Dow Drops 323 Points as Tech Selloff Spreads From Asia, Oil Prices Tumble on Iran Optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323.39 points, or 0.63%, to close at 51,389.32 on Tuesday, as a sharp selloff in semiconductor stocks that began in Asian markets overnight spread into U.S. trading, even as easing tensions in the Middle East helped push oil prices lower.

A Brutal Overnight Session in Asia Sets the Tone

Stock futures were lower Tuesday, pressured by heavy losses in the tech sector. Asian markets finished in the red. South Korea's KOSPI plummeted 9.99%, its steepest drop in more than three months, as overseas investors dumped chip stocks after regulatory signals suggested the sector's rally had become overheated. Market bellwethers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix each tumbled more than 12%, wiping out billions of dollars in market value and triggering an automatic 20-minute trading halt on the exchange in the afternoon.

Chip Weakness Carries Into U.S. Trading

That overseas selloff carried directly into American markets, with several major semiconductor names posting steep losses of their own. Other semiconductor stocks also moved lower, with Western Digital down 8.4% to $671 and Qualcomm falling 6.9% to $206.60.

Some Sectors Held Up Better Than Others

Despite the broader weakness in chips, several defensive and software-oriented names managed to post gains during the session. Public Storage rose 4.4% to $334.43, while IBM gained 4.2% to $263 and Accenture added 3.3% to $128.82.

Oracle Adds to the Negative Tone

Beyond the chip-driven selloff, Oracle contributed its own negative headline to Tuesday's session. Oracle shares fell 2.6% to $170.85 in premarket trading Tuesday after the company disclosed it cut about 21,000 jobs over the past year as artificial intelligence adoption reshapes its workforce. The reductions amount to nearly 13% of total staff, with Oracle employing 141,000 full-time workers as of May 2026, down from 162,000 a year earlier, according to its annual regulatory filing. "The adoption and deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce," Oracle said in the filing.

The Magnificent Seven Feel the Pressure Too

The broader weakness in megacap technology names was reflected in the performance of the exchange-traded fund tracking the sector's largest constituents. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF was down 0.74% to $63.62 in premarket trading Tuesday, tracking weakness across the group of mega-cap technology stocks it holds, including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.

SpaceX Continues Its Slide

Shares of Elon Musk's SpaceX were wavering in premarket trading Tuesday, a day after the company logged one of its largest single-session market value declines on record. The stock fell as much as 5% to about $147, below its first-day opening price of $135, continuing a multi-day losing streak that has significantly eroded the stock's post-IPO gains, even as it remains roughly 40% above its original IPO price.

Monday's Mixed Session Set the Stage

Tuesday's declines followed a session in which U.S. markets had already shown clear signs of rotation away from technology stocks. The S&P 500 fell on Monday, weighed down by declines in technology stocks. The broad market index fell 0.37% to 7,472.79, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.32% to end at 26,166.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 148.01 points, or 0.29%, led by a nearly 4% gain in Caterpillar.

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Major tech names had pulled the broader market into negative territory that session. Shares of Alphabet dropped 5%, spurred by concerns around artificial intelligence talent departures. Amazon and Meta Platforms lost 4.8% and 2.3%, respectively, while Microsoft shares also declined 3%.

A Historic Drop for Communication Services

The technology weakness was particularly acute within a specific market sector during Monday's session. Communication services stocks were on track to record their biggest one-day slide since President Donald Trump's tariff policy rollout roiled markets in April 2025. The S&P 500 sector fell almost 4% in Monday afternoon trading, marking its worst performance since the sector lost more than 4% on April 10, 2025.

Easing Iran Tensions Provide an Offsetting Tailwind

While technology stocks weighed heavily on the broader market, developments in Middle East diplomacy offered some counterbalancing support, particularly for energy-sensitive sectors. The U.S. on Monday authorized Iranian oil sales through August after "productive talks" between Tehran and Washington in Switzerland over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. "As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil," Bessent said in a social media post.

That diplomatic progress translated directly into falling energy prices, which in turn provided support for the broader economy even as it weighed on energy-sector stocks specifically. Iran stated there was major progress in the recent discussions with the U.S. as both sides agreed to reach a peace deal within two months, with prices for energy commodities falling further on hopes of restored supply.

SpaceX's New Bond Sale

Beyond the broader market dynamics, SpaceX's continued decline was also tied to a specific corporate action announced during the period. SpaceX sank 5% after announcing a new bond sale, even as the stock remains well above its original IPO price despite the recent pullback.

Why the Dow Outperformed Despite Tech Weakness

The Dow's relative resilience compared to the more tech-heavy S&P 500 and Nasdaq reflects a quirk of how the blue-chip index is constructed. Unlike most major stock indexes, which weigh components based on market capitalization, the Dow weighs its 30 stocks by share price. The higher a stock's price, the greater its influence on the index. Caterpillar accounted for roughly 180 points of the index's gain in a recent session, more than the Dow's overall advance that day, meaning the index would have been lower without the machinery giant's contribution.

With chip stocks continuing to face pressure following the dramatic overnight selloff in South Korea, and with broader markets still digesting both the easing Iran tensions and ongoing concerns about AI capital expenditure among the largest technology companies, the rest of the trading week is likely to remain highly sensitive to further developments on both fronts. Investors will also be watching for upcoming economic data, including Personal Consumption Expenditures price data and a third estimate of first-quarter GDP later in the week, along with earnings reports from FedEx and Micron that could provide additional signals about the health of both the broader economy and the semiconductor sector specifically following Tuesday's sharp pullback.