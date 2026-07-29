Dow Falls Nearly 1% as Iran Attack and Rising Oil Prices Rattle Wall Street Before Fed Decision Today

U.S. stocks slid Wednesday morning after Iran launched a surprise attack on American forces overnight, pushing oil prices higher and adding fresh uncertainty to markets already bracing for the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 458.54 points, or 0.87%, to 52,288.78 in morning trading. The S&P 500 declined 0.2%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also slipped 0.2%. The Dow's steeper percentage decline compared with the broader market reflected its lighter weighting toward technology stocks, a sector that has been at the center of a separate, ongoing selloff tied to concerns over artificial intelligence spending.

Renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran drove much of the morning's selling pressure. Oil prices climbed as investors weighed the potential for further escalation following the overnight attack, adding a fresh source of volatility to markets that had shown some signs of stabilizing after a brief pause in fighting earlier in the week.

The selloff in chip and semiconductor stocks that has dominated trading in recent sessions continued to weigh on sentiment as well, even as it hit the Dow less directly than the more tech-concentrated Nasdaq. South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported after Tuesday's U.S. market close that its second-quarter profit rose 557% year over year, a dramatic increase that nonetheless fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The shortfall reinforced growing concerns among investors that the artificial intelligence spending boom, which has driven explosive profit growth across the memory chip sector over the past year, may be beginning to moderate.

The disappointment in SK Hynix's results triggered another sharp selloff in Asian chip stocks overnight. South Korea's KOSPI index tumbled nearly 6% on Wednesday, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix among the session's steepest decliners as investors continued to reassess the durability of AI-related demand for memory chips. The pattern extended a broader rout that has hit chip-linked stocks across multiple markets over the past several trading sessions.

Investors are also closely watching two major earnings reports due this week from companies among the largest spenders on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Results from Microsoft and Meta Platforms are expected to offer additional signals about whether heavy capital expenditure commitments tied to AI are continuing to translate into revenue growth substantial enough to justify current spending levels, a question that has increasingly weighed on investor sentiment toward technology stocks more broadly in recent weeks.

Wednesday's trading session comes just ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement, with the central bank's rate decision due later in the day. Markets have largely priced in an expectation that the Fed will hold its benchmark interest rate steady at the current meeting, though investors will be watching closely for any signals in the accompanying statement or subsequent press conference about the central bank's thinking on future rate moves, particularly given the added complexity that renewed Middle East tensions and rising oil prices could pose for the inflation outlook.

The renewed conflict in the Middle East has added a volatile new variable to those calculations. Rising oil prices tend to filter through to broader inflation measures over time, potentially complicating the Fed's task of balancing its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment, particularly at a moment when policymakers are already weighing how much weight to give to a range of competing economic signals.

Trading in Asia extended the pressure seen in the KOSPI to other major chip-producing economies. Beyond South Korea, Japanese technology and chip-equipment stocks also faced renewed selling, contributing to a broader sense across global markets that the artificial intelligence trade, which had driven much of the past year's equity market gains, was undergoing a meaningful reassessment.

Wednesday's decline follows a choppy stretch for U.S. equities over the past several sessions, with markets alternating between relief rallies tied to signs of de-escalation in the Middle East and renewed selloffs whenever hostilities have flared back up or fresh doubts have emerged about the sustainability of AI-driven corporate spending. That pattern has left major indexes trading within a relatively wide range in recent weeks, even as the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each posted strong gains over the past year overall, driven substantially by outsized returns in technology and AI-linked stocks.

With both the Federal Reserve's rate decision and a pair of closely watched Big Tech earnings reports due in the coming days, investors are likely to face a data-heavy stretch that could meaningfully shape market direction heading into August, particularly if geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate alongside ongoing questions about the pace and sustainability of artificial intelligence infrastructure spending across the technology sector.