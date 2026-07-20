Dow Little Changed as Oil Eases From $90 a Barrel Amid US-Iran Strikes, Big Tech Earnings Loom Ahead

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed Monday morning, trading at 52,127.90, down 18.52 points, or 0.036%, as investors weighed easing oil prices against continued volatility in the technology sector heading into a heavy week of corporate earnings reports.

U.S. stocks broadly moved higher earlier in the session, with the S&P 500 adding 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing nearly 0.8%, buoyed by a rebound in semiconductor stocks following a turbulent week that had seen sharp losses across the chip sector. Oil prices, meanwhile, eased somewhat after briefly touching $90 a barrel over the weekend amid an escalating exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran.

Markets navigate competing pressures

Monday's relatively muted trading in the Dow reflected a broader market attempting to balance several simultaneous crosscurrents. On one hand, chip stocks were advancing ahead of a wave of anticipated earnings reports from major technology companies later this week, offering some relief following a period of sharp declines across the semiconductor sector. On the other, geopolitical tensions tied to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran continued to weigh on broader sentiment, even as crude prices pulled back somewhat from their weekend peak.

Markets had closed lower Friday, dragged down by a steep selloff in megacap technology and semiconductor shares that extended a difficult stretch for those sectors. Despite that decline, all three major indexes still finished the week higher overall, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.63%, the Dow adding 0.23%, and the Nasdaq climbing 1.02%, even as the small-cap Russell 2000 slipped 0.42%.

Entering the heart of earnings season

With corporate earnings season now in full swing, market strategists have increasingly focused on how markets are reacting to results rather than simply whether companies are beating expectations. TheStreet Pro contributor James "Rev Shark" DePorre noted that markets are now entering what he described as the heart of earnings season, adding that the central question is whether recent volatility in chip and technology stocks has meaningfully shifted how investors respond to upcoming results.

"The big question is whether the recent carnage has changed expectations enough to change the response to the numbers," DePorre said. "Will in-line reports be good enough, or does the sell-the-news dynamic that has been punishing some strong results remain in charge?"

DePorre pointed to a notable pattern already emerging this earnings season: more than 86% of S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten analyst expectations, yet markets have continued to sell off shares in many of those companies regardless. "Beats are not the primary issue," he said. "Guidance and capex are."

Geopolitical tensions continue to shape trading

Beyond the earnings-driven dynamics, the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran remained a significant factor influencing market sentiment. Oil prices had wavered following a new round of U.S. airstrikes against Iranian targets over the weekend, which also coincided with the announcement of another American service member's death connected to the conflict.

Despite the continued military escalation, there were some signs of a potential diplomatic opening. According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, cited by Germany's DPA news agency, Iran has received proposals from international mediators regarding a possible resumption of negotiations with the United States. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran would continue to defend itself "resolutely" even as those diplomatic channels remain open.

A volatile month for major indexes

Monday's trading continues what has been an unusually volatile month for U.S. equity markets. The Dow reached an all-time high earlier in July before pulling back amid rotation out of artificial intelligence-linked names and rising oil prices, a pattern that has repeated itself several times over recent weeks as investors continue debating the sustainability of the AI investment boom that fueled much of this year's earlier market gains.

Market strategists have described the recent turbulence in chip and technology stocks as reflecting a broader reassessment of AI-related valuations rather than a fundamental shift in the underlying economic outlook. One analyst previously described the pattern as a rotation out of a sector that had been extremely strong for months, combined with a broader revaluation of the AI trade itself, a dynamic that has continued to play out in fits and starts throughout the summer.

What comes next for markets

With Big Tech earnings reports from companies including Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon expected in the coming days, market participants are looking to those results, and particularly the accompanying guidance on capital expenditure plans, as the next major catalyst likely to determine whether the recent rotation into and out of technology stocks continues or stabilizes.

At the same time, the trajectory of the U.S.-Iran conflict remains a key wildcard for oil prices and broader market sentiment. Should diplomatic talks referenced by Iranian officials gain traction in the coming days, that could provide some relief to energy markets; continued escalation, however, would likely keep crude prices elevated and add further uncertainty to an already turbulent trading environment heading into the back half of the summer.