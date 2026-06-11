US Stock Futures Rise Despite New Strikes on Iran as Markets Weigh Geopolitical Risks

NEW YORK — U.S. stock futures climbed early Thursday after the United States conducted fresh strikes against Iran, with investors appearing to price in limited immediate economic disruption even as geopolitical tensions escalated and inflation remained elevated.

Futures attached to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.3%. The modest uptick followed a downbeat Wednesday session in which major indexes fell on the latest consumer price data and renewed Middle East conflict concerns.

U.S. Central Command confirmed the strikes, describing them as a response to Iran's "unwarranted and continued aggression." President Donald Trump had earlier signaled strong action, stating that Iran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations. The developments come amid a four-month conflict that has disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, driven oil prices higher and raised inflation risks.

Inflation Data Adds to Market Pressure

The latest Consumer Price Index report showed prices rising 4.2% year-over-year in May, the highest reading since 2023. Energy costs accounted for more than 60% of the monthly increase, underscoring how geopolitical events are feeding directly into household budgets.

"Today's CPI data confirmed our expectation that higher energy costs and their ripple effects on the costs of transportation and food would drive May headline CPI higher," said Atsi Sheth, chief credit officer at Moody's Ratings.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose 2.9% annually, in line with expectations but still well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The data reinforced bets that the Fed would hold rates steady at its June meeting, with traders now watching Thursday's Producer Price Index report for further clues on pricing pressures.

Corporate Earnings in Focus

After the bell Wednesday, Oracle reported earnings that beat expectations but saw its stock decline on disappointing cloud sales growth. The mixed results highlighted ongoing selectivity among investors, with strong fundamentals rewarded while any softness in forward-looking metrics punished.

The market's attention now turns to Friday's expected debut of SpaceX, positioned as potentially the largest IPO in history. Elon Musk's rocket company listing could inject fresh optimism into technology and space-related sectors if demand proves robust.

Read more Oil Prices Spike Above $105 as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Fuel Global Supply Fears Oil Prices Spike Above $105 as Strait of Hormuz Tensions Fuel Global Supply Fears

Geopolitical and Oil Market Impact

The renewed U.S. strikes and Iran's announcement closing the Strait of Hormuz to vessels have roiled energy markets. Gold prices whipsawed, rising as much as 1.1% before reversing course, while oil benchmarks reflected supply disruption fears.

The conflict, now in its fourth month, has raised the likelihood of interest rate hikes as central banks combat inflation spillover from higher energy costs. Markets remain sensitive to any escalation that could further tighten global oil supplies.

Sector and Index Performance

Technology and growth stocks showed relative resilience in futures trading, while energy names gained on higher crude prices. Defensive sectors such as consumer staples and utilities attracted interest as investors sought safety amid uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed lower on Wednesday, as did the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The pullback reflected a combination of inflation worries and geopolitical risk premium being added to asset prices.

Broader Economic Outlook

The U.S. economy continues navigating a delicate balance between solid growth and persistent price pressures. Last week's employment data showed a labor market that remains broadly in balance, but rising costs are squeezing real wages and consumer confidence.

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, captured the sentiment many Americans are feeling. "Americans are getting squeezed financially. This isn't just 'bad vibes' about the economy. There is real pain, especially for middle-class and lower-income households."

The Federal Reserve faces a challenging path, with officials likely to emphasize data dependence in upcoming communications. Any signals of patience on rate cuts could support equities, while hints of further tightening might weigh on risk assets.

Investor Sentiment and Strategy

Market participants appear to be adopting a wait-and-see approach, balancing geopolitical risks against corporate earnings resilience and potential policy support. The modest futures gains suggest some optimism that the latest strikes will not immediately escalate into broader conflict.

Diversification remains key, with many advisers recommending exposure to both growth and defensive sectors. Energy and commodity-related names may benefit from higher prices, while technology and consumer discretionary stocks could face pressure if inflation persists.

Looking Ahead

Thursday's Producer Price Index report will provide additional insight into wholesale inflation trends, potentially influencing Friday's market open. The SpaceX IPO, if it proceeds as anticipated, could mark a significant milestone for private space companies and draw substantial attention from retail and institutional investors alike.

As the week progresses, focus will remain on any further developments in the Middle East and their potential spillover into energy markets and broader economic conditions. Central bank officials and corporate executives will also weigh in, shaping expectations for the remainder of 2026.

The current environment underscores the interconnected nature of geopolitics, inflation and financial markets. While futures point to a modestly positive open, volatility is likely to persist as new information emerges on both the conflict front and domestic economic indicators.

Investors will continue monitoring the situation closely, seeking to navigate a landscape where external shocks can quickly alter sentiment and asset prices. For now, the modest rebound in futures reflects a market attempting to look beyond immediate headlines toward longer-term fundamentals and policy responses.

The interplay between military developments, energy costs and monetary policy will remain central to market direction in the days ahead. As always, participants are advised to maintain disciplined approaches amid evolving risks and opportunities.