U.S. stock futures tumbled sharply on March 2, 2026, as investors reacted to intensified military conflict in the Middle East following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend, spurring a flight to safety, surging oil prices and a retreat from risk assets.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) fell more than 500 points, or about 1.2%, while S&P 500 futures (ES=F) dropped around 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) slid 1.4%. The moves pointed to a volatile open for Wall Street, with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) jumping to a three-month high near 23.7, signaling heightened fear.

The geopolitical shock compounded recent market pressures, including AI-related uncertainties, hotter inflation data and private credit jitters. President Donald Trump indicated military operations in Iran could persist for weeks, raising concerns about prolonged disruptions to global trade, energy supplies and inflationary pressures.

Crude oil prices soared amid fears of supply interruptions. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate jumped around 8-9% to near $73 per barrel, while Brent crude climbed nearly 10% toward $80. Energy stocks were poised for gains, with North American producers likely benefiting, though broader market selling pressured sectors like airlines after some carriers halted flights in the region.

Gold and silver futures rose as safe-haven demand increased. The 10-year Treasury yield edged higher to around 3.99%, reflecting shifting expectations for borrowing costs amid potential inflation from energy shocks.

The sell-off extended from Friday's close, when major indexes finished lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 521.28 points, or 1.05%, to 48,977.92. The S&P 500 declined 0.43% to 6,878.88, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.92% to 22,668.21. February proved challenging, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posting their worst monthly performances since March in recent years, though the Dow eked out slight gains for its 10th straight positive month.

Analysts noted the market's vulnerability to geopolitical catalysts. Reuters reported futures sliding over 1% as investors priced in a potentially weeks-long conflict disrupting flows. USA Today highlighted hits to airlines and financials from the cloudy global outlook.

Despite the immediate pressure, some optimism persisted for March. Fundstrat's Tom Lee, in a CNBC appearance, forecasted an up month for stocks historically, averaging 1.0% gains with a 64% frequency over five decades. He suggested the current dip could prove temporary amid ongoing AI momentum and economic resilience.

Trading Economics data showed the U.S.500 index (tracking the S&P 500) dipping to around 6,798-6,806 points on March 2, down 1.06-1.52% in recent sessions, though still up significantly year-over-year at about 16%. The index hit an all-time high near 7,002 in January but has pulled back amid volatility.

Sector rotations favored defensives and commodities. Health care, energy and consumer staples outperformed in recent closes, while technology and financials lagged. Defense contractors gained traction from heightened tensions, with potential for further upside if conflict escalates.

European and Asian markets largely sold off in sympathy, with energy-sensitive regions feeling the pinch. Bitcoin hovered around $66,000 after dipping below $63,000 over the weekend.

Investors eyed upcoming data and Fed commentary for clues on rate paths, though geopolitical developments dominated. The conflict's duration and scope could dictate near-term direction, with supply chain risks and inflation implications in focus.

Wall Street braced for choppy trading, as the combination of macro uncertainties and fresh Middle East flare-ups tested recent resilience. Long-term bulls pointed to historical March strength and AI-driven growth, but short-term caution prevailed amid the risk-off mood.

As markets opened, attention turned to whether energy and defense gains could offset broader declines, or if the sell-off would deepen on sustained uncertainty.