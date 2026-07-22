Vivakor Stock Soars 145% as New Physical Crude Oil Trading Deals Add $289 Million in Annual Revenue

Shares of Vivakor surged 145.16%, or $2.5401, to $4.2701 Tuesday afternoon, as the Dallas-based crude oil transportation and marketing company announced a significant expansion of its commodities trading platform tied to new physical crude oil purchase and sale agreements.

Vivakor said its trading subsidiary, Vivakor Supply & Trading, executed four recurring physical crude oil purchase and sale transactions with two commercial counterparties, according to a company announcement. The new contracts run from August 1, 2026, through July 31, 2027, with month-to-month extensions available after that initial term, and cover the Enterprise Cushing and Enterprise Midland markets, two major U.S. crude oil trading hubs.

A significant expansion in marketed volumes

The new agreements increase Vivakor's total marketed crude volumes to 300,000 barrels per month, or 3.6 million barrels annually, and are expected to support approximately $24.1 million in monthly commercial activity, translating to roughly $289.2 million on an annualized basis, based on current market pricing. With these additions, Vivakor now maintains recurring commercial trading programs totaling approximately $709 million in annualized activity and 8.1 million barrels of annual marketed volume across its broader trading operations.

The company noted that while the new deals substantially expand its total marketed trading volumes and commercial activity, Vivakor earns only a small percentage of the total contract value as gross profit, reflecting the generally thin margins typical of physical crude oil marketing and trading operations.

Extreme volatility following a recent reverse stock split

Tuesday's dramatic price swing comes amid an especially turbulent period for Vivakor's stock. Shares fell sharply late last week following a one-for-20 reverse stock split completed by the company, a corporate action commonly used by companies trading at very low share prices to boost their nominal stock price and maintain compliance with stock exchange listing requirements.

Vivakor's stock has experienced extraordinary volatility even by the standards of small, thinly traded companies. According to Robinhood, shares traded between a low of $1.60 and a high of $7.47 on Tuesday alone, before settling well below the day's peak. Trading volume reached approximately 31.54 million shares, dramatically above the stock's daily average volume of roughly 1.04 million shares, reflecting intense trading activity surrounding Tuesday's announcement.

A stock under significant pressure this year

Despite Tuesday's sharp rally, Vivakor's shares remain down significantly for the year overall. According to Simply Wall St, the stock had fallen approximately 83.6% year-to-date prior to recent trading, reflecting a period of substantial pressure on the company's valuation heading into this year's second half.

That earlier weakness had also raised concerns about Vivakor's continued listing status on the Nasdaq exchange. According to Simply Wall St, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the company's request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in March, contingent on Vivakor regaining compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement by April 30. Under Nasdaq's rules, the company's closing bid price needed to remain at or above $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days to satisfy that requirement. Following any confirmed reinstatement, Vivakor would be placed under a one-year mandatory panel monitoring period in accordance with standard Nasdaq compliance procedures.

A broader restructuring of the company's asset base

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Beyond the new trading agreements, Vivakor has also been working to reshape its broader business portfolio. The company and Olenox Industries recently amended a letter of intent covering the sale of Vivakor's CPE Gathering MidCon subsidiary and related Oklahoma midstream assets, in a transaction valued at approximately $36 million, with a revised target closing date of July 31, 2026. Those assets include crude oil gathering, transportation, terminaling and pipeline connectivity infrastructure within the STACK region of Oklahoma, and completing the sale would materially reshape Vivakor's overall midstream business footprint.

About Vivakor's core operations

Vivakor operates as an integrated provider of crude oil transportation, terminaling, storage, reuse and remediation services, according to CNBC. The company's operations are organized across three primary segments: Crude Oil Transportation, which includes trucking and pipeline operations along with a crude oil gathering and shuttle system; Terminaling and Storage Facilities, encompassing ten crude oil pipeline injection truck stations and two major terminaling facilities; and Marketing and Trading, which handles the purchase, sale and distribution of crude oil, condensate and related petroleum products.

A history of volatile trading activity

Vivakor's stock has a documented history of sharp price swings tied to company-specific news, including a prior crude oil transaction announcement that triggered an 10.92% single-day decline, according to StockTitan, illustrating how sensitive the thinly traded stock remains to individual corporate announcements, even those framed as positive business developments.

With Tuesday's new crude oil trading agreements set to begin generating revenue starting August 1, investors are likely to continue closely watching Vivakor's execution on both its expanded trading platform and its pending Oklahoma asset sale to Olenox Industries, expected to close by the end of this month. Given the stock's history of extreme volatility, particularly in the aftermath of its recent reverse stock split, Vivakor shares are likely to remain a closely watched, high-risk name among investors tracking smaller energy-sector companies through the remainder of the summer.