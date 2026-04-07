SYDNEY — Australian fuel prices have begun to moderate in early April 2026 after the federal government's temporary halving of the fuel excise and an additional cut funded by GST revenue, yet they remain significantly higher than pre-conflict levels due to ongoing disruptions from the war in the Middle East and Iran's restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz.

As of April 7, national average unleaded petrol prices hovered around $2.35 to $2.45 per litre across major capital cities following sharp drops of 12 to 25 cents in the first week of April. Diesel prices, however, showed less relief and were forecast to climb further in coming days, with some stations already approaching or exceeding $3 per litre in parts of the country. The divergence has left truck drivers, farmers and logistics operators facing mounting costs while private motorists see modest breathing room at the bowser.

The relief stems from decisive government action announced in late March. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's administration halved the fuel excise to 26.3 cents per litre for three months from April 1 to June 30, delivering an expected saving of about 26 cents per litre at the pump and costing the budget roughly $2.6 billion. Retailers moved unusually quickly to pass on the savings, with cities like Adelaide recording a 25-cent drop to around $2.34, Melbourne falling 16 cents to $2.43, and Sydney declining about 13 cents to $2.44 by early April.

On April 2, federal, state and territory leaders agreed to a further 5.7 cents per litre reduction by forgoing GST revenue, bringing the combined excise relief closer to 32 cents per litre in some cases. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is monitoring stations to ensure full pass-through to consumers. Early data showed most retailers complied promptly, though some regional areas lagged.

Despite these measures, prices remain elevated compared with February levels before the escalation of conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Pre-war averages sat around $1.60 to $1.80 per litre for unleaded; the surge pushed national weekly averages as high as $2.53 in late March according to the Australian Institute of Petroleum. The closure or disruption of the Strait of Hormuz — through which about one-fifth of global oil passes — triggered wholesale price spikes, with Brent crude trading near US$109 per barrel in recent sessions.

Diesel has proven particularly stubborn. Wholesale diesel prices rose sharply, and analysts warned of new highs next week even as petrol stabilised. Some service stations reported diesel shortages, with around 3.4% to 4% of outlets nationwide out of stock in early April, though the situation improved slightly over the Easter long weekend. Fuel reserves have held relatively steady, with Australia maintaining about 39 days of petrol, 29 days of diesel and 30 days of jet fuel as of early April, bolstered by the release of strategic stockpiles.

The fuel crisis has rippled through the economy. Young Australians in regional and outer suburban areas have reported struggling to afford commutes to work, with some reconsidering job opportunities due to transport costs. Construction firms have added 8-10% fuel surcharges to contracts, while logistics operators face higher heavy vehicle road user charges despite a temporary suspension for three months. One Nation's polling surge to 25% nationally has been partly attributed to voter frustration over cost-of-living pressures exacerbated by fuel prices.

Economists warn that the "long tail" of the shock could persist for months even if the conflict de-escalates. International shipping costs to Australia have risen 5.4%, and refinery margins remain elevated. Treasury and banks such as Westpac have modelled scenarios where prolonged disruption could add 0.15 percentage points to inflation and push petrol toward $3 per litre in extreme cases, though most forecasts see averages settling in the low-to-mid $2 range if supply lines stabilise.

Motorists have responded with behavioural changes. Sydney commuters have increasingly turned to bicycles or public transport to avoid "crazy" fuel costs. Apps and websites tracking real-time prices have seen heavy usage, with drivers hunting for the cheapest stations. The government has strengthened real-time fuel price reporting to help consumers shop around.

Opposition politicians have criticised the government's response as too slow and insufficient, arguing that earlier intervention or deeper cuts could have softened the blow. The Albanese administration maintains that the excise measures, combined with stockpile releases and diplomatic efforts to secure alternative supplies, represent a balanced approach without exacerbating inflation further.

Regional variations persist despite the national crisis. Darwin continues to record some of the highest averages, while Hobart and Adelaide have benefited more from recent drops. Rural and remote areas often face additional premiums due to transport costs.

Looking ahead, prices are expected to remain volatile. Petrol may stabilise or dip slightly in the short term as excise relief fully flows through and retailers compete, but diesel faces upward pressure from strong global demand and limited refining capacity. Any escalation in Middle East tensions or prolonged closure of key shipping routes could quickly reverse recent gains.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is closely watching fuel costs for their inflationary impact, with potential implications for interest rate decisions later in the year. The upcoming federal budget in May is likely to include further cost-of-living measures, though officials have cautioned against excessive spending that could fuel inflation.

For Australian households, the fuel shock has compounded existing pressures from housing, groceries and energy bills. A typical 65-litre tank now costs roughly $19 more than before the conflict even after excise cuts, according to government estimates.

Advocates for cleaner energy have used the crisis to call for accelerated investment in electric vehicles and renewables, arguing that reliance on imported fossil fuels leaves Australia vulnerable to global shocks. Meanwhile, the government continues diplomatic engagements to diversify supply sources and maintain fuel security.

As of April 7, the situation at the pump offers mixed news: relief for petrol drivers who shop carefully, but ongoing pain for diesel users and those in transport-dependent industries. With the three-month excise cut in place until late June, further government intervention remains possible if prices spike again.

Motorists are advised to use fuel price comparison tools, fill up mid-week when possible, and consider fuel-efficient driving habits. For businesses, hedging strategies and efficiency measures may help mitigate rising costs.

The fuel price episode underscores Australia's exposure to international energy markets despite its resource wealth. As the Middle East situation evolves and global oil dynamics shift, Australian drivers will continue watching the bowser — and government responses — closely in the months ahead.