TSX Edges Higher to 35,332 as Investors Await Bank of Canada Rate Decision Amid Iran War Tensions Today

TORONTO — Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index inched higher Wednesday morning, trading at 35,332.57 points, up 12.03 points or 0.03%, as investors weighed cooling U.S. inflation data against continued volatility in oil markets ahead of a closely watched Bank of Canada interest rate decision later in the day.

The modest gain builds on a choppy stretch for the Toronto index, which closed at approximately 35,252 points on Monday, down 0.15% for the session, after touching an intraday low of 35,220.04 and a high of 35,416.94. That pullback came even as the index remained within relatively close range of its recent 52-week high of 35,629.89, reflecting a broader uptrend that has kept the TSX up more than 11% for the year despite periodic single-session declines.

Bank of Canada Decision Looms

Wednesday's session centers heavily on the Bank of Canada's policy announcement, with the central bank widely expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 2.25%. The rate decision carries added significance given the current inflationary backdrop, with bond yields across North America having climbed in recent sessions as investors price in the potential inflationary implications of sharply higher energy costs tied to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The TSX's substantial weighting toward financial stocks makes the sector particularly sensitive to shifts in the interest rate outlook. Major Canadian banks, including Royal Bank of Canada, Brookfield and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, posted losses earlier in the week as rate uncertainty weighed on the sector, with RBC down 0.3%, Brookfield retreating 0.9% and CIBC losing 0.6% during Monday's session.

Read more ASX 200 Rises 0.36% Monday as US-Iran Truce Eases Oil Fears and Global Markets Rebound From Tech Rout ASX 200 Rises 0.36% Monday as US-Iran Truce Eases Oil Fears and Global Markets Rebound From Tech Rout

Cooling US Inflation Offers Some Relief

Providing a partial counterweight to the rate uncertainty, fresh U.S. inflation data released this week showed consumer prices declining in June for the first time in six years, according to figures released Tuesday. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was little changed, a combination that has eased some pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain an aggressive stance on interest rates and has provided support for financial stocks and broader equity indexes across North America, including in Toronto.

Middle East Tensions Continue to Drive Oil Prices

The dominant theme shaping trading across the TSX this week has been the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, which has fueled sharp swings in global oil prices. U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone attacks over the weekend and into Monday, pushing crude prices sharply higher on renewed concerns over the safety of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped more than 9% Monday to settle near $78.27 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose close to 10% to around $83.51, marking one of the sharper single-session commodity moves of the year. The rally provided a meaningful, if only partial, tailwind for the TSX's heavily weighted energy sector, with Canadian Natural Resources rising 3.1%, Suncor gaining 3.5% and Cenovus Energy adding 4.7% during Monday's trading.

Gold and Materials Stocks Under Pressure

While energy shares benefited from the spike in crude prices, the TSX's substantial materials and mining sector faced headwinds from a separate dynamic. Gold prices fell sharply amid expectations of a more hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with gold futures for August delivery dropping 2.61% to $4,006.35 a troy ounce during Monday's session.

That decline weighed heavily on gold-linked mining stocks, with Agnico Eagle Mines losing 2.2%, Barrick Mining shedding 2.1%, Wheaton Precious Metals falling 2% and Franco-Nevada sinking 8.4%. The divergence between rising energy shares and falling materials stocks illustrates how commodity markets have moved in sharply different directions depending on their specific underlying drivers this week, creating offsetting pressures on the broader TSX index.

Currency Markets Show Relative Stability

Despite the scale of the moves in oil and gold prices, the Canadian dollar has traded in a relatively narrow range against its U.S. counterpart, holding around 70.7 cents U.S. during Monday's session. That muted currency reaction, despite the loonie's traditional sensitivity to oil price swings, suggests that offsetting safe-haven demand for the U.S. dollar has limited the currency's typical correlation with crude prices amid the broader risk-off sentiment gripping global markets this week.

A Notable Individual Performer

Among individual stocks, Thomson Reuters stood out as one of the session's strongest performers earlier in the week, surging 5.17% to close at 133.22, though the specific catalyst behind that move was not immediately detailed in market commentary.

A Structurally Intact Uptrend, Despite Volatility

Market analysts covering the Toronto exchange have noted that despite this week's volatility, the TSX's broader upward trajectory for the year remains structurally intact. The index's composition, heavily weighted toward financials, energy and materials sectors, has made it particularly sensitive to the divergent commodity price swings driven by the Iran conflict, even as the underlying year-to-date performance has continued to outpace many comparable global benchmarks.

Looking Ahead

With the Bank of Canada's rate decision expected later Wednesday and the Iran conflict showing no clear signs of resolution, investors are likely to remain focused on how policymakers balance the competing pressures of easing U.S. inflation trends against the inflationary risk posed by elevated energy costs. Should the central bank confirm expectations and hold rates steady at 2.25%, attention will likely shift back toward how sustained volatility in oil and gold markets continues to shape sector-level performance across the TSX in the sessions ahead, as the index continues to navigate its position near record territory amid an increasingly uncertain global backdrop.