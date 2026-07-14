Energy Stocks Surge 2.45 Percent as Oil Prices Climb on Middle East Tensions

Read more Oil Prices Surge Over 2 Percent as US-Iran Tensions Escalate and Supply Fears Grip Global Markets Oil Prices Surge Over 2 Percent as US-Iran Tensions Escalate and Supply Fears Grip Global Markets

NEW YORK — The S&P Energy Select Sector Index rose 28.43 points, or 2.45 percent, to 1,188.82 on Monday, outpacing broader markets as rising oil prices reflected heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East and supply concerns.

Energy shares benefited from gains in crude futures amid reports of renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, including actions in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed several percent before paring some advances, settling near $73 per barrel, while Brent crude traded around $78. The sector's advance provided a counterweight to weakness in technology amid profit-taking in semiconductors.

The broader market showed mixed performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted modest gains, the S&P 500 edged lower and the Nasdaq Composite declined about 1 percent. The divergence underscored rotation dynamics, with defensive and commodity-linked sectors finding support while growth names faced pressure.

Analysts attributed oil's move to developments in the Gulf region. Reports of Iranian strikes on vessels and U.S. responses raised fears of potential disruptions to global energy flows. However, markets appeared to price in a contained scenario rather than widespread escalation.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, told CNBC that investors view the conflict as likely localized. "The market is assuming that this clash will remain localized," he said, noting indications that neither the U.S. nor Iran seeks full-scale confrontation.

The energy sector's performance highlighted its role as a hedge during periods of geopolitical uncertainty. Major integrated oil companies and exploration and production firms led gains, benefiting from higher commodity prices. Refiners and service providers also participated in the advance.

The S&P Energy Select Sector Index's year-to-date returns reflect volatility tied to global events. While the sector has lagged technology-driven indexes for much of the year, periodic spikes in oil prices provide opportunities for outperformance.

Broader economic factors also influenced trading. Investors monitored the start of earnings season, with major banks reporting this week. FactSet forecasts solid profit growth for S&P 500 companies, though energy firms' results will depend on realized prices and production levels.

Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James, noted broader market resilience. He highlighted sustained capital investment in various sectors, including those tied to traditional energy infrastructure alongside emerging technologies.

Oil's rise came as traders assessed potential impacts on inflation and consumer spending. Higher energy costs could feed through to broader prices, though recent disinflation trends have provided some buffer. The Federal Reserve's policy path remains data-dependent, with officials watching commodity movements closely.

For energy producers, the current environment offers revenue support but also underscores the sector's sensitivity to global events. Companies with diversified operations and strong balance sheets are better positioned to navigate swings.

The S&P Energy Select Sector Index includes major names such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. Their performance often serves as a barometer for investor sentiment toward traditional energy amid the transition to lower-carbon sources.

Monday's gains followed a period of relative underperformance for the sector. Technology's dominance has drawn capital away from cyclical areas, but geopolitical developments can quickly shift flows.

Analysts caution that oil price spikes may prove temporary if tensions ease. However, ongoing risks in key shipping routes keep a floor under prices in the near term.

The energy sector's contribution helped limit downside in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Financials and industrials also provided support, creating a mixed picture across the 30-stock index.

Broader indexes traded within recent ranges. The S&P 500's modest decline kept it in positive territory for the year, while the Nasdaq faced more pressure from semiconductor weakness linked to profit-taking after SK Hynix's U.S. listing.

SK Hynix's American depositary receipts fell following a strong debut, dragging related names lower. The episode illustrated short-term volatility in AI supply chain stocks despite long-term demand tailwinds.

Market participants are shifting attention to corporate results. Banks' earnings will offer insights into loan demand, credit quality and economic activity. Technology reports later in the season will address AI capital spending trends.

The energy sector's advance aligns with historical patterns during periods of geopolitical stress. Investors often rotate into commodities and related equities when risks to supply emerge.

Longer term, the industry faces pressures from energy transition policies and technological change. Companies are investing in lower-carbon initiatives while maintaining traditional operations to meet current demand.

The S&P Energy Select Sector Index's performance Monday reflects these crosscurrents. Short-term gains from oil prices contrast with structural challenges, requiring balanced strategies from producers.

Trading volume in energy names increased as the sector attracted interest. Options activity also picked up, signaling heightened awareness of potential volatility ahead.

As the week progresses, additional economic data and Fed commentary could influence commodity markets. Retail sales figures and inflation readings will be watched for impacts on consumer behavior and policy expectations.

For energy investors, the current environment offers both opportunities and risks. Higher prices boost near-term cash flows, but sustained elevation depends on resolution of geopolitical issues.

The sector's role in diversified portfolios has grown amid macro uncertainties. Its correlation with traditional equities can vary, providing potential hedging benefits during stress periods.

Monday's market action exemplified selective buying amid broader caution. Energy's strength offset technology weakness, keeping major averages from steeper declines.

The S&P Energy Select Sector Index remains well below its all-time highs, leaving room for recovery if oil stabilizes at elevated levels. Producers with low-cost operations and disciplined capital allocation stand to benefit most.

Broader commodity markets showed mixed signals. Gold edged lower as risk appetite held in some areas, while agricultural futures traded quietly.

Currency markets reflected dollar strength on safe-haven flows tied to geopolitical news. Treasury yields moved modestly as investors assessed inflation risks from energy costs.

The session sets the stage for continued focus on Middle East developments and their economic ripple effects. Any de-escalation could pressure oil prices lower, while persistence of tensions might sustain support for energy shares.

Investors will monitor corporate updates for commentary on energy costs and hedging strategies. Banks' exposure to the sector through lending could also feature in earnings discussions.

The energy sector's Monday performance provides a timely reminder of its sensitivity to global events. As markets digest the latest developments, the S&P Energy Select Sector Index's gains highlight its potential to deliver relative strength during periods of uncertainty.