NEW YORK — Crude oil prices jumped sharply on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate futures rising more than 4% to settle at $94.39 a barrel, the highest level in several months, as escalating geopolitical concerns and supply disruption fears fueled a broad energy rally.

The gain of $3.85, or 4.25%, marked one of the largest single-day percentage increases this year and reflected renewed anxiety over potential supply shortfalls amid ongoing conflicts in key producing regions. Brent crude, the international benchmark, also climbed significantly, trading above $96 per barrel in late dealings.

Analysts attributed the surge to a combination of factors, including heightened tensions in the Middle East, signs of tighter global inventories and expectations of sustained demand from major economies. The move caught some traders off guard after a period of relatively stable pricing, highlighting the market's sensitivity to headline risks.

The rally extended gains across the energy complex, with gasoline and heating oil futures also posting strong advances. U.S. equity markets showed mixed reactions, with energy sector stocks rising while broader indices displayed caution amid concerns over the inflationary impact of higher fuel costs.

Market participants pointed to renewed supply risks as a primary driver. Disruptions in key shipping routes and potential escalation in producer regions have raised fears of tighter physical markets in the coming months. At the same time, strong industrial activity in Asia and resilient U.S. consumption have supported the demand side of the equation.

This latest spike comes after several weeks of consolidation, during which prices had traded in a relatively narrow range. The breakout above important technical levels has prompted short covering and fresh bullish positioning by hedge funds and other speculative accounts, amplifying the upward momentum.

Energy analysts noted that while the move appears sharp, it aligns with broader macroeconomic trends. Persistent global economic resilience, particularly in emerging markets, continues to underpin oil demand even as some developed economies show signs of moderation. At the same time, OPEC+ production policies and compliance levels remain closely watched variables.

For consumers, the rise in crude prices is expected to translate into higher gasoline costs at the pump in the coming weeks. U.S. regular gasoline averages have already begun edging higher, and further increases could add pressure to household budgets during the summer driving season.

The energy sector's performance has broader implications for inflation readings and monetary policy expectations. Higher oil prices feed directly into transportation and manufacturing costs, potentially complicating central banks' efforts to manage price stability.

Industry executives have emphasized the need for balanced investment in both traditional and renewable energy sources to ensure long-term supply security. Major producers continue to highlight disciplined capital spending while advancing lower-carbon initiatives across their portfolios.

Looking ahead, market attention turns to upcoming inventory data and geopolitical developments. Weekly U.S. crude stockpiles figures from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration will provide fresh insight into domestic supply-demand balances.

Analysts remain divided on the sustainability of the current rally. Some view it as a temporary spike driven by headline risk, while others see structural tightening in the market that could support higher prices through the remainder of 2026. Long-term forecasts continue to emphasize the role of oil in the global energy mix even as the transition to renewables accelerates.

For investors, the energy sector's recent performance has offered both opportunities and volatility. While higher prices benefit producers, they also raise concerns about demand destruction if economic growth slows in response to elevated costs. Refiners and downstream companies face margin pressures depending on how quickly price changes pass through the supply chain.

The move in oil also influenced currency and bond markets. The U.S. dollar strengthened modestly against several major currencies, while Treasury yields showed limited reaction as investors weighed the inflationary implications.

Broader commodity markets displayed mixed signals, with some industrial metals easing while precious metals found support amid safe-haven flows. Agricultural futures were largely steady, reflecting balanced supply outlooks for key crops.

As trading continues, participants will monitor developments in producer regions and any statements from major consuming nations. Diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions could temper the rally, while any escalation would likely add further upward pressure on prices.

The current environment underscores oil's enduring role as a critical global commodity. Despite long-term shifts toward cleaner energy sources, near-term supply risks and economic resilience continue to drive significant price movements that affect economies, consumers and financial markets worldwide.

Market veterans caution that sharp moves in either direction can quickly reverse as new information emerges. Position squaring ahead of key data releases often contributes to volatility, making risk management essential for participants across the energy complex.

For now, the surge to $94.39 represents a notable shift in sentiment, reminding traders and policymakers alike of the persistent geopolitical and fundamental risks embedded in global oil markets. The coming days and weeks will determine whether this latest rally has staying power or proves to be another temporary spike in an uncertain trading environment.