Tesla Inc. shares fell more than 6% to trade around $396 Thursday despite the electric vehicle maker reporting stronger-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the second quarter, highlighting investor focus on the pace of autonomous driving progress and profitability amid heavy spending on artificial intelligence initiatives.

The company delivered 480,126 vehicles in the April-June period, surpassing analyst expectations and marking a significant rebound from prior quarters. Production exceeded 450,000 units, with energy storage deployments reaching 13.5 gigawatt-hours, demonstrating operational strength across multiple segments.

Deliveries benefited from recovering demand in Europe and steady performance in other international markets, though North American sales faced headwinds. The results provide a positive data point ahead of Tesla's full quarterly earnings later this month, where margins, capital expenditure and future guidance will face greater scrutiny.

Tesla's Robotaxi ambitions remain central to its valuation narrative. The company has begun unsupervised operations in limited areas of Austin, Texas, with plans for broader expansion. Progress on Full Self-Driving software continues, though regulatory approvals and safety validations will determine commercialization timelines.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has emphasized artificial intelligence and autonomy as core to Tesla's future, positioning the company beyond traditional automotive manufacturing. Investments in data centers, computing infrastructure and robotics underscore this strategic direction.

Delivery Rebound and Operational Highlights

Second-quarter deliveries exceeded the Wall Street consensus of approximately 397,000 to 406,000 vehicles. The beat reflects improved supply chain dynamics, new model refreshes and marketing efforts to stimulate demand.

Model 3 and Model Y continued dominating sales volumes, while Cybertruck production ramped steadily. Energy storage growth highlighted diversification beyond vehicles, with Megapack deployments supporting grid stability projects worldwide.

Tesla's Shanghai factory and other international facilities contributed meaningfully to output. The company maintains flexibility to adjust production based on regional demand patterns.

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue and profit figures to reflect higher vehicle volumes, though increased competition and pricing pressures may affect average selling prices. Cost reductions through manufacturing efficiencies remain a key focus.

Autonomy and AI Investments

Tesla's Full Self-Driving software has received regulatory nods in additional markets, enabling supervised and unsupervised testing. The Cybercab robotaxi vehicle, designed without steering wheel or pedals, represents the company's vision for dedicated autonomous fleets.

Unsupervised operations in Austin mark a milestone, though scaling to profitable ride-hailing networks requires overcoming technical, regulatory and public acceptance hurdles. Competitors including Waymo and others have established operations in select cities.

Capital spending remains elevated as Tesla builds AI training infrastructure and expands manufacturing capacity. The company has committed billions toward these initiatives, betting on long-term leadership in autonomous technology.

Musk has repeatedly highlighted the transformative potential of robotaxis, projecting significant revenue contributions in coming years. Skeptics point to historical delays in meeting ambitious timelines for Full Self-Driving capabilities.

Market Position and Challenges

Tesla maintains leadership in the global electric vehicle market despite intensifying competition from legacy automakers and Chinese manufacturers. Pricing strategies and technology differentiation help sustain demand.

The company's energy business, including solar and storage, provides a hedge against automotive cyclicality. Virtual power plants and grid services represent growing opportunities as renewable energy adoption accelerates.

Regulatory environments vary globally, with incentives for electric vehicles supporting sales in Europe and parts of Asia while policy shifts in the United States create uncertainty. Trade tensions and tariffs impact supply chains and costs.

Tesla's valuation reflects expectations for growth beyond vehicles into software, energy and robotics. High multiples leave limited room for execution shortfalls, contributing to stock volatility.

Outlook and Investor Sentiment

Wall Street analysts maintain a range of views, with bulls citing robotaxi potential and bears emphasizing near-term margin pressures and competition. Consensus price targets suggest moderate upside from current levels, though forecasts vary widely.

Second-quarter earnings, scheduled for late July, will provide updates on profitability, cash flow and forward guidance. Delivery numbers offer an early positive indicator, but operational metrics will determine market reaction.

Tesla continues expanding its Supercharger network and exploring new vehicle platforms to address different market segments. Software updates regularly enhance existing vehicle capabilities, supporting customer satisfaction and residual values.

The company's gigafactories in multiple continents support production scalability while mitigating regional risks. Vertical integration in battery technology provides competitive advantages in cost and performance.

As Tesla navigates its transformation into an AI and robotics company, execution on autonomy milestones will heavily influence investor confidence. The coming months will test the company's ability to convert technological progress into sustainable financial returns.