SpaceX set a new company record Saturday evening, launching two Falcon 9 rockets from opposite coasts of the United States just 38 minutes and 31 seconds apart, the shortest gap between orbital launches in the company's history.

The first liftoff occurred at 9:12 p.m. Eastern time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying eight satellites into low Earth orbit for Louisiana-based telecommunications company Globalstar as part of a mission known as Globalstar 2-R. SpaceX confirmed via social media that all eight spacecraft were deployed successfully, separating from the rocket's upper stage over a six-minute span beginning roughly 56.5 minutes after launch.

Teams complete back-to-back Falcon 9 launches from Florida and California pic.twitter.com/6L4dyPAmXz — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 16, 2026

While that first rocket was still making its way toward orbit, a second Falcon 9 lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on California's central coast at 9:50 p.m. Eastern time, or 6:50 p.m. local time. That launch carried a classified payload for the U.S. Space Force under a mission designated USSF-366.

Saturday's 38-minute, 31-second turnaround broke SpaceX's previous record for the shortest interval between two of its orbital launches, a mark set on August 31, 2024, during a pair of back-to-back Starlink missions. The new record beat that previous benchmark by 27 minutes, underscoring the increasingly rapid launch cadence SpaceX has achieved as it continues to expand its Falcon 9 operations across multiple launch sites simultaneously.

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Details about the USSF-366 mission's specific payload remain undisclosed, consistent with standard practice for U.S. national security launches. SpaceX ended its public livestream of the mission shortly after the rocket's first-stage booster landed, a routine step the company typically takes to keep classified payload deployment details out of public view. Even so, independent rocket-tracking analysts have offered some informed speculation about the mission's likely purpose. NextSpaceflight.com, a spaceflight tracking website, wrote in its mission description that the payload is possibly a batch of classified low Earth orbit satellites built on SpaceX's Starshield satellite bus, a variant of the company's Starlink spacecraft platform modified specifically to carry out national security missions for the U.S. government. The site based that assessment on the rocket's stage drop zones, which it said closely matched the drop zones used during earlier Starlink Group 15 launches.

Both of Saturday's missions concluded with successful first-stage booster landings, continuing SpaceX's now-routine practice of recovering and reusing its Falcon 9 rockets. The booster that launched the Globalstar mission returned to a touchdown at Cape Canaveral approximately eight minutes after liftoff, marking that particular booster's 14th flight. The booster used for the USSF-366 mission landed on SpaceX's droneship "Of Course I Still Love You," stationed in the Pacific Ocean, roughly 8.5 minutes after its own launch, completing its 18th flight. According to reporting on the missions, the two successful recoveries pushed SpaceX's all-time total of successful booster landings to 650.

Saturday's dual launch brought SpaceX's total number of Falcon 9 launches in 2026 to 96, with roughly 75% of those missions dedicated to deploying satellites for the company's own Starlink broadband internet constellation. Starlink has grown into the largest satellite constellation ever assembled, now consisting of nearly 11,000 satellites in orbit, according to Space.com's reporting, and continues to expand as SpaceX launches additional batches of satellites on a near-weekly basis alongside its other commercial and government missions.

The record-setting doubleheader adds to a string of operational milestones SpaceX has posted throughout 2026 as the company continues pushing the boundaries of its launch cadence. The company has separately marked notable individual booster reuse records this year, including boosters completing their 35th and 36th flights, reflecting SpaceX's continued efforts to drive down launch costs and increase flight frequency through extensive rocket reusability.

SpaceX's rapid pace of launches has increasingly relied on the company's ability to operate simultaneously across multiple launch sites, including Cape Canaveral and the nearby Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as well as Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. That geographic flexibility allows the company to prepare and execute missions on both coasts in parallel, a capability that proved central to achieving Saturday's record-breaking turnaround between launches.

With SpaceX continuing to launch at a pace unmatched by any other rocket company in the world, industry observers expect the company to keep setting new operational records throughout the remainder of 2026, as it works to sustain both its expanding Starlink constellation and its growing roster of government and commercial satellite contracts.