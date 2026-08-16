Apple is expected to split its next iPhone generation across two release windows, launching premium models this fall while delaying the standard iPhone 18 until early 2027, according to recent statements from key suppliers and consistent industry reporting.

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Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron indicated during its second-quarter 2026 earnings call that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models remain on track for a traditional September release. The base iPhone 18, however, is now projected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027. The more affordable iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air are also expected in that later window.

The reports align with earlier signals from the supply chain. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and outlets including The Information had previously outlined a strategy in which Apple would prioritize its higher-end devices in the fall of 2026. A chairman of Largan Precision, a major supplier of iPhone camera lenses, earlier noted that a significant U.S. customer had postponed a new product launch to the first quarter of 2027, remarks widely interpreted as referring to Apple's standard models.

Fall 2026 is instead expected to feature the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple's first foldable smartphone, frequently referred to in reports as the iPhone Ultra. This would mark a notable departure from the company's pattern of the past several years, in which standard and Pro models typically debuted together in September.

Supply constraints appear to be a primary factor. Reports cite ongoing shortages of memory chips and other components, along with bottlenecks in semiconductor production. Pegatron executives pointed to customers adjusting shipment schedules amid these limitations. Higher-margin Pro models are being prioritized to maintain the September launch cadence for Apple's most profitable smartphones while the broader lineup is staggered.

The shift would leave the current iPhone 17 series, including the standard model and earlier Air variant, on the market for an extended period. Buyers seeking a more affordable new iPhone would face a choice between purchasing a Pro model this fall, holding onto existing devices, or waiting until spring 2027. Carriers that traditionally center fourth-quarter upgrade promotions around a full new iPhone lineup may need to adjust marketing and inventory plans accordingly.

Apple has not publicly confirmed the revised schedule. The company typically unveils its annual iPhone generation in early to mid-September, followed by sales beginning later that month. A dual-window approach would separate premium and mainstream offerings more clearly, potentially allowing the company to focus production capacity and marketing resources on the higher-priced devices during the critical holiday quarter.

The foldable model represents a long-anticipated expansion of Apple's portfolio. Industry observers have tracked development of a folding iPhone for several years, with recent reports suggesting production readiness for a 2026 debut. Pairing it with the Pro series in the fall would give Apple three distinct high-end options while the standard, entry-level and thinner Air models arrive later.

Component allocation challenges are not limited to Apple. Broader industry tightness in advanced memory and packaging capacity has affected multiple smartphone makers. In this environment, directing scarce supply toward models with higher average selling prices is a pragmatic response that protects near-term revenue even as it extends the wait for lower-priced devices.

For consumers, the practical effect is a longer wait for the standard iPhone 18. Those who upgrade annually or rely on carrier financing cycles may find the Pro models more attractive this year, or they may extend the life of current handsets. The spring 2027 window could also create a secondary sales period, potentially smoothing Apple's revenue cadence beyond the traditional fourth-quarter peak.

The reported strategy continues a gradual evolution in Apple's product cadence. The company has previously introduced mid-cycle or early-year models such as the iPhone SE and more recent "e" variants. Expanding that approach into a formal separation of Pro and non-Pro generations would represent a more structural change to the annual calendar.

As September approaches, attention will focus on whether Apple confirms the dual timeline at its fall event. Until then, the combination of Pegatron's earnings comments and earlier supply-chain indications provides the clearest picture yet of a staggered iPhone 18 rollout, with premium devices arriving on schedule and more accessible models deferred into the following year.