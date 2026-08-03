Read more Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra Could Likely Launch on This Exact September Date, Analyst Says Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra Could Likely Launch on This Exact September Date, Analyst Says

Apple's next major product announcement, expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and possibly the company's first foldable iPhone, appears set to take place Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to analysis based on the company's longstanding scheduling patterns for its annual fall keynote.

Apple has not yet officially confirmed the date of its fall special event, but the company's historical scheduling behavior has narrowed the likely window considerably. Since 2011, Apple has held its annual iPhone announcement event every autumn without exception, with the sole deviation being the iPhone 4S keynote, which was pushed later to Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2011. Since then, the event has consistently taken place during the first half of September.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote in his newsletter last month that Sept. 8 or Sept. 9 were the most likely dates for this year's event, according to Joe Rossignol of MacRumors, who has been tracking the speculation. "We are still waiting for Apple to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra event," Rossignol said. "In his newsletter last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Sept. 8 or Sept. 9 are the most likely dates for the event."

Further analysis points more specifically toward Sept. 9 as the likelier of those two dates. Apple has never held its fall keynote on the day immediately following Labor Day, even though Tuesday has historically been the company's preferred day of the week for the announcement, chosen in nine of the past 15 years. Because Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 7, this year, Tuesday, Sept. 8, would fall on the day directly after the holiday, a scheduling slot Apple has consistently avoided throughout its history of fall product launches. That pattern points to Wednesday, Sept. 9, as the most probable date for this year's keynote, since scheduling the event on Labor Day itself, or asking staff, press and invited guests to travel on the holiday, would represent a break from a practice the company has strictly observed for years.

Apple's pattern for announcing the specific date of its special event ahead of time has also grown more consistent in recent years, offering an additional data point for predicting when the official confirmation will arrive. In 2020 and 2021, during the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple announced its special event just seven days ahead of the keynote itself. Since then, however, the company has consistently announced the event exactly 14 days in advance. In 2024, Apple confirmed its keynote on Monday, Aug. 26, ahead of a Monday, Sept. 9, event. The following year, a Tuesday, Aug. 26, announcement preceded a Tuesday, Sept. 9, keynote. Following that same 14-day pattern, this year's official announcement is expected to arrive on Wednesday, Aug. 26, confirming a Wednesday, Sept. 9, special event.

The keynote itself is expected to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, following the format Apple has used consistently since 2020, in which the presentation is delivered as a pre-recorded video displayed on the theater's large screen rather than a traditional live, in-person keynote. This year's event will mark a notable transition for Apple's executive leadership: the presentation is expected to be introduced on stage for the first time by John Ternus, who is set to become Apple's chief executive officer just days earlier, on Sept. 1. The keynote is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific time, 1 p.m. Eastern time and 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom, and is likely to run between one and two hours based on the length of previous years' presentations. Following the recorded keynote, guests and members of the press in attendance are expected to have hands-on access to the newly unveiled devices, demonstrated by Apple staff, consistent with the format of prior years' events.

If Apple does unveil a foldable iPhone alongside the standard iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max lineup, that device is expected to draw significant attention throughout the event's live coverage and subsequent hands-on demonstrations, given the novelty of Apple entering the foldable phone category for the first time.

Following the keynote, the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to become available for purchase the following week, on Friday, Sept. 18, based on Apple's typical timeline between its fall announcement and the on-sale date for its newly unveiled devices. Should a foldable iPhone also be announced at the September event, it remains unclear whether that device would go on sale on the same date as the standard iPhone 18 Pro lineup or follow at a later point, given the added manufacturing complexity typically associated with a genuinely new device category.

With Apple's official confirmation of the keynote date still weeks away based on the company's typical announcement timeline, anticipation is expected to continue building throughout August as analysts and technology outlets refine their predictions about the specific features, pricing and lineup changes Apple is likely to reveal when the iPhone 18 Pro finally takes the stage on what is widely expected to be Wednesday, Sept. 9.