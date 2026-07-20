Fresh leaks surrounding Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 Pro have offered an early look at what the company's flagship device could bring when it debuts later this year, pointing to a new signature color option alongside meaningful upgrades to battery capacity, processing power and camera hardware, even as Apple has not officially confirmed any of the details.

Among the most talked-about leaks is the possibility of a new Dark Cherry color option for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, described across multiple reports as featuring a deep, muted red finish that would likely replace the Cosmic Orange shade currently offered on the iPhone 17 Pro. Macworld contributor Filipe Esposito reported that a trusted source had specifically identified Dark Cherry as one of the new colorways planned for the device. Alongside Dark Cherry, the Pro models are also expected to be available in Light Blue, Silver and Dark Grey, though several outlets covering the leaks cautioned that Apple's final color selection could still change before the devices are formally unveiled.

Read more iPhone 18 Pro Max Rumors Point to Thicker Design, Massive Battery and Major Camera Upgrades iPhone 18 Pro Max Rumors Point to Thicker Design, Massive Battery and Major Camera Upgrades

Apple has traditionally introduced a new signature finish with each annual refresh of its Pro lineup, making color choice one of the more closely watched aspects of the company's yearly launch cycle, and this year's rumored shift toward Dark Cherry appears consistent with that pattern of rotating premium, muted tones for its flagship devices.

On the design front, leaks suggest Apple is not planning major structural changes to the iPhone 18 Pro compared with its immediate predecessor. The device is expected to retain the flat-edge frame and triple rear camera arrangement that has defined recent Pro models, with reports instead pointing toward more subtle refinements. According to Storyboard18's reporting, the rear panel may feature a cleaner overall look, with a less prominent two-tone finish surrounding the camera area, while the camera module itself could grow slightly larger to accommodate upgraded internal hardware. Separately, some leaks have pointed to a smaller Dynamic Island cutout, potentially incorporating under-display Face ID components to free up additional usable screen space, though the extent of that change remains unconfirmed.

The handset is also expected to be marginally thicker and heavier than its predecessor, a trade-off multiple reports attribute directly to a larger internal battery and an improved cooling system designed to support the device's next-generation processor.

That processor is expected to be Apple's new A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's advanced 2-nanometer process technology, a notable step up from the 3-nanometer process used in the current generation of Apple silicon. According to multiple reports, the shift to 2-nanometer manufacturing is expected to bring improvements across several fronts simultaneously, including faster overall processing speeds, better thermal management to prevent overheating during demanding tasks, stronger on-device artificial intelligence capabilities, and meaningfully improved power efficiency that could translate directly into longer battery life even without a dramatically larger physical battery.

Battery capacity itself has emerged as one of the more actively debated aspects of the iPhone 18 Pro leaks, with different sources offering conflicting figures. Some reports, including leaker Fixed Focus Digital cited by AppleInsider, suggested a comparatively modest increase, pegging the standard iPhone 18 Pro's U.S. battery capacity at around 4,288 mAh. Other leaks have pointed to considerably larger figures, with supply chain reports and Weibo-based leakers cited by GlobalPublicist24 suggesting the Pro Max variant specifically could carry a battery in the range of 5,100 to 5,200 mAh, which would represent the largest battery ever shipped in an iPhone by a clear margin. A separate report from iTechify cited even higher figures, claiming the standard iPhone 18 Pro battery could reach 5,235 mAh for physical SIM models and as much as 5,425 mAh for eSIM-only variants, framed explicitly as Apple's response to increasingly large batteries found in competing Android flagships, including Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, reportedly equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery of its own. Given the range and inconsistency across these leaked figures, the final specifications remain unconfirmed until Apple's official announcement.

Camera improvements have also featured prominently in recent leaks. The Pro models are expected to retain a triple 48-megapixel rear camera configuration, maintaining the same overall resolution as the current generation while incorporating upgraded sensors and improved image processing intended to deliver better low-light photography, enhanced video recording capabilities and faster image capture. Some reports have additionally pointed to the possible introduction of variable aperture technology on the main camera, a feature that would allow the lens to physically adjust its aperture size depending on shooting conditions, alongside an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera. Display sizes, meanwhile, are expected to remain unchanged from the current lineup, with the standard iPhone 18 Pro retaining a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max continuing with a 6.9-inch display.

Beyond the headline hardware changes, some reports have also pointed to expanded satellite internet connectivity through Apple's newly developed C2 modem, which is expected to add support for mmWave 5G networks alongside its satellite capabilities, and a more advanced LTPO-plus display technology capable of more precisely scaling its refresh rate to further conserve battery power during everyday use.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are widely expected to launch in September 2026, tracking toward Apple's traditional early-to-mid-September announcement window, with pre-orders typically opening within roughly 48 hours of the event and general retail availability following in the final week of the month. Notably, several reports have suggested Apple may stagger this year's release cycle differently than in past years, with the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and a rumored foldable iPhone model headlining the September event, while the more affordable standard iPhone 18 and budget-focused iPhone 18e models could be pushed back to a separate launch window in spring 2027.

As with all pre-announcement leaks, none of the details surrounding color options, battery capacity, chip specifications or camera hardware have been officially confirmed by Apple, and the company's actual September announcement could differ meaningfully from current rumors as final testing and production plans continue to evolve in the months ahead.