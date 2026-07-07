Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may finally address one of the most persistent criticisms of the company's flagship lineup, with a growing body of leaks pointing to significantly larger batteries, a more efficient processor and a redesigned, slightly thicker chassis ahead of the devices' expected launch in September.

According to a tipster on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, both upcoming Pro models could be marginally thicker than their predecessors, a design change believed to be aimed at creating additional internal space for larger battery cells as increasingly power-hungry on-device artificial intelligence features become more common across the iPhone lineup. Separate reporting citing regulatory documents filed in China points in a similar direction, suggesting both Pro models may ship with larger batteries across different regional variants, even though Apple has not officially confirmed any specifications.

Battery capacity estimates for the devices have varied somewhat across different leaks, though most point toward a meaningful increase over the current iPhone 17 Pro lineup. Some reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could carry a battery exceeding 5,500 mAh in its U.S. eSIM-only configuration, while other leaks have placed the figure closer to a 5,200 to 5,425 mAh range depending on whether the device includes a physical nano-SIM tray. By comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is reported to carry roughly 4,823 mAh in its nano-SIM version and about 5,088 mAh in its eSIM-only configuration, meaning even the more conservative leaked estimates would represent Apple's largest iPhone battery to date. The standard iPhone 18 Pro is expected to see a more modest, proportionally similar upgrade, with some leaks pointing to a cell in the range of 4,200 to 4,288 mAh.

The battery improvements are widely expected to be paired with Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC's advanced 2-nanometer manufacturing process. The new chip is rumored to deliver improved power efficiency compared with the current A19 Pro, with some estimates suggesting efficiency gains in the range of 15 to 30 percent. Analysts covering the leaks have generally framed the upgrade as reflecting Apple's longstanding approach to battery life, which has historically emphasized software and chip-level efficiency improvements over simply maximizing raw battery capacity. Even so, some coverage of the leaks noted disappointment that the rumored capacity increase for the standard Pro model appeared relatively modest given the iPhone 17 Pro's comparatively weak battery test results relative to competing devices.

Beyond battery and chip improvements, additional leaks point to a range of other design and hardware changes for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Reports suggest Apple may reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped cutout housing the device's Face ID components, by repositioning some of those components beneath the display, an adjustment some leaks estimate could shrink the feature by as much as 35 percent. The devices are also expected to adopt a more unified, seamless chassis design that integrates the back panel more closely with the frame, moving away from the dual-tone design used in recent generations.

On the display front, leaks suggest the standard iPhone 18 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch OLED panel, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to offer a larger 6.9-inch display, both potentially built using more efficient LTPO+ display technology. Camera upgrades are also widely rumored, including a variable-aperture main sensor designed to improve low-light photography and offer greater creative control over depth-of-field effects, along with a new stacked image sensor and improvements to the device's telephoto lens.

On the memory and connectivity side, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to ship with 12GB of RAM, up from previous generations, a change widely seen as necessary to support the growing computational demands of Apple's on-device Apple Intelligence features. Leaks also point to the debut of Apple's first in-house 5G modem, referred to in some reports as the C2 modem, which the company has been developing as part of a broader effort to reduce its reliance on third-party modem suppliers.

Apple is expected to formally introduce both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its annual September launch event, with some reports suggesting the event could take place on either September 8 or September 9. Pre-orders are expected to open the same week as the announcement, with general retail availability projected to begin around September 18, following Apple's typical annual product cycle. The devices are also rumored to launch alongside a new foldable device, sometimes referred to in leaks as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, marking what would be Apple's first entry into the foldable smartphone category.

Pricing for the new lineup remains unconfirmed, though some regional leaks have suggested the iPhone 18 Pro could start at a price point roughly comparable to the current generation, with the Pro Max carrying a modest premium reflecting its larger battery, display and camera enhancements. As with all pre-launch leaks, industry analysts caution that specific details, including exact battery capacities, final chip specifications and pricing, remain subject to change until Apple formally unveils the devices later this year.

If the leaked specifications prove accurate, the anticipated battery upgrade would address one of the most consistent criticisms leveled at recent iPhone Pro models, particularly the iPhone 17 Pro, which has ranked relatively low among flagship smartphones in independent battery life testing conducted over the past two years. Combined with the rumored efficiency gains from the A20 Pro chip and a more power-conscious display technology, analysts suggest the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could represent one of Apple's more significant battery-life improvements in recent memory, assuming the various leaked details converge as expected once the devices are officially announced in September.