SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares surged 14.59% in Thursday morning trading, climbing $18.50 to $145.29, as memory chip stocks across the board staged a sharp rally driven by warnings of tightening supply from rival Samsung Electronics and improving broader sentiment toward artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

The rally in SK Hynix's American depositary receipts, traded on Nasdaq under the ticker SKHY, came alongside broad gains across the memory and storage chip sector Thursday. Micron Technology led the group higher, climbing 15% to $851.56, while SanDisk surged 22%, Western Digital jumped 18%, and Seagate Technology gained 16%, according to trading data. The Roundhill Memory ETF, which tracks the broader DRAM and memory storage sector, rose 13% during the same session, confirming that the rally extended across the entire memory and storage ecosystem rather than being confined to any single company.

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The catalyst behind Thursday's rally traced back to comments from Samsung Electronics, which warned of tightening memory chip supplies, a signal analysts said could bolster pricing power for memory manufacturers broadly, including both Samsung and its rivals. Samsung's own quarterly earnings had already reflected the strength of current market conditions for memory chips, with the company reporting operating income of 89.2 trillion won, or roughly $62 billion, in its semiconductor division, more than 250 times higher than the prior year.

SK Hynix has established itself as one of the leading global suppliers of high-bandwidth memory chips used in advanced artificial intelligence systems, positioning the company as a direct beneficiary of continued strong AI-related chip demand. Thursday's rally also coincided with broader improvement in sentiment toward technology stocks following Microsoft's strong quarterly earnings report, released Wednesday afternoon, which showed the company's Azure cloud business growing at its fastest pace in years and helped ease broader investor concerns about the durability of artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

The scale of Thursday's move in SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares stood in notable contrast to trading in the company's home market. Shares of SK Hynix listed on the Korea Exchange in Seoul fell sharply during the same overall period, part of a broader selloff that has gripped South Korea's KOSPI index in recent sessions. The divergence between SK Hynix's Seoul-listed shares and its U.S.-listed ADRs reflects a structural dynamic that has persisted since the company's American depositary receipts made their Nasdaq debut earlier this month. SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares have consistently traded at a substantial premium to the company's Seoul-listed shares since that debut, with the premium ranging from 16% to 51% at various points, a gap that analysts have attributed in part to limited arbitrage opportunities between the two listings, which can amplify price swings in U.S. trading relative to movements in the underlying Seoul-listed stock.

SK Hynix's Nasdaq listing itself marked a significant milestone when it launched earlier in July, breaking the record for the largest first-time share sale by a foreign company on a U.S. exchange. The company's American depositary receipts finished their first trading session in New York at $168.01 per share, delivering a 13% gain on their debut day even though that closing price came in below the $170 opening level, following an initial pricing of $149 per share.

Since that debut, SK Hynix's U.S.-listed shares have exhibited significant volatility, at times amplified by the introduction of leveraged single-stock exchange-traded funds tied specifically to the company. GraniteShares and ProShares both launched 2x leveraged products tracking SK Hynix's ADR performance earlier in July, products that carry daily-reset mechanics and full principal-loss risk within a single trading session, according to the funds' own disclosures, and are generally regarded by market analysts as speculative short-term trading tools rather than long-term investment vehicles.

SK Hynix's most recent quarterly results, reported in late July, showed record revenue of 79.3 trillion won for the second quarter, up 51% from the prior quarter and 257% from the same period a year earlier, alongside operating income of 60.5 trillion won. The company reported that DRAM prices rose approximately 30% during the quarter while NAND flash memory prices surged into the mid-50% range, pushing the company's operating margin to a record 76%. SK Hynix also said it had begun mass production of its next-generation HBM4 high-bandwidth memory chips, with a broader production ramp planned for the second half of 2026, and that it had secured long-term supply agreements with approximately 10 customers as it works toward volume production of its subsequent HBM4E chips in 2027.

Despite those strong underlying results, SK Hynix's ADR had fallen sharply in the days immediately following the earnings release, dropping to a 52-week low near $124.80 as investors weighed questions about the durability of current memory chip pricing and elevated valuations across the sector, even as the company's reported profitability reached record levels. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won made his first personal purchase of SK Hynix shares during that period of stock weakness, a move some analysts characterized as an attempt to signal confidence in the company amid the recent volatility.

Analysts covering SK Hynix have maintained a broadly positive outlook on the stock despite the recent turbulence, with the average 12-month price target for the company's shares standing at $281.67, according to recent compiled analyst estimates, implying substantial potential upside from current trading levels even after Thursday's sharp rally.