WiseTech Global Shares Jump Nearly 7% as Stock Continues Long Rebound From Scandal-Driven Lows This Year

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Shares in WiseTech Global climbed 6.67% on Thursday, closing at $37.89 after adding $2.37, extending a gradual recovery in the logistics software company's stock following one of the most punishing periods in its history as a publicly listed company.

The gain builds on a rebound that has taken shape over the past several weeks, as investors have moved to accumulate shares following an extended selloff tied to a governance crisis involving WiseTech's billionaire co-founder, Richard White. The stock's woes trace back to a report that the Australian Federal Police's human exploitation taskforce had opened an investigation into White over allegations that he provided false information on a visa application and used a woman's immigration status to exploit her, a series of escalating personal conduct claims that had kept institutional sentiment toward the company deeply negative for months.

That selling pressure pushed WiseTech shares down as much as 66% over the trailing 12 months and more than 45% on a year-to-date basis, at their lowest point trading in the low $30s, a dramatic decline from the stock's 52-week high above $120 reached earlier in the year. The scale of the drawdown reflected not only concern over the allegations against White personally but also broader uncertainty about the company's governance and leadership stability during a period when the underlying business continued posting double-digit revenue and profit growth.

A significant turning point came in early July, when WiseTech announced that White would step down from his role as executive chair, a move the company positioned as a way to separate the personal legal scrutiny facing its founder from the company's ongoing operations. Under the restructured arrangement, White remained with the company as chief innovation officer and retained a seat on the board as an executive director, while relinquishing his formal leadership role at the top of the organization. Shares surged as much as 11.1% in the immediate aftermath of that announcement, marking what analysts described at the time as a significant clearing event for a stock that had become one of the ASX's most troubled large-cap names.

Even after stepping back from his chair position, White remains WiseTech's largest shareholder, holding close to 40% of the company's shares, meaning his influence over the business has not disappeared entirely despite the governance changes. That continued ownership stake has left some analysts cautious about whether the leadership shuffle fully resolves the uncertainty hanging over the stock, particularly with the Australian Federal Police investigation into White still unresolved as of recent reporting.

WiseTech's recovery has continued in fits and starts in the weeks since White's resignation as chair, with the stock posting a series of strong single-session gains interspersed with periods of consolidation. The shares climbed roughly 30% over a two-week stretch in early July, though that bounce registered as barely visible against the backdrop of the stock's yearlong chart, given the scale of the preceding decline. More recently, the stock halted a four-day slide with a 4.05% gain that left shares up 21% from a prior late-June low, even as the stock continued trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a technical pattern some analysts have characterized as more consistent with a counter-trend bounce within an established downtrend than a definitive turnaround.

Wall Street sentiment toward WiseTech has remained notably bullish throughout the turbulence, even as the stock price itself has swung dramatically. Recent analyst compilations show 13 analysts recommending the stock as a buy and none suggesting a sell, translating into an overall "strong buy" consensus rating. The average 12-month price target for WiseTech has stood at approximately $69.25, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels, with individual targets ranging as high as roughly $128.71, though some market watchers have cautioned that consensus targets set before the scandal fully unfolded may not yet fully reflect the governance risk still facing the company.

WiseTech Global, headquartered in Alexandria, in Sydney's inner suburbs, develops and sells software used by logistics providers to manage the movement and storage of goods and information across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company's core offerings include software for freight forwarding and customs management, landside logistics, digital documentation, transport and warehouse management, carrier rate management, and broader enterprise logistics functions, positioning it as a significant player in the global supply chain technology sector.

Founded in 1994, WiseTech built its reputation over three decades as one of the standout success stories among ASX-listed technology companies, with a business model that continued generating strong underlying growth even as its share price came under severe pressure amid the governance controversy. That divergence between the company's operating performance and its market valuation has been a central point of debate among analysts and investors throughout the stock's recent volatility, with some contrarian and value-oriented funds treating the extreme drawdown as an opportunity to accumulate shares at what they view as a significant discount to the underlying business's worth.

With the Australian Federal Police investigation into White still ongoing and the stock continuing to trade well below both its technical moving averages and analyst price targets, investors are likely to remain focused on further governance developments and any additional legal updates involving WiseTech's founder as key factors that could determine whether the current rebound continues to build or gives way to renewed volatility in the sessions ahead.