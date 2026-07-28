Oracle Stock Jumps Nearly 5% on $7 Billion Pentagon Deal as Shares Rebound From a Recent 52-Week Low

Oracle Corp. shares surged Monday morning, rising 4.59% to $120.26, as the enterprise software giant benefited from a wave of new government contract news even as the stock continues working to recover from a sharp multi-month decline.

The gains added $5.28 to Oracle's share price by mid-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, extending a bounce that has taken shape over the past several sessions after the stock touched fresh 52-week lows earlier this month.

A Major Defense Department Win

The rally was driven largely by optimism around expanding cloud infrastructure and AI partnerships, after Oracle secured a 10-year enterprise software deal with the U.S. Department of War worth up to roughly $7 billion, creating a long-term revenue anchor for the company and helping consolidate what had been fragmented government procurement. In a separate contract, Oracle landed a five-year U.S. Navy indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity agreement carrying a base value of $3.31 billion, with options that could lift total potential spending to $6.99 billion across software, software-as-a-service and consulting work.

The back-to-back government wins give Oracle a substantial and relatively predictable revenue stream at a time when investors have grown increasingly focused on how quickly the company can convert its enormous cloud backlog into recognized revenue.

Not All the News Was Positive

The rally came despite some headwinds tied to Oracle's data center expansion plans. Wisconsin regulators upheld strict credit rules that may force Oracle to post more than $7 billion in collateral for its planned AI-focused data center in the state, a requirement that could add more than $100 million in annual financing costs. Separately, CLSA initiated coverage of Oracle with a Hold rating and a $145 price target, signaling cautious sentiment on the stock and voicing a preference for Microsoft and Adobe within the enterprise software space.

Those mixed signals reflect the broader tension that has defined Oracle's stock performance in recent months: a company with enormous long-term cloud demand but rising near-term costs tied to building out the infrastructure needed to meet it.

A Steep Recent Decline

Monday's gain follows one of the sharpest pullbacks Oracle has experienced this year. From early July highs near $149, Oracle shares slid to about $115 by July 24, a sharp reset for a company of its size. The stock's chart remains in a longer-term downtrend, trading well below its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a "death cross" pattern that formed in January, when the 50-day moving average slid below the 200-day average, continuing to dominate the technical picture on every rebound attempt.

Even so, the stock's relative strength index has shown deeply oversold conditions, a reading that often signals selling pressure has stretched far enough to spark sharp countertrend bounces even when the broader trend remains negative. Shares have been trading just above their 52-week low of $127.60 and remain far from their 52-week high of $345.72, keeping the overall chart in repair mode despite recent bursts of strength.

Other data trackers put the stock's recent low even lower. Shares have traded as low as $120.03 over the past year, sitting roughly 27% below the 52-week high of $341.82.

The Case for a Longer-Term Rebound

Despite the recent volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about Oracle's longer-term trajectory, pointing to the size of its contracted future business. Bulls argue Oracle could reach a new high by 2027, contingent on the company converting a meaningful slice of its $638 billion in remaining performance obligations into recognized revenue on schedule, sustaining growth in its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business above 60%, and restoring free cash flow so markets stop reacting negatively to every capital expenditure disclosure. Over the past decade, Oracle shares have returned nearly 259%, underscoring the stock's long runway of growth even through periodic steep pullbacks.

That backlog has been a central talking point for Oracle bulls throughout the year, particularly as the company has leaned heavily into AI-related cloud infrastructure spending to meet demand from large enterprise and government customers.

Broader Momentum in Cloud and AI Partnerships

Oracle's recent contract wins build on a string of positive developments tied to its cloud business. Oracle's share price gains in recent weeks have been tied to growth in cloud infrastructure and AI integration, with partnerships involving major hyperscale cloud providers helping expand the company's enterprise customer base and improve revenue visibility.

The company has also drawn attention for potential wins beyond U.S. borders. Oracle shares climbed in a separate session after a report revealed the company had emerged as the frontrunner to deliver a highly classified cloud infrastructure contract for the Japanese government, adding to a growing list of large public-sector deals across multiple countries.

With the stock still trading well below its 52-week high and carrying a mixed technical picture, Monday's jump is likely to be viewed by traders as a test of whether Oracle can build sustained momentum or whether the bounce will fade back toward its recent lows. Analysts have flagged the low $150s as a key resistance zone tied to the stock's 20-day moving average, while the $127.60 area marks a critical support level that bulls will want to defend to avoid renewed breakdown risk.

For now, the combination of major new government contracts and a technically oversold setup appears to have given Oracle shares enough momentum to overcome lingering concerns about data center financing costs and mixed analyst sentiment, at least for Monday's trading session.