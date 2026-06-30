Chipotle Stock Slips Again Today as Investors Question Whether Its Traffic Rebound Can Offset Rising Costs

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Chipotle Mexican Grill shares fell again Monday, extending a difficult stretch for the burrito chain as investors continue to weigh whether a recent return to positive customer traffic is strong enough to offset mounting cost pressures squeezing the company's margins.

Shares of the Newport Beach, California-based company were trading at $32.80 as of 12:19 p.m. EDT, down 55 cents, or 1.63%, on the day. The decline keeps the stock not far above its 52-week low of roughly $28.04, reached late last month, and well below the levels it traded at before a punishing 2025 that erased roughly 40% of the company's market value from its 52-week high. The stock remains down about 14% so far in 2026 alone.

Chipotle's struggles trace back to an unusually difficult stretch last year, when the company posted negative comparable restaurant sales for the first time in its history, a streak that ultimately ran for five consecutive quarters. Traffic declined, margins compressed, and two prominent institutional investors, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square and Viking Global, exited their positions in the stock entirely during that period, contributing to the broader selloff that has weighed on shares ever since.

Signs of a turnaround emerged in the company's first-quarter 2026 results. Chipotle reported revenue of $3.1 billion, up 7.4% year-over-year and ahead of analyst expectations, while comparable restaurant sales rose 0.5%, driven by a 0.6% increase in transactions, finally breaking the five-quarter streak of declining traffic. Chief Executive Scott Boatwright described the quarter as a meaningful step forward for the business.

"Tangible progress across operations, digital, menu innovation, people, and development," Boatwright said.

Despite that improvement, the same quarterly report revealed continued pressure on Chipotle's margins. Food, beverage and packaging costs rose to 29.6% of revenue from 29.2% a year earlier, while labor costs climbed to 26.1% from 25.0%. Operating margin for the quarter came in at 12.9%, a notable step down from the company's peak margins of nearly 18% reached in 2024, before wage inflation, higher beef and freight costs, and softer average restaurant volumes began eating into profitability through 2025. Chipotle's revenue has nonetheless grown steadily over time, climbing from $7.5 billion in 2021 to nearly $12 billion by 2025, even as the percentage of that revenue converted into operating profit has become harder to sustain.

On the company's earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Adam Rymer addressed analyst questions about when margin pressure might ease, noting that the first half of the year was likely to remain the toughest stretch on a year-over-year basis as pricing gradually narrows the gap with inflation. Rymer pointed out that Chipotle's pricing increase in the first quarter, at 0.9%, remained well below the mid-single-digit pace of inflation the company was experiencing, though he expressed confidence that gap would close as the year progressed. The company guided toward second-quarter comparable sales growth of roughly 1%, a modest step up from the first quarter's half-percentage-point gain, while indicating that menu mix effects were expected to be roughly flat in the second quarter after dragging on results by about 1% in the first.

Despite the initially positive reaction to those first-quarter results, which had briefly pushed shares up more than 3% on the day they were announced, the stock's momentum has since reversed sharply. Shares fell 4.6% on June 22 amid lingering concerns that Chipotle's nascent traffic recovery might not be durable enough to offset both rising input costs and heavier promotional spending, a decline that came alongside a fresh analyst downgrade. Two days later, in the first regular trading session following the Juneteenth holiday, Chipotle shares dropped a further 6% to close at $30.54, a move that outpaced the broader restaurant sector and left the stock only modestly above its 52-week low at the time. Analysts following the stock have framed the central question facing the company not as whether diners are returning, but whether that returning traffic is arriving through smaller average orders, heavier use of loyalty rewards redemptions, and continued price restraint, all of which can support top-line sales while still squeezing profit margins.

Not every recent signal has been bearish. BTIG analyst Peter Saleh set a price target of $45 on the stock in late April, a level that would represent substantial upside from current trading levels and reflects continued confidence among some on Wall Street that Chipotle's brand strength and long-term unit growth story remain intact even amid near-term margin noise.

Chipotle has also continued to invest in its brand and promotional strategy as part of its effort to sustain the early traffic recovery. The company recently launched its 2026 "Summer of Extras" rewards campaign, which offers free entrée incentives to loyalty program members, and has leaned into limited-time menu items such as Chipotle Honey Chicken as part of a broader push to drive engagement. Underscoring the importance of that strategy, Chipotle recently appointed Fernando Machado as its new Chief Brand Officer, a hire that places renewed emphasis on brand and digital execution as central levers for both traffic growth and pricing power going forward.

How effectively that new leadership and marketing push can translate into sustained comparable sales growth, without further eroding restaurant-level margins, is likely to remain the central question shaping investor sentiment toward the stock in the coming quarters. For a company that built its reputation in part on consistently expanding margins alongside rapid unit growth, the current stretch represents an unfamiliar test of whether Chipotle can simultaneously rebuild customer traffic and protect profitability at the same time, a balancing act that has so far left the stock trading well below the highs it set before its difficult 2025.