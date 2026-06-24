Amazon Prime Day 2026 is happening from June 23 to 26, marking the earliest the annual shopping event has been held since 2021 and giving Prime members four full days of exclusive deals across more than 35 product categories.

A Notably Earlier Date Than Usual

Prime Day is the event Amazon shoppers wait for all year long, and this year's sale arrives well ahead of its typical summer window. This year's sale is earlier than usual, as it typically takes place in July, with the last time it was held in June occurring in 2021. For the first time in five years, Amazon's Prime Day sale will take place in June.

A Longer Event Than in Past Years

Beyond the earlier timing, this year's sale also extends well beyond the event's original format. Amazon Prime Day 2026 will be four days long, starting on June 23, 2026. In the past, it was a two-day event, but last year, the retailer extended it to four days. The four-day shopping event kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on June 23, with deals available on the Prime page and the Amazon Shopping app.

Why Amazon Moved the Date

The shift to a June date appears to be tied to the busy summer calendar competing for shoppers' attention in July. Amazon moved Prime Day 2026 to June. Reports connect the earlier timing to a crowded July calendar, including the World Cup and the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations.

Where the Sale Is Available

While the event is global, not every country participates on the same schedule. According to Amazon's 2026 announcement, Prime Day will run from June 23-26 in 23 countries and regions, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Amazon also notes that shoppers in Australia, Brazil, India, and Japan will be able to access Prime Day deals later in the summer, on a separate timeline from the main June event.

Who Can Shop the Sale

Amazon Prime Day is reserved exclusively for Amazon members. Shoppers who have not yet signed up may be eligible for a free 30-day trial, which allows them to take advantage of the deals and try out the Prime experience. As of now, a monthly Prime membership costs $14.99 a month, or $139 for an annual membership, with the year-long commitment saving subscribers roughly $40 compared to paying monthly.

Amazon also offers discounted membership tiers for specific groups. "Prime for Young Adults" offers college students and people ages 18 to 24 a free six-month Prime trial, followed by $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Those with qualifying government assistance can sign up for Prime Access for just $6.99 per month after a free 30-day trial.

What's on Sale

Shoppers can expect major discounts across categories including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fashion, and wellness during Prime Day 2026. Amazon devices like Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Kindles, and Ring doorbells are usually among the biggest markdowns, but the event has also become known for impressive deals on viral beauty products, designer fashion, vacuums, cookware, and everyday essentials.

Specific device discounts have already been highlighted by Amazon ahead of the event. According to Amazon News, Prime members can score up to 60% off devices enabled with Alexa+, which includes a variety of Echo products, along with up to 65% off Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink, and other devices.

Deals That Drop Throughout the Event

Amazon has structured the sale to release new discounts at a steady pace rather than all at once. Each day of the sale, Amazon is running its Today's Big Deals program, during which it's dropping new discounts, many at 50% off or more, at midnight, 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. Pacific Time. Amazon is adding new deals to its site as often as every five minutes during certain periods throughout the event. Each drop features five or more deals featuring exclusive products and trending new releases from brands including Sol de Janeiro, LG, Stanley, Ninja, Our Place, Levi's, and Little Tikes.

Grocery and Whole Foods Discounts

Beyond electronics and fashion, Amazon has also built grocery-specific perks into this year's event. Prime members get free same-day delivery on orders over $25 in most areas and an extra 10% off sale items from Whole Foods online and in-store, along with exclusive in-store deals every Tuesday and Friday.

A Sweepstakes Tied to Grocery Spending

Amazon is also running a separate promotional sweepstakes connected to grocery purchases during the event window. Prime members who spend $15 or more on a qualifying online grocery order have a chance to win free groceries for a year, with Amazon giving away $1 million in total prizes across 100 winners, who will be announced weekly leading up to Prime Day.

Travel, Books, and Other Perks

The sale extends well beyond physical goods, with discounts also available across travel and digital media categories. Prime members get access to exclusive travel deals, like up to 30% off Budget and Avis rentals, plus 10% back in an Amazon gift card, and 10% off Chicago hotels. Members can also score three free months of Kindle and Audible use, along with up to 45% off Kindle device bundles, up to 80% off Kindle books, and up to 65% off print books across every genre.

A Notable Food Promotion

Among the more unusual perks tied to this year's event, Amazon partnered with a major pizza chain for a limited-time discount. Through June 23, Prime members can get a $5 classic large pepperoni or cheese pizza from Little Caesars, redeemable up to five separate times depending on the location.

Cash Back and Shopping Tools

Amazon has also built in additional incentives for members who use the company's shopping tools during the event. During Prime Day, members earn an exclusive 10% cash back on eligible deals across beauty, apparel, PCs, electronics, and personal care. Members can also use Alexa for Shopping to build a personalized Deals Guide and set deal alerts ahead of and during the event, with a separate sweepstakes offering a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card for setting up a deal alert through Alexa.

A Statement From Amazon Leadership

Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, framed the event as central to the value proposition of Prime membership overall. "Prime Day is the biggest shopping event of the year exclusively for members, whether they're looking for deals on the latest electronics, getting ahead on back-to-school shopping, or saving on fresh groceries and household essentials," Ghani said. "The incomparable value of Prime keeps growing, and this year is no exception."

A Long History as One of Retail's Biggest Sales Events

Prime Day is Amazon's annual shopping event offering millions of exclusive deals to Prime members. Since launching in 2015, it has grown into one of the biggest shopping events of the year, with savings across categories like electronics, fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, and groceries.

What About the Fall Sale?

Amazon's main Prime Day event falls in the summer, but there is typically a second Prime Day-labeled sale, Prime Big Deals Days, that happens in the fall. Amazon has not yet announced the official date for that fall event, though based on recent years, it is expected to land sometime in early to mid-October.

With the four-day event already underway and new deals continuing to roll out as frequently as every five minutes during peak periods, shoppers looking to maximize savings should expect the steepest discounts and most limited-stock items to move quickly, particularly during the scheduled Today's Big Deals drops at midnight, 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. Pacific Time each day. Given the sale's unusually early June timing this year, shoppers accustomed to a July Prime Day will want to adjust their expectations accordingly, while also keeping an eye out for Amazon's eventual announcement of this year's Prime Big Deal Days event later in the fall.