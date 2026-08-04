Google Pixel 11 Pre-Orders Could Open Hours Before the Phone Is Even Officially Unveiled on August 12

Google appears poised to let customers pre-order its upcoming Pixel 11 lineup hours before the phones are formally unveiled, an unusual break from typical smartphone launch timing that has surfaced through countdown clocks quietly appearing on the Google Store and Best Buy's website.

The countdowns point to a pre-order window opening on August 12 at 7 a.m. Pacific time, 10 a.m. Eastern, while Google's official "Made by Google" hardware event, where the Pixel 11 series is expected to be formally revealed, isn't scheduled to begin until 3 p.m. Pacific, 6 p.m. Eastern, that same day. That leaves an eight-hour gap in which customers could potentially place orders for phones Google has not yet officially shown off in full.

A bigger gap than last year

Google isn't entirely new to letting pre-orders slip ahead of its own launch event. The company did something similar last year with the Pixel 10 series, opening orders roughly an hour before that event began. This year's reported gap, however, is significantly larger, stretching to a full eight hours between when pre-orders are expected to open and when the Made by Google showcase actually starts.

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The countdown clocks were first spotted on the Google Store's homepage and on a matching Best Buy landing page for the Pixel 11 series, both counting down to the same August 12 morning cutoff. Neither retailer has published pricing or full specifications alongside the countdowns, meaning customers who pre-order during that early window would likely be doing so with only partial information about the devices, based largely on Google's own teaser campaign and widespread leaks that have already circulated for weeks.

What Google has confirmed so far

Google has been steadily teasing the Pixel 11 lineup ahead of the August 12 event without revealing full details. The company has already confirmed a Made by Google event for that date and has released short teaser videos for both the Pixel 11 Pro and the previously unconfirmed Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the latter of which showed off a redesigned, pill-shaped camera cutout protruding from the phone's rear camera bar.

The Pro Fold teaser, a 15-second clip in the same visual style as the standard Pixel 11 Pro teaser, leaned into a wordplay-driven tagline about switching phones: "To switch phones, you have to be open to what's new." The video offered a brief glimpse of the folding phone's redesigned back panel but kept detailed specifications under wraps.

Separately, Google has teased a new hardware feature for the standard lineup called the "Pixel Glow," described as an RGB notification light built into the phone's camera bar, along with a mystery pre-order bonus offer tied specifically to the August 12 launch window that the company has promoted through its email list.

What leaks suggest about the lineup

While Google has kept official specifications limited, extensive leaks in recent weeks have painted a fairly detailed picture of what the Pixel 11 series may include. Rumored specifications point to a Pixel 11 Pro Fold with a 6.5-inch OLED main display and a 6.11-inch external display when folded, a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,750 mAh battery. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch, 120Hz OLED display and a 5,115 mAh battery, while the standard Pixel 11 Pro is expected to come in with a smaller 6.3-inch, 120Hz display and a 4,850 mAh battery. The base Pixel 11 model is rumored to carry a similarly sized 6.3-inch display with a 4,985 mAh battery.

All four devices are expected to be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G6 processor. However, not every leaked detail has generated excitement among prospective buyers. Reports suggest the base Pixel 11 model may lose its telephoto lens entirely, while both Pro models are rumored to ship with smaller batteries than their predecessors. Tensor chips have also historically lagged behind competing flagship processors from Qualcomm and Apple in raw performance benchmarks, a gap some leakers expect to persist with the G6.

Rising prices tied to a memory shortage

Perhaps the most consistent concern among leaks has centered on pricing. Multiple reports have pointed to an ongoing global memory chip shortage, sometimes referred to informally within the industry as a "RAM crisis," as a likely driver of higher prices across the Pixel 11 lineup compared with previous generations. Google has held its Pixel Pro Fold price steady at $1,799 for the past two release cycles, but industry watchers now expect that price to climb by $100 to $200 for the new model, with similar increases potentially affecting the rest of the lineup.

When the phones might actually ship

Based on Google's typical release pattern, in which new Pixel devices generally reach store shelves one to two weeks after their announcement event, the Pixel 11 series is expected to become widely available sometime around August 19 or August 26, following the August 12 unveiling. That would put actual shipping dates roughly a week or two behind the newly reported early pre-order window, meaning customers who place orders on launch morning would likely still face a short wait before phones arrive.

With just over a week remaining before the August 12 event, Google has not officially confirmed the early pre-order timing suggested by the countdown clocks, nor addressed the specific pricing and specification leaks that have circulated in recent weeks. If the countdown timers prove accurate, prospective buyers will have the unusual opportunity to place an order for the Pixel 11 series based largely on leaks and teaser clips, hours before Google takes the stage to show off the finished devices in full.