Google Pixel 11 Prices Reportedly Leak With €100 Hike Across Lineup as 128GB Base Storage Disappears for Good

Google's upcoming Pixel 11 lineup is set to arrive with higher prices across the board, according to a new leak detailing European pricing for the four-phone series, though the increase comes alongside an upgrade to the base storage configuration that some analysts have described as a silver lining for entry-level buyers.

According to a report from French outlet Dealabs, credited to well-known leaker billbil-kun, Google is eliminating the 128GB base storage tier entirely across the Pixel 11 lineup, meaning every model in the series, from the standard Pixel 11 to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, will now start at 256GB. That change comes paired with European pricing that is expected to rise by roughly €100 across the board compared to last year's Pixel 10 series.

Under the leaked pricing structure, the standard Pixel 11 is expected to start at €999 for its base 256GB configuration, with a 512GB option priced at €1,129. The Pixel 11 Pro is projected to start at €1,199 for 256GB, climbing to €1,329 for 512GB and €1,589 for a top-tier 1TB model, a storage option not previously available on the standard Pixel or, in some cases, the base Pro model. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to start at €1,399 for 256GB, rising to €1,529 for 512GB and €1,789 for 1TB. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google's foldable entry in the lineup, is projected to carry the steepest pricing of the group, starting at €1,999 for 256GB, climbing to €2,129 for 512GB and reaching €2,389 for the 1TB configuration. UK pricing follows a similar pattern, with the base Pixel 11 expected to start at £879 and the Pro Fold reaching as high as £2,149 for its top storage tier.

Despite the headline price increases, the shift away from 128GB storage offers some context that tempers the scale of the hike for the standard Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro specifically. According to 9to5Google, both of those models are effectively following the same pattern set by last year's Pixel 10 Pro XL, in which a price increase corresponded directly to the jump from the prior generation's base storage tier to its next tier up. The 128GB Pixel 10 started at €899 in Europe, while the 128GB Pixel 10 Pro started at €1,099, meaning the new €999 and €1,199 starting prices for the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro roughly match what buyers previously paid for the 256GB versions of those same devices last year. The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, by contrast, appear to be facing straightforward price increases on top of their existing storage tiers, without the same offsetting benefit.

Google has not officially confirmed any pricing, storage configurations or a specific launch date for the Pixel 11 series, and outlets covering the leak have cautioned that all figures should be treated as unconfirmed until the company makes a formal announcement. Reports differ slightly on the exact expected launch timeline, with the Dealabs report cited by Android Authority pointing to an August 11 announcement and pre-order date ahead of an August 20 release, while a separate report from Sportskeeda citing the same source suggested an August 20 unveiling with retail availability following on August 27. Multiple outlets agree that Google's annual "Made by Google" hardware event, historically held in August for the past two Pixel generations, remains the most likely venue for the announcement, continuing a pattern established with the Pixel 9 in 2024 and the Pixel 10 in 2025.

The reported price increases and storage changes come against a broader industry backdrop of rising component costs, particularly for memory chips, a trend that has affected smartphone pricing across multiple manufacturers this year. According to PC Guide, even Apple has warned of "unavoidable" price increases tied to the same memory cost pressures, while Samsung has already raised prices on its latest Galaxy S26 lineup. Google is also reportedly turning to Chinese memory supplier CXMT to help source cheaper RAM for the Pixel 11 series, according to PhoneArena, a move that could help offset some of the broader cost pressures affecting the device's final pricing.

Beyond pricing and storage, other leaked details point to a mix of incremental and more substantial changes across the Pixel 11 lineup. The series is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G6 chip, built on a 2-nanometer manufacturing process, alongside a new MediaTek modem that would end Google's six-year reliance on Samsung-made modems for its Pixel devices, a component that has drawn persistent criticism from reviewers and users in prior generations. Camera upgrades are also expected, including a new 50-megapixel main sensor across the lineup, with the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL reportedly receiving additional upgrades to both their main and telephoto lenses.

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One area of ongoing uncertainty involves the base Pixel 11's RAM configuration. According to a leak from the account Mystic Leaks, the standard Pixel 11 could ship with 8GB of RAM, a reduction from the 12GB found across the entire Pixel 10 lineup, a change that multiple outlets covering the leak described as a potentially controversial downgrade if confirmed, particularly given Google's own stated RAM requirements for running its Gemini Intelligence AI features on-device.

Design changes appear more modest by comparison. Leaked CAD renders reviewed by PhoneArena suggest the base Pixel 11 will retain a footprint nearly identical to its predecessor, with only a fractional reduction in thickness, while continuing to feature the horizontal "camera bar" design that has defined recent Pixel generations, albeit with updated styling details. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL are also rumored to introduce a feature called Pixel Glow, a programmable RGB LED array built into the camera bar that would replace the temperature sensor found on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro.

With Google's official announcement still roughly a month away by most leaked timelines, further details on final U.S. pricing, confirmed specifications and the exact launch date are expected to emerge in the coming weeks as the company's typical pre-launch leak cycle continues. Until Google issues an official statement, all currently circulating pricing and specification details, including the reported storage and RAM changes, should be treated as unconfirmed leaks rather than confirmed product details.