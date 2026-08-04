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Google has released its first official teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, giving the public an early, limited look at its next foldable smartphone ahead of a formal debut scheduled for August 12.

The short video, published this week, offers only a brief glimpse of the device rather than a full reveal, showing the phone's overall silhouette along with a quick look at its inner display. The clip also highlights the rear camera module, which appears to closely mirror the design used on last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold rather than introducing a dramatically new look.

A limited but confirmed first look

The teaser marks Google's first official acknowledgment of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold ahead of the company's Made by Google hardware event, where the device is expected to be fully unveiled alongside the rest of the Pixel 11 lineup. While the video stops short of detailing specifications, pricing or a firm release date, it confirms the foldable's existence and gives an early visual cue about its design direction heading into the launch.

The clip follows a similar teaser Google released for the standard Pixel 11 Pro the week before, both produced in the same stylized visual language the company has used to build anticipation ahead of its past several launch events. The Pro Fold teaser leaned into wordplay tied to the device's folding design, with narration built around the phrase, "To switch phones, you have to be open to what's new."

What leaks suggest about the design

While Google's official teaser remains sparse on details, previously leaked renders have already given industry watchers a clearer picture of what to expect. According to leaks reported by GSM Arena, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to closely resemble its predecessor in overall design, continuing the same general form factor Google introduced with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and refined with last year's Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Leaked specifications point to an 8-inch inner display for the new foldable, potentially powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G6 chipset. The device is also rumored to include a roughly 4,800 mAh battery and introduce a new hardware feature Google has been teasing separately called "Pixel Glow," an RGB notification light integrated directly into the phone's rear camera module. In terms of color options, leaks suggest the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be offered in a new Pine finish alongside a standard black variant.

Part of a broader Pixel 11 rollout

The Pro Fold teaser arrives as Google continues building anticipation for its full Pixel 11 lineup ahead of the August 12 event. The broader series is expected to include a standard Pixel 11, a Pixel 11 Pro, a Pixel 11 Pro XL and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, with leaks in recent weeks suggesting varying screen sizes, battery capacities and camera configurations across the different models.

Adding to the buildup, countdown clocks have also appeared on both the Google Store and Best Buy's website, suggesting that pre-orders for the Pixel 11 series could open several hours before the official Made by Google event begins on August 12, a departure from the more typical practice of opening pre-orders only after a launch event concludes.

Rising costs loom over the launch

Much of the anticipation surrounding the Pixel 11 series has been tempered by concerns over pricing. An ongoing global memory chip shortage has raised expectations that Google will need to raise prices across its new lineup compared with previous generations. Google has kept its Pixel Pro Fold priced at $1,799 for the past two release cycles, but industry analysts now widely expect that price to climb by $100 to $200 for the new model, with similar increases potentially affecting the rest of the Pixel 11 series as well.

Beyond pricing, some leaked specifications have drawn a mixed reaction from prospective buyers. Reports have suggested the standard Pixel 11 model may lose its telephoto lens entirely, while both Pro models are rumored to ship with smaller batteries than their immediate predecessors, details that have added a note of caution to what has otherwise been a steady drumbeat of pre-launch excitement.

Google is expected to officially confirm the Pixel 11 Pro Fold's full specifications, features, pricing and availability at the August 12 Made by Google event, alongside formal reveals for the rest of the Pixel 11 lineup. Based on the company's typical release pattern, the devices are expected to become widely available in stores within one to two weeks of the announcement, likely sometime around August 19 or August 26.

Until then, Google appears set to continue its steady drip of teaser content in the lead-up to the event, following a now-familiar playbook of partial reveals designed to build anticipation while leaving key details, particularly around pricing, for the main stage presentation. With leaks already filling in much of the picture ahead of time, the August 12 event is expected to serve primarily as official confirmation of specifications many prospective buyers may have already seen circulating online in the weeks before Google takes the stage.