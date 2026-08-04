SAN FRANCISCO — The messaging app Telegram briefly disappeared from Apple's App Store worldwide Monday night after the company said a review found content violating its policies against child sexual abuse material, before restoring the app roughly 40 minutes later once Telegram removed the material and banned the user responsible.

The removal, which affected users in multiple countries including the United States, India, Australia and Singapore, prevented new users from downloading the app but did not disrupt service for people who already had it installed. Reports of the disappearance began circulating around 9:30 p.m. Eastern time Monday, with searches for Telegram on the App Store returning no results and its direct listing showing an error page. The app returned to the store around 10:10 p.m. Eastern time.

Apple confirms the reason

Apple confirmed the cause of the removal in a statement issued later that night. "We briefly removed Telegram from the App Store after our review found content that violates our strict guidelines prohibiting child sexual abuse material," the company said, adding that the app was restored after Telegram's developers promptly removed the content and banned the user who had posted it.

Neither company had initially explained the disappearance when it was first noticed, fueling hours of speculation online about whether the removal was linked to a technical glitch or a more serious policy issue. Telegram remained accessible on Apple's separate Mac App Store throughout the incident, and existing iPhone and iPad users reported no interruption to the app's functionality during the outage.

Telegram responds

Telegram addressed the removal in a statement to Forbes, saying that Apple had flagged a single user sharing the prohibited material, who was banned immediately as a result. The company also pointed to its broader safety record, noting that it has removed more than 337,900 groups and channels linked to child sexual abuse material so far in 2026, following tens of thousands of similar removals the previous year after reports from child-safety organizations.

As word of the app's return spread, Telegram's official account on X posted a lighthearted response to the episode, writing, "reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated," alongside an apple emoji, a nod to the company that had briefly taken it offline.

Not the first time

Monday's incident echoes a similar episode from February 2018, when Apple temporarily removed both Telegram and its Telegram X client from the App Store over what founder and CEO Pavel Durov described at the time as "inappropriate content." The apps were restored only after Telegram introduced additional safeguards, a pattern that largely repeated itself Monday night, though on a far shorter timeline.

Telegram has faced a string of regulatory and legal challenges in recent years tied to content moderation on its platform. The app was temporarily banned in Brazil in 2023 after Telegram failed to provide authorities with information about groups accused of promoting violence in schools. In 2024, it was removed from the Chinese App Store alongside WhatsApp, Threads and Signal following an order from the country's internet regulator, a removal that remains in effect. Durov himself has separately faced scrutiny in France and has been accused by Russian authorities of aiding terrorism, while Australian officials have alleged that the platform failed to adequately block violent content.

A high-stakes moment for a billion-user app

Telegram counts more than a billion active users worldwide, making even a brief removal from one of the world's largest app marketplaces a significant moment for the platform. The app has built much of its global user base around encrypted messaging, large public channels and looser content moderation compared with some rival platforms, a model that has repeatedly put it at odds with regulators and, at times, with Apple and Google's app store policies.

Apple has long maintained strict, zero-tolerance policies against child sexual abuse material across its App Store, with violations typically resulting in immediate removal until the offending content and any associated accounts are addressed. Monday's swift restoration, less than an hour after the app disappeared, suggests Telegram moved quickly to comply once it was notified of the violation, a pattern consistent with the company's public claims about its content moderation efforts.

Mixed reactions online

News of the removal and its underlying cause prompted a wide range of reactions online, from users expressing frustration over the temporary disruption to others voicing support for Apple's swift enforcement of its child-safety policies. Some technology commentators, including prominent critics of Apple's App Store practices, weighed in publicly on how the company handled the situation, though Apple has not commented further beyond its initial statement confirming the reason for the removal and restoration.

With the app fully restored across affected regions, Telegram's availability on the App Store appears to have returned to normal, and the company has not indicated any further disciplinary action from Apple stemming from Monday's incident. Neither company has said whether additional safeguards, similar to those introduced following the 2018 removal, will be implemented as a result of Monday's episode.

The brief disappearance adds another chapter to Telegram's long and complicated relationship with app store operators and global regulators, one that has repeatedly tested the balance between the platform's hands-off approach to content moderation and the strict guidelines enforced by companies like Apple. For now, the app remains available to both new and existing users, though Monday's episode is likely to renew scrutiny of how Telegram polices content across its vast network of channels and groups going forward.