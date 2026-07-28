Hundreds of user conversations with Anthropic's Claude chatbot were found to have been publicly accessible through search engines, exposing personal and work-related information that users had believed was shared only with specific recipients rather than the broader internet.

Links to the chats, some containing sensitive personal and professional details, would surface when users of search engines like Google entered site-specific search terms, according to a report from the BBC.

How the Exposure Happened

The issue stemmed from Claude's "share" feature, which allows users to generate a link to a specific conversation for others to view. The searches showed Claude chats for which a user had decided to "share" a link had been saved by search engines like Google, leaving them accessible to the broader public rather than remaining limited to whoever the user intended to share the link with directly.

The scale of the exposure was substantial before it was addressed. Users on Reddit initially discovered the publicly available chats, which covered more than 200 conversations with Claude across at least 25 pages of search results, some of which had taken place just weeks before being discovered.

Anthropic's Response

The search availability of the chat logs was removed over the weekend, though many of the exposed conversations had already been saved and shared widely online by the time the fix was implemented.

An Anthropic spokeswoman addressed the situation, emphasizing that users retain control over whether their conversations become shareable in the first place. She said links to conversations were "not guessable or discoverable unless people choose to share them themselves."

The spokeswoman further explained how the platform treats conversations once a user opts to share them. "When someone shares a conversation, they are making that content publicly accessible, and like other public web content, it may be archived by third-party services," the spokeswoman added.

A Gap in How the Feature Is Explained to Users

The BBC's reporting noted a potential disconnect between how Claude's sharing feature is presented to users and what actually happens to shared links once created. The share option within Claude tells a user that "anyone with the link" may view the contents of that link, but does not explicitly state that the link may end up in Google and other search results, a distinction that appears to have caught some users off guard when their conversations turned up in ordinary web searches.

What Was Exposed

The exposed conversations spanned a wide range of topics and use cases, some of which involved potentially sensitive personal or professional information. Chat logs included a user asking Claude last year whether it wanted "to help me or do you want to help anthropic more," to which the chatbot responded in part, "I experience something like wanting to help you."

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Other conversations touched on more work-related and creative uses of the tool. In one conversation from April, a user prompted Claude to draft an unpublished blog post about cloud security involving details of a corporate project. In another exchange from last month, a user asked Claude how to "become become Nine-tailed fox," later clarifying they wanted to literally transform from human to the mythical creature, a request Claude responded to by attempting to show the user an AI-generated image claiming they had been given "fully functional fox powers."

Beyond these more unusual exchanges, the exposed logs also included more conventionally sensitive material. Other conversations with Claude included users seeking help with their CVs, including their names, contact information and work history. Some users even conducted what appeared to be proprietary research for their work, such as in healthcare, including transcripts of private conversations, raising particular concern given the potentially confidential nature of that material.

Not the First AI Chatbot to Face This Issue

Tuesday's revelations echo similar incidents that have previously affected other major AI chatbot platforms. When OpenAI last year experienced an almost identical issue with ChatGPT chat logs being made publicly accessible, the company ultimately changed the ease with which such logs were accessible, adjusting its sharing mechanism in response to the exposure.

A comparable episode also affected Grok, the AI chatbot built into Elon Musk's social platform X. Grok also last year saw hundreds of thousands of chat logs made publicly available through online search, an incident of considerably larger scale than the one now affecting Claude.

Google's Role and Response

Search engines themselves have pushed back on suggestions that they bear direct responsibility for indexing shared chat links, framing the issue as one governed by the choices of individual website owners. A spokesman for Google made clear to the BBC that the company does not control "what pages are made public on the web," saying instead that responsibility for that lies with the websites themselves.

Google described the tools available to site operators for managing how their content appears in search results. "We give site owners clear controls to decide whether pages can be crawled or indexed, and we always respect those directives," the spokesman said.

Given that the indexing of the Claude chat logs is no longer occurring, it appears likely that Anthropic used available tools to quickly block the chat log links from search results, a process that Google has described as straightforward for a website operator to initiate once identified, though it must be triggered by the site owner itself rather than automatically by the search engine.

Other Search Engines Also Affected

Beyond Google, the exposed Claude chat logs reportedly also appeared through other major search engines. Other search engines including Bing, Brave and Duck Duck Go, through which the Claude chat logs also appeared, were approached for comment as part of the BBC's reporting.

With the immediate search exposure now addressed, questions remain about how many of the previously indexed conversations may still be accessible through cached versions, third-party archives, or screenshots that were saved and circulated before Anthropic removed the links from search results over the weekend. The incident is likely to renew broader scrutiny of how AI companies design and communicate their sharing features, particularly given that this marks at least the third major chatbot platform in the past year to experience a similar exposure of user conversations through standard web search.