Nearly five months into the unsolved disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, a former Pima County SWAT commander has publicly urged investigators to expand their search to a sprawling desert reservation that straddles the U.S.-Mexico border — even as the broader case continues to be shadowed by a swirl of unverified online speculation that authorities have not addressed.

Bob Krygier, a former Pima County SWAT commander, recently recommended that authorities investigating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's missing 84-year-old mother consider the Tohono O'odham Reservation Nation, a vast tribal territory located south of Tucson.

Why the Reservation Could Matter

The reservation is located between Tucson and Mexico, with most of its terrain consisting of desert. In an interview with NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, Krygier was asked directly about the area's potential relevance to the case.

"It's massive. It's right there between Tucson and Mexico. When I drove to Mexico, you drive through it. And it borders Mexico. Do you think that that should be part of the investigation when it comes to Nancy Guthrie," Entin asked, referring to the Tohono O'odham Reservation Nation.

Krygier agreed, replying, "Absolutely it should be. It's huge. There's a lot of... most of it is just the desert." He added that the reservation extends into Mexican territory and that there are several ways to cross the border from both sides, noting that the area is rarely patrolled by law enforcement — characteristics that, in his assessment, make it a location investigators should not overlook given the case's lack of resolution.

Setting the Record Straight on Recent Remains

The reservation recommendation comes amid persistent online speculation about a discovery that, despite being widely shared, has already been resolved by experts and is unrelated to Guthrie's disappearance. In May, a local YouTuber conducting an amateur search came across human bones several miles from Guthrie's home in the Catalina Foothills.

Authorities quickly determined that the remains were human — and also that they were significantly older and unconnected to Guthrie's suspected abduction. The remains were described as prehistoric because they belonged to someone who died before there was written language in the area, according to University of Arizona anthropologist James T. Watson, who assisted in the analysis. There is also a known archaeological site nearby, and ceramic artifacts uncovered at the scene were consistent with known examples there.

Watson said the remains belonged to an individual buried hundreds of years ago — possibly up to 1,000 years ago — and that the bones, likely belonging to an ancestral Native American, were carefully excavated and have since been turned over to the Tohono O'odham Nation. The case has had no confirmed connection to evidence directly tied to Guthrie's abduction.

Unverified Claims About the Guthrie Family Remain Unaddressed

Separately, a cluster of social media claims has continued to circulate regarding members of the Guthrie family, none of which have been confirmed by law enforcement or established news organizations. These claims include a local resident's account of seeing lights on at Nancy Guthrie's property in the early morning hours, along with speculation from an online commentator suggesting that Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni — who were reportedly the last people to see Nancy before her disappearance — have themselves gone missing.

Authorities have not addressed these specific claims publicly, and they remain unverified. What is established is that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously and explicitly ruled out the involvement of family members in the case.

Questions about possible discord within the Guthrie family have also circulated online, largely stemming from an older video resurfacing in which Savannah Guthrie described her sister in unflattering terms years before her mother's disappearance. Savannah has since spoken publicly and supportively about her sister and brother-in-law's role in caring for their mother, expressing that no one took better care of Nancy than they did.

Where the Investigation Stands

The case remains formally classified as a homicide investigation rather than a missing persons case, a reclassification made by the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department as the search has stretched past four months without a confirmed suspect.

The evidence gathered throughout the investigation includes confirmed bloodstains found at Guthrie's home and the surrounding street, multiple rounds of neighborhood surveillance footage, data recovered from a mobile application connected to Nancy's pacemaker that stopped recording at 2:28 a.m. on the morning of her disappearance, a single strand of hair recovered from the home, signs of forced entry, and doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual with a black backpack tampering with the device outside her home. That individual remains the central focus of the active manhunt and has been described as standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

No official suspects have been named in the case. A separate kidnapping suspect, Coral Michelle Smith, who drew public attention after being wanted in an unrelated case near Guthrie's neighborhood, has had her potential involvement formally ruled out by investigators.

What Comes Next

With no breakthrough yet in identifying the masked individual captured on doorbell footage, and with continued public scrutiny generating waves of speculation that have, so far, proven unconnected to the actual investigation, law enforcement faces mounting pressure to expand its search parameters. Whether the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department formally incorporate the Tohono O'odham Reservation into their search efforts, as Krygier has urged, remains to be seen.

Anyone with information related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department directly. More than $1.2 million in combined reward money remains available for information that leads to her recovery or the identification of those responsible.