Wayfair Stock Rockets Nearly 30% as Strong Earnings Beat Fuels a Massive Short Squeeze Rally Tuesday

Wayfair shares surged nearly 30% Tuesday, trading at $115.97 as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern time, after the online home goods retailer posted second-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations, a rally that analysts say was significantly amplified by a wave of short sellers being forced to cover their bets.

The stock's dramatic move came after Wayfair reported earnings before the market opened Tuesday, delivering its strongest quarterly performance in years and prompting a sharp reassessment of the company's growth trajectory among investors who had spent much of 2026 skeptical of the retailer's prospects.

A quarter that beat on every major metric

Wayfair reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of 95 cents per share, comfortably topping the analyst consensus estimate of roughly 89 to 90 cents. Revenue rose 7.5% year-over-year to $3.52 billion, ahead of the Street's expectation of $3.47 billion, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $1 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with a profit of $15 million, or 11 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. After adjusting for nonrecurring charges such as equity-based compensation, however, the company's earnings picture looked considerably stronger, reflected in the 95-cent adjusted per-share figure that beat estimates.

Perhaps most notably, Wayfair reported its strongest post-pandemic U.S. revenue growth, with domestic sales rising nearly 9% year-over-year, a performance the company attributed to continued market share gains and growing momentum across its specialty and premium home goods brands.

Cash flow reaches its best level since 2020

Wayfair's improved sales performance translated directly into stronger cash generation, with free cash flow reaching $301 million during the quarter, the company's strongest cash flow performance since 2020. That figure marked a significant milestone for a company that has struggled with profitability and cash burn for much of its history as a public company.

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Looking ahead, Wayfair told analysts on its earnings call that it expects sales momentum to continue into the current quarter, guiding toward "high single-digit" percentage revenue growth, well above the roughly 5% growth rate analysts had been modeling, according to LSEG. The company also guided toward a gross margin between 29.5% and 30.5% for the coming quarter.

Executives credit market share gains

Speaking with CNBC following the results, Wayfair's chief financial officer, Kate Gulliver, attributed much of the company's growth to taking market share primarily from traditional brick-and-mortar furniture and home goods retailers, even as the broader U.S. housing market has remained largely stalled. That dynamic, Gulliver suggested, has allowed Wayfair to continue expanding its customer base despite a challenging environment for big-ticket home purchases tied to a sluggish housing market.

In a separate statement accompanying the results, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah pointed to the company's continued success attracting higher-spending shoppers through Perigold, its luxury-focused home goods brand, as another contributor to the quarter's strength.

A short squeeze adds fuel to the rally

While Wayfair's underlying results were strong on their own, analysts noted that Tuesday's outsized stock move was likely magnified by elevated short interest heading into the report. According to data cited by Benzinga, roughly 18.38% of Wayfair's publicly traded float, or approximately 14.75 million shares, had been sold short ahead of the earnings release, an exceptionally high level of bearish positioning for a stock of Wayfair's size. When the earnings beat sent shares sharply higher, many of those short sellers appeared to rush to cover their positions, buying back shares to limit losses and pushing the stock's gains even further in what traders commonly describe as a short squeeze.

A stock already showing signs of momentum

Tuesday's surge builds on a stretch of improving performance for Wayfair shares heading into the report. Despite being down roughly 6% for 2026 prior to Tuesday's rally, the stock had already climbed about 70% since hitting a 52-week low on May 19, and was up roughly 45% over the trailing 12 months even before Tuesday's move. Technical analysts had also pointed to the stock's 30-day moving average recently crossing above its 200-day moving average, a signal some traders interpret as a sign of shifting momentum, for only the second time in roughly two years.

Ahead of the report, Piper Sandler had maintained an Overweight rating on Wayfair with a $115 price target, citing the company's physical store expansion strategy as a key driver behind what the firm projected could be roughly 20% annual sales growth, a target that appeared broadly consistent with Tuesday's results.

A company still working toward sustained profitability

Despite Tuesday's strong quarter, Wayfair's longer-term financial history underscores the scale of the turnaround still underway at the company. Since going public in 2014, Wayfair has posted an annual GAAP profit only once, in 2020, when it earned $1.86 per share on $14.15 billion in revenue during a pandemic-driven surge in home goods spending. The company is not expected to return to that level of annual revenue until 2028. Its operating margin, which stood at 2.5% during that 2020 peak, had fallen to just 0.14% by 2025, illustrating how far the company's profitability has drifted from its best-ever year even as revenue has grown in absolute terms.

With Tuesday's earnings beat and raised near-term guidance now in hand, investors will be watching closely in the coming quarters to see whether Wayfair can sustain its recent market share gains and translate them into more consistent profitability, particularly given the company's continued exposure to a housing market that remains far from fully recovered. The scale of Tuesday's short squeeze also raises questions about how much of the stock's gain reflects genuine confidence in Wayfair's turnaround versus temporary technical pressure from short sellers unwinding their positions, a distinction that is likely to become clearer as trading settles in the days ahead.