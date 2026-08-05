Shares of SK Hynix's U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts climbed 3.88% Tuesday morning, trading at $148.26 as of 9:58 a.m. Eastern time, as a wave of bullish analyst coverage reinforced the memory chipmaker's leading position in the booming market for high-bandwidth memory used in AI accelerators.

Tuesday's advance offers a measure of stability for a stock that has swung dramatically over the past several weeks, whipsawed by a combination of blockbuster earnings, geopolitical shocks and shifting sentiment toward AI-related demand. The gains follow a Monday session in which SK Hynix shares had tumbled sharply alongside a broader technology selloff tied to renewed tensions surrounding Iran.

A wave of bullish analyst initiations

The rally came as three major Wall Street firms, Stifel, Wolfe Research and RBC Capital Markets, initiated coverage of SK Hynix with bullish ratings, setting price targets ranging from $200 to $240 per ADR. The firms pointed to SK Hynix's dominant position in high-bandwidth memory, known as HBM, a specialized form of DRAM used extensively in Nvidia's AI accelerator chips, as the central pillar of their optimistic outlook.

Stifel estimated that SK Hynix held more than 60% of the global HBM market in 2025, while RBC placed the company's current market share at roughly 55% to 56%. All three firms said they expect AI-related memory demand to remain robust as cloud computing providers continue expanding their training and inference infrastructure, with the rise of agentic AI applications expected to drive higher memory content per server going forward. The analysts forecast DRAM bit demand growth of more than 20% annually, with global supply expected to struggle to keep pace due to physical capacity constraints across the broader chip manufacturing industry. A key catalyst identified across the reports involves anticipated HBM contract repricing expected in 2027.

A blowout quarter that still triggered a selloff

The renewed analyst optimism follows a second-quarter earnings report that, by nearly every financial measure, exceeded expectations. SK Hynix posted quarterly revenue of 79.3 trillion won, up 51% from the prior quarter and 257% from a year earlier, alongside operating income of 60.5 trillion won, representing a record operating margin of 76%. DRAM prices surged roughly 30% during the quarter, while NAND flash pricing climbed nearly 50%.

The company also confirmed it had begun mass production of HBM4, the next generation of high-bandwidth memory technology used in advanced AI chips, making SK Hynix the first manufacturer in the industry to reach that milestone. Rival Samsung remains in the qualification stage with Nvidia for its own HBM4 offering, while Chinese memory maker CXMT has yet to disclose any HBM manufacturing capability, leaving SK Hynix with a notable head start in one of the most technically demanding and highly valued segments of the memory chip market.

Despite those results, SK Hynix shares fell in the aftermath of the earnings release, a reaction some analysts attributed to investors locking in gains following the stock's sharp run-up earlier in the year rather than any concern about the underlying business.

A volatile stretch tied to geopolitics

SK Hynix's stock has experienced significant swings over the past several weeks entirely apart from its own earnings. Shares peaked near $193.92 in mid-July before sliding into the $140s amid a broader selloff across technology and semiconductor names. Much of that pressure intensified Monday, when SK Hynix shares plunged more than 11% in Seoul trading and roughly 8% in U.S. premarket trading as renewed U.S. military action against Iran sent risk-off sentiment sweeping through global markets.

Analysts tracking the stock's daily movements described the recent volatility as driven primarily by macroeconomic and geopolitical shocks rather than any company-specific developments, noting that SK Hynix's chart had shown a pattern of lower highs and heavy selling pressure through late July before stabilizing. The stock's roughly 35% decline in July was followed by signs of a partial recovery, including a notable rebound in Friday trading, before Monday's Iran-related selloff briefly reversed some of those gains.

A relatively new addition to U.S. markets

SK Hynix's American Depositary Receipts represent a relatively recent addition to U.S. exchanges. The company submitted a confidential filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March seeking a Wall Street listing, with plans to raise between $6.7 billion and $10 billion to fund AI infrastructure expansion, including its Yongin HBM production hub in South Korea and a packaging plant in Indiana. At the time of that filing, the company's Seoul-listed shares had already gained roughly 60% year-to-date, building on a 274% surge throughout 2025.

SK Hynix Chief Executive Kwak Noh-Jung has also outlined plans to accumulate more than 100 trillion won in net cash to support the company's broader strategic growth initiatives, underscoring the scale of capital the company is directing toward expanding its position in the AI memory market.

A company with deep roots in South Korea's chip industry

Headquartered in Icheon-si, South Korea, SK Hynix traces its origins back to 1949 and operated for years as Hynix Semiconductor before adopting its current name in 2012. The company manufactures a broad range of memory products, including server, mobile, PC and consumer DRAM, NAND flash memory, solid-state drives and other chip components, alongside a smaller foundry business focused on non-memory semiconductors. Its customers span the server, networking, mobile, personal computer, consumer and automotive sectors.

With Wall Street's newest coverage initiations reinforcing SK Hynix's leadership in the HBM market and its head start on HBM4 production, analysts say the company remains well positioned to benefit from continued growth in AI infrastructure spending, even as its stock continues to show sensitivity to broader geopolitical developments in the near term. Investors are likely to keep a close watch on how quickly HBM contract pricing evolves heading into 2027, a factor analysts have flagged as a potential turning point for the stock's longer-term trajectory, as well as any further developments tied to the ongoing tensions surrounding Iran that have repeatedly rattled technology markets in recent sessions.