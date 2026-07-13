South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix completed its historic debut on the Nasdaq last week, and regular trading under its permanent ticker begins Monday, marking a milestone moment for the AI-driven memory boom that has transformed the once-overlooked semiconductor sector. Here are 10 key things to know about the listing.

The offering was the largest-ever US equity listing by a foreign company. SK Hynix priced its American depositary shares at $149 apiece, raising approximately $26.5 billion, a figure that topped Alibaba's previous record of $25 billion set in 2014. The deal ranks as the world's second-largest stock sale on record, trailing only Elon Musk's SpaceX, which went public roughly a month earlier. Shares surged on their first day of trading. The stock opened at $170 on Friday, July 10, and closed the session up roughly 13% at $168.01, giving US investors their first real-time confirmation of strong demand for a direct stake in the AI memory boom. Institutional orders during the offering's bookbuilding process reportedly exceeded available shares by more than seven times. Trading tickers are changing this week. Shares traded Friday under the temporary "when-issued" ticker SKHYV, and are scheduled to convert to the company's permanent ticker, SKHY, when regular trading begins Monday, July 13, according to Nasdaq's official trader notice. Each American depositary share represents a fraction of the company's Korean-listed stock. The offering consisted of 177.9 million ADSs, with each ADS representing one-tenth of a full share of SK Hynix's common stock as traded on the Korea Exchange, a structure designed to make the shares more accessible and affordable to individual US investors. SK Hynix Chairman Chey Tae-won expressed emotional pride in the listing. Speaking with CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos on the day of the debut, Chey described the moment in personal terms. "It's a kind of dream, and now it's a dream come true," Chey said. He added that demand from customers has consistently outpaced the company's expansion plans, telling CNBC that even after SK Hynix announced it would double production capacity within five years, customers responded that the increase still wouldn't be enough. "All my customers said that, 'Well, that's not enough, man, and, well, we need more,'" Chey said. The company's valuation has climbed dramatically over the past year. SK Hynix's stock has risen more than sevenfold over the past 12 months, pushing its overall market capitalization to roughly $1 trillion and making it South Korea's second most valuable company behind only Samsung Electronics. That surge has been driven almost entirely by soaring demand for high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, chips used in artificial intelligence accelerators such as those produced by Nvidia. SK Hynix dominates the global HBM market. According to the company's securities filing with US regulators, SK Hynix holds a 56.4% share of the global high-bandwidth memory market, ahead of rivals Samsung and Micron Technology, positioning it as the primary beneficiary of surging AI infrastructure spending among the world's three major memory producers. Proceeds will fund a major expansion, including new US manufacturing. SK Hynix has said it will use funds raised through the offering to finance new factories and equipment. That includes a $4 billion advanced packaging plant under construction in West Lafayette, Indiana, scheduled for completion in 2028, which will handle a key step in HBM production involving the connecting and stacking of individual chips into larger systems. The company could also receive up to $458 million in funding through the US CHIPS and Science Act, along with up to $570 million in additional federal loans. The bulk of SK Hynix's expansion remains centered in South Korea. Despite its new US manufacturing footprint, the majority of the company's planned capital investment will continue to take place domestically, including a cluster of chip fabrication plants in Yongin, South Korea, expected to cost roughly $390 billion, according to figures cited by CNBC. Analysts are watching potential inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 Index as a key catalyst. SK Hynix chose to list on the Nasdaq specifically to position itself for inclusion in the Nasdaq 100, with the market widely expecting that inclusion to occur during the index's routine rebalancing this December, according to TradingKey. Korea Investment & Securities has estimated that resulting passive investment flows, from funds tracking the index through vehicles such as the QQQ exchange-traded fund, could account for roughly 2% of the company's total outstanding ADR shares, representing a meaningful source of guaranteed future demand independent of broader market sentiment.

Beyond those 10 headline facts, the listing carries broader significance for the memory chip industry as a whole. SK Hynix's annual revenue nearly tripled between 2023 and 2025, reaching approximately $65 billion, and analysts polled by data provider LSEG expect that figure to more than triple again in 2026 to roughly $235 billion, reflecting the scale of the ongoing AI-driven memory shortage. More than three-quarters of the company's revenue currently comes from RAM products, including HBM, while its NAND flash storage business, marketed under the Solidigm brand in the US, also holds the leading global market share in that category.

Some analysts have cautioned that the memory industry has historically been prone to boom-and-bust cycles, even as demand for AI infrastructure appears to be reshaping longer-term expectations. Chey has pushed back on that concern, arguing that current demand reflects a structural shift rather than a temporary spike tied to a single technology cycle. "The AI agent, physical AI robot, actually that needs a lot of memory chips," Chey told CNBC, pointing to a broadening range of AI-driven applications he believes will sustain elevated demand for memory products well beyond the current wave of data center buildouts.

With regular trading now underway under the SKHY ticker, investors and analysts are expected to closely monitor whether the stock can sustain its early premium relative to its Korean-listed shares, and whether the broader memory rally that has powered SK Hynix's extraordinary run over the past year continues to hold through the remainder of 2026.