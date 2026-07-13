Netflix Explores Live TV Channels, Peacock Bundle as Viewer Engagement Slips to Multiyear Low, Stock Dips

Netflix is exploring live television channels and third-party streaming bundles, including a potential partnership with NBCUniversal's Peacock, as the company works to reverse a quiet decline in viewer engagement despite continuing to post strong profits and industry-low subscriber cancellation rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The strategic pivot, first reported by the Journal and confirmed through subsequent coverage from multiple outlets including GuruFocus and 9to5Mac, marks a notable departure for a company that built its identity around a simple, on-demand streaming library. According to people familiar with the matter cited by the Journal, top Netflix executives have discussed introducing continuously running live channels that would stream certain programs, genres or films around the clock, alongside a separate proposal to bundle third-party subscription services, including Peacock, directly within Netflix's own app.

Importantly, the concern driving the shift is not subscriber losses. Netflix continues to maintain some of the lowest cancellation rates in the streaming industry and has kept posting strong profit growth, even as major hits such as "Bridgerton" and "Stranger Things" continue drawing large audiences. The issue instead centers on viewer engagement, a metric tracking factors such as total time spent watching content and completion rates for individual movies and series, both of which have shown signs of softening even among subscribers who remain paying customers.

That softening comes against a backdrop of broader competitive pressure. Netflix's US television viewership share slipped to a multiyear low of 7.8% in April, according to Nielsen data cited by the Journal, even as the company's shares have fallen more than 40% over the past year amid slowing growth and a failed bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's studio assets. News of the potential strategic shift contributed to a roughly 2% decline in Netflix shares in after-hours trading following the Journal's initial report, with the stock also dipping in subsequent trading sessions.

Executives reportedly first discussed the engagement slowdown at length during the company's annual business review this spring, and the topic has continued coming up in internal meetings in the months since, according to the Journal's reporting. That internal review reportedly also touched on a related trend: several newly launched Netflix series have seen notably large drops in viewership between their first and second seasons, a pattern some analysts have pointed to as a symptom of the broader engagement concern rather than an isolated programming issue.

Read more Netflix Shares Surge More Than 5 Percent as Streaming Leader Reports Strong Subscriber Growth Netflix Shares Surge More Than 5 Percent as Streaming Leader Reports Strong Subscriber Growth

The live-channel concept under discussion would represent a meaningful departure from Netflix's founding model, which has always centered on giving subscribers full control over what and when they watch, free of the scheduled programming grids associated with traditional cable television. According to analysis published by Business Model Analyst, the live-channel push may be less about content strategy in its own right and more about strengthening Netflix's advertising business specifically, since viewers cannot skip commercials embedded within a continuously running live stream in the way they might navigate around ads inserted into on-demand programming.

That advertising angle carries significant financial weight for Netflix's broader business strategy. The company's ad-supported tier generated roughly $1.5 billion in revenue last year, and management has previously said it expects to roughly double that figure in 2026, pushing ad revenue toward approximately $3 billion. Netflix's ad tier already reaches more than 250 million monthly active viewers globally, and more than half of new subscriber sign-ups now choose an ad-supported plan over the platform's ad-free options, underscoring how central that business line has become to the company's overall growth strategy even as engagement questions persist.

The proposed Peacock bundling arrangement, meanwhile, would push Netflix toward functioning more like an aggregator platform, a role that companies including Amazon and Apple have already established through their own bundling of third-party streaming subscriptions within their respective ecosystems. Under such an arrangement, Netflix would sell other companies' streaming subscriptions directly through its main app interface, with those services appearing as selectable tiles alongside Netflix's own content on the platform's home screen, according to the Journal's reporting.

Beyond the live-channel and bundling discussions, Netflix has also taken more incremental steps aimed at protecting engagement and controlling programming costs. The company has begun incorporating lower-cost content, including short-form video sourced from outside publishers, into its platform as one method of keeping viewers engaged without dramatically increasing content spending. CNBC has also previously reported separately that Netflix is exploring sports broadcasting rights, including potential involvement with World Cup coverage, as another avenue for driving live, appointment-viewing engagement that traditional on-demand programming has struggled to replicate.

Despite the engagement concerns, Netflix's underlying financial performance has remained comparatively strong relative to much of the broader streaming and media industry. The company maintains a price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 24.38, according to GuruFocus, and holds a GuruFocus proprietary performance score of 95 out of 100, reflecting continued operational strength even amid the stock's decline over the past year. Insider trading activity has shown significant selling in recent months, with roughly $80.1 million in Netflix shares sold by company insiders over the trailing three-month period, according to GuruFocus data, though such sales do not necessarily reflect a specific view on the company's near-term prospects.

Investors and analysts are expected to gain further clarity on Netflix's strategic direction and the scope of the engagement concerns when the company reports its second-quarter earnings on July 16, a date already being closely watched following at least one recent price-target cut from Wall Street analysts at Bernstein ahead of the report. Netflix has not publicly confirmed specific details, timelines or financial terms associated with either the potential live-channel rollout or the Peacock bundling discussion, and it remains unclear whether either initiative will ultimately move forward as described in the Journal's reporting or whether the company will pursue an alternative approach to addressing its engagement challenge.