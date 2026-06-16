Fox Corp to Acquire Roku in $22 Billion Deal Creating Major Streaming and Content Powerhouse

NEW YORK — Fox Corporation announced Monday it has agreed to acquire streaming platform Roku Inc. in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $22 billion in enterprise value, marking one of the largest media deals of 2026 and signaling further consolidation in the rapidly evolving connected television and streaming industry.

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Under the terms of the agreement, Fox will pay $160 per Roku share, consisting of $96 in cash and 0.9693 Fox Class A shares. Upon completion, Fox shareholders are expected to retain approximately 73% ownership of the combined company, with Roku shareholders holding the remaining 27%. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Fox has secured $12 billion in bridge financing from Morgan Stanley to fund the cash portion of the transaction. The acquisition is anticipated to generate around $400 million in run-rate cost synergies and implies pro forma net leverage of approximately 2.8 times.

The combination brings together Fox's robust portfolio of sports, news and entertainment content — including its popular Tubi free ad-supported streaming service — with Roku's leading connected TV platform, The Roku Channel, first-party data capabilities and direct relationships with more than 100 million global streaming households.

Strategic Rationale and Industry Context

The deal represents a significant step for Fox as it seeks to strengthen its position in the streaming ecosystem amid intensifying competition from larger players like Netflix, Disney and Amazon. Roku has established itself as a neutral platform powering millions of televisions, offering users access to thousands of channels while generating revenue through advertising and platform fees.

By acquiring Roku, Fox gains greater control over distribution and user engagement while expanding its advertising reach in the fast-growing connected TV segment. The move allows the combined entity to leverage Fox's premium content with Roku's scalable technology and data insights, potentially creating new revenue opportunities through targeted advertising and enhanced user experiences.

Roku's platform has been instrumental in the cord-cutting trend, helping consumers transition from traditional cable to streaming. The acquisition could accelerate innovation in ad-supported streaming while providing Fox with valuable first-party data to refine content strategies and audience targeting.

Market Reaction and Financial Implications

Fox Class A shares fell approximately 15.5% in Monday trading as investors digested the deal terms and potential dilution. Roku shares slipped around 0.8%, reflecting a modest premium in the offer price relative to recent trading levels.

The transaction highlights ongoing consolidation in media and technology, as traditional broadcasters seek to adapt to shifting consumer habits. Free ad-supported streaming services like Tubi have gained significant traction, and combining it with Roku's platform could create a formidable competitor in the AVOD space.

Analysts expect the deal to enhance the combined company's competitive positioning against pure-play streaming giants. The $400 million in anticipated cost synergies could help offset integration expenses and support margin expansion over time. However, the bridge financing and resulting leverage will require careful management as the companies integrate operations.

Background on the Companies

Fox Corporation, spun off from the larger 21st Century Fox assets, focuses on news, sports and entertainment through networks like Fox News, Fox Sports and the Fox broadcast network. Its Tubi service has grown rapidly as a leading free streaming option, appealing to cord-cutters seeking affordable entertainment.

Roku, founded in 2002, transformed from a simple streaming device maker into a full platform company. Its operating system powers smart TVs from multiple manufacturers and offers a comprehensive content marketplace. The company generates revenue through hardware sales, platform fees and advertising, with its ad business becoming an increasingly important growth driver.

The acquisition reflects broader trends in the media industry, where content owners and distributors are combining forces to compete more effectively. Similar deals in recent years have reshaped the landscape, as companies pursue scale, data advantages and diversified revenue streams.

Challenges and Regulatory Considerations

The transaction will face scrutiny from antitrust regulators concerned about concentration in the streaming and advertising markets. Both companies operate in competitive environments, but the combination of significant content and distribution assets could raise questions about market power.

Integration challenges will include aligning corporate cultures, technology platforms and advertising strategies. Retaining key talent from both organizations will be critical to realizing the deal's strategic vision.

For Roku shareholders, the cash-and-stock structure provides immediate value while offering participation in the upside of the combined entity. Fox shareholders, while facing short-term dilution and leverage concerns, stand to benefit from enhanced scale and growth opportunities in streaming.

Industry Experts Weigh In

Media analysts described the deal as a logical evolution for both companies. The combination positions the new entity to better compete in a fragmented streaming market while capitalizing on the continued shift toward ad-supported viewing models.

The deal comes at a time of heightened activity in media M&A, as companies seek to adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. Streaming has fundamentally altered how content is consumed and monetized, prompting traditional players to pursue aggressive strategies.

Outlook for the Combined Company

Assuming regulatory approval, the merged entity is expected to benefit from complementary strengths. Fox's content expertise paired with Roku's distribution and data capabilities could drive innovation in personalized viewing experiences and targeted advertising.

Longer-term, the deal may serve as a blueprint for further consolidation as the industry continues to mature. The focus will be on executing integration plans efficiently while maintaining the innovation that has driven growth at both companies.

Investors will closely monitor developments as the deal progresses toward closing. The transaction underscores the strategic importance of scale and technological capability in the modern media landscape.

As Fox and Roku move forward with the proposed combination, the deal represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the streaming industry. It highlights the ongoing convergence of content creation and distribution platforms in an increasingly competitive environment.