NEW YORK — GameStop Corp. has reignited Wall Street speculation with a bold $56 billion proposal to acquire eBay Inc., positioning activist investor and CEO Ryan Cohen to lead the combined company in what would rank among the largest retail mergers in recent years.

The proposal, which remains unconfirmed by eBay, has sent both companies' shares into sharp focus. GameStop's stock experienced significant volatility Monday following cryptic social media activity and corporate filings that fueled merger rumors. The video game retailer also filed with regulators to increase its authorized Class A shares from 1 billion to 2.5 billion, a move that could facilitate an acquisition, capital raising or other strategic initiatives.

Cohen, who previously transformed Chewy into a major e-commerce success, has intensified criticism of eBay's performance since the proposal surfaced. He has highlighted the online marketplace's declining profits and rising costs, arguing that a merger could unlock $2 billion in annual cost savings within the first year under his leadership.

The social media buzz intensified after Cohen removed GameStop from his personal profile while eBay appeared on GameStop's investor relations page. Although the link directs users to GameStop's acquisition proposals and regulatory filings rather than signaling an agreement, it sparked widespread speculation that a deal may be advancing behind the scenes.

Neither company has issued a formal statement confirming active merger negotiations. However, the developments have drawn renewed attention to GameStop's transformation efforts under Cohen, who took the helm with a vision to evolve the company beyond traditional brick-and-mortar retail.

The proposed transaction would combine GameStop's physical retail footprint and gaming expertise with eBay's vast online marketplace platform. Proponents argue the merger could create a powerful omnichannel retail entity capable of competing more effectively in the digital economy. Critics, including prominent investor Michael Burry, have expressed skepticism, citing concerns over increased debt levels and execution risks.

GameStop's filing to expand its share authorization provides flexibility for potential deal structuring. The company stated the increase would support acquisitions, financing activities and other corporate purposes. Such moves are common in strategic transactions but often signal heightened corporate activity to market participants.

Read more GameStop Stock Dips 0.31% to $22.48 Amid Ongoing eBay Takeover Developments GameStop Stock Dips 0.31% to $22.48 Amid Ongoing eBay Takeover Developments

Retail investor sentiment on platforms like Stocktwits showed bullish territory for eBay while GameStop shifted toward neutral. One user noted, "To me, it feels like something has already happened, and now it's just a matter of time. Something's definitely cooking on the stove, and it feels about ready to boil over." Another remarked that a half-cash, half-stock deal could give legacy eBay shareholders 50% ownership in a company led by a CEO with aggressive growth plans.

Both stocks have posted solid gains this year, with eBay up more than 24% and GameStop rising over 15%. The latest rumors have added fresh volatility to names already known for meme-driven trading activity.

The proposal reflects Cohen's ambitious vision for GameStop. Since taking a significant stake and eventually assuming leadership, he has pushed for strategic evolution, including digital expansion and operational efficiency. A merger with eBay would represent a dramatic acceleration of that strategy, leveraging eBay's established marketplace infrastructure.

eBay has faced its own challenges, including slowing growth and margin pressures in a competitive e-commerce landscape. Cohen's public critiques have focused on these issues, suggesting that new leadership and integration with GameStop's assets could unlock value.

The potential deal has also caught the attention of other market observers. Anthony Pompliano, CEO of Professional Capital Management, announced plans to interview Cohen, adding to the buzz surrounding the situation.

For GameStop, the move comes amid a broader transformation. Once primarily known as a brick-and-mortar video game retailer, the company has explored new revenue streams and digital initiatives under Cohen's influence. The eBay proposal represents the most significant step yet in redefining its future.

Market reaction has been mixed but spirited. GameStop shares jumped on the rumor wave before pulling back, while eBay traded with elevated volume as investors assessed potential implications. The developments highlight the power of social media and activist investors in driving modern market narratives.

Analysts caution that any actual transaction would face significant regulatory scrutiny, given the size and potential competitive impact. Antitrust authorities would likely examine effects on e-commerce competition and consumer choice.

From a financial perspective, the deal would require substantial capital and could involve complex structuring around stock and cash components. GameStop's share increase filing provides some runway, but execution would demand careful management of debt levels and shareholder value.

The situation also underscores the evolving retail landscape. Traditional boundaries between physical and digital commerce continue blurring as companies seek scale and technological advantage. A GameStop-eBay combination would create a unique hybrid model blending gaming culture with general marketplace operations.

For eBay shareholders, the proposal raises questions about strategic direction and valuation. While some may welcome a premium offer and new leadership, others might prefer independence and existing strategies. The company's board would need to evaluate any formal approach against fiduciary duties and long-term prospects.

Cohen's track record with Chewy demonstrates his ability to build successful e-commerce platforms. His involvement has often energized retail investors, contributing to GameStop's meme-stock status in previous years. The current speculation taps into that enthusiasm while introducing new strategic dimensions.

As the story develops, attention will focus on any formal responses from eBay and potential regulatory filings. Market participants will also watch for further social media activity or investor relations updates that could signal next steps.

The broader market context includes a technology and consumer sector navigating economic uncertainties and shifting consumer behaviors. Companies that successfully integrate online and offline capabilities may gain competitive edges in coming years.

For now, the GameStop-eBay rumors have injected fresh excitement into two well-known retail names. Whether they lead to actual negotiations or remain speculative, they highlight the dynamic nature of modern corporate strategy and investor sentiment.

The coming days and weeks will likely bring more clarity as both companies navigate this high-profile situation. Investors, analysts and retail enthusiasts will continue monitoring developments closely for signs of progress or strategic shifts.