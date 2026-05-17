Ryan Cohen Pushes $56B eBay Takeover After Board Rejects GameStop Bid

NEW YORK — GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen is refusing to back down from his audacious $56 billion unsolicited bid to acquire eBay, firing back at the online marketplace's board after it swiftly rejected the proposal as "neither credible nor attractive," setting the stage for what could become one of the most contentious corporate battles of 2026.

Cohen, the activist investor who transformed GameStop into a meme-stock phenomenon, proposed buying eBay at $125 per share in a mix of cash and stock — a roughly 46% premium to where shares were trading before the offer became public. eBay's board formally turned down the offer on May 12, citing concerns over financing, strategic fit, governance and the massive debt load it would create for the combined company.

In a pointed response letter released Wednesday, Cohen urged eBay directors not to dismiss the proposal without giving shareholders a chance to evaluate it. He accused the board of protecting their own interests and argued that eBay has become bloated and complacent, missing opportunities to compete more aggressively with Amazon. Cohen also hinted he may take the fight directly to eBay shareholders if the board continues to stonewall.

The dramatic exchange has Wall Street buzzing. Many analysts and investors have openly ridiculed the bid, questioning how GameStop — with a market capitalization of roughly $11 billion — could realistically finance a deal for a much larger company. Cohen has pointed to a "highly confident" financing letter from TD Bank for $20 billion in debt and GameStop's ability to issue stock, but critics say the math still leaves a significant gap and would heavily dilute existing shareholders.

eBay's Strong Rebuttal

eBay Chairman Paul S. Pressler, in the rejection letter, outlined multiple reasons for turning down the offer. The board expressed confidence in eBay's standalone strategy, highlighted its recent growth in advertising revenue and GMV (gross merchandise volume), and raised red flags about GameStop's track record and leadership incentives.

"After a thorough review, our board unanimously determined that the proposal is neither credible nor attractive," Pressler wrote. The company also noted concerns about the high leverage that would result and potential disruptions to eBay's operations under GameStop's ownership.

eBay shares initially jumped on news of the bid but have since given back gains as skepticism grew. GameStop stock has been volatile, swinging on every new development in the saga.

Cohen's Vision for a Combined Company

In interviews and public statements, Cohen has painted an ambitious picture of transforming eBay into a stronger competitor to Amazon. He envisions using GameStop's physical stores as authentication and fulfillment hubs for collectibles and high-value items sold on eBay, cutting costs, improving trust and creating new revenue streams.

Cohen has also criticized eBay's management for what he sees as slow innovation and excessive bureaucracy. In one memorable CNBC appearance, when pressed on financing details, he repeatedly directed viewers to the company's website, leading to awkward moments that have since been widely memed.

Despite the ridicule, some observers believe Cohen should not be underestimated. His track record with GameStop — turning a dying retailer into a cultural phenomenon through meme power and activist pressure — shows his ability to mobilize retail investors and create chaos for corporate boards.

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Financing Questions Loom Large

The biggest hurdle remains financing. GameStop holds roughly $9 billion in cash and equivalents but would need massive additional debt and equity issuance to reach $56 billion. Rating agencies have already warned that such leverage would be credit-negative for any combined entity.

Cohen maintains the economics make sense and that strategic value far exceeds the headline price. He has also jokingly listed personal items on eBay, claiming it as a way to "help pay for eBay," which only added to the surreal nature of the saga.

Broader Implications for Tech and Retail

A successful takeover would create a strange hybrid of traditional e-commerce and physical retail with a heavy emphasis on collectibles, gaming and authenticated goods. It could also reshape competition in online marketplaces, potentially pressuring Amazon and other giants.

For eBay, the unsolicited bid has forced the board to defend its strategy publicly. The company has pointed to steady growth, strong cash flow and a diversified revenue base including advertising and payments as reasons for confidence in its independent future.

Wall Street's reaction has been largely negative toward the deal's feasibility. Several analysts downgraded GameStop or maintained cautious stances, citing execution risks and shareholder dilution. However, a vocal group of retail investors on platforms like Reddit's r/Superstonk continues to rally behind Cohen, seeing the bid as another bold move in his long game.

What Happens Next

Cohen has signaled he is prepared to escalate if necessary, potentially launching a proxy fight or taking the offer directly to eBay shareholders. eBay's board has shown no willingness to engage so far, but prolonged pressure could force negotiations or other defensive measures.

The situation remains fluid. Cohen's next moves — whether aggressive pursuit or strategic retreat — will be closely watched by investors, corporate America and the meme-stock community that has followed his every step since the 2021 GameStop saga.

For now, the $56 billion bid has injected drama and volatility into both companies' stocks, reminding the market that activist investors like Ryan Cohen can still create chaos even against much larger targets. Whether this ends in a transformative deal or another memorable chapter in Cohen's unconventional career remains to be seen.

As the two sides dig in, the business world is left wondering if this is the beginning of a historic takeover battle or simply the latest bold but ultimately unsuccessful swing from one of retail investing's most polarizing figures.