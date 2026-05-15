POET Technologies Stock Surges 29% on AI Photonics Momentum and Strategic Developments

NEW YORK — POET Technologies Inc. shares skyrocketed more than 29% in morning trading Thursday, climbing to $18.55 as investors piled into the photonics company amid growing excitement over its role in powering artificial intelligence data centers and recent operational advancements.

The Nasdaq-listed firm, which develops advanced opto-electronic integration solutions for AI and high-speed communications, has emerged as one of the more volatile yet compelling plays in the semiconductor space this year. Today's sharp gain extends a strong run for POET, which has seen its shares more than double in recent weeks on a combination of positive industry sentiment, partnership progress and broader AI infrastructure enthusiasm.

The rally comes as POET continues to make strides in its core business of integrating photonic components for high-performance computing applications. The company's hybrid integration platform aims to solve critical bottlenecks in data transmission speed and energy efficiency — challenges that have become increasingly urgent as AI training models demand ever-greater bandwidth and lower power consumption.

Recent company announcements have fueled optimism. On May 12, POET appointed Dr. Sandeep Kumar as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 11. Kumar brings extensive experience in semiconductor operations and scaling manufacturing, which analysts view as a key addition as the company prepares for potential volume production ramps. The appointment signals POET's focus on operational excellence as it transitions from development to commercial scale.

Earlier in late April, the company provided a purchase order update following the cancellation of orders from Marvell Semiconductor after its acquisition of Celestial AI. While that news initially weighed on sentiment, POET quickly highlighted a separate $5 million purchase order from another technology customer, helping to stabilize investor confidence. The company has emphasized its diversified pipeline and strategic focus on AI and optical networking markets.

POET's technology centers on its proprietary POET Optical Interposer platform, which enables the integration of electronic and photonic components on a single chip. This approach promises significant improvements in speed, power efficiency and cost compared to traditional solutions. As hyperscale data center operators race to deploy more powerful AI systems, demand for such technologies has intensified, positioning POET as a potential beneficiary of the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout.

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Market reaction to today's surge was enthusiastic, with trading volume significantly exceeding recent averages. The move erased some of the volatility seen in recent sessions and pushed the stock well into positive territory for the month. Analysts have noted POET's high-beta nature — typical for small-cap semiconductor names tied to emerging technologies — but many remain constructive on its long-term potential if it can successfully commercialize its platform.

Wall Street coverage reflects guarded optimism. While some firms highlight execution risks and the company's history of operating losses, others point to the massive addressable market for optical interconnects in AI systems. Price targets vary widely, reflecting the speculative nature of the stock, but several analysts have raised forecasts following recent positive developments.

The broader AI semiconductor sector has shown strength in 2026, with leaders like NVIDIA continuing to dominate headlines. POET's niche focus on photonic solutions for data movement complements the GPU-heavy ecosystem, potentially carving out a valuable position in the supply chain. As data centers grapple with power consumption and heat management challenges, technologies that improve efficiency become increasingly critical.

For investors, today's surge underscores both the opportunity and risk in early-stage AI infrastructure plays. POET remains a small company with limited revenue relative to its market capitalization, meaning volatility is likely to persist. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development and manufacturing capacity, with plans for expanded production capabilities in the coming quarters.

Company leadership has emphasized disciplined growth and strategic partnerships. Recent collaborations and design wins in the AI space have generated excitement, though actual revenue ramp remains a key watchpoint in upcoming earnings reports. POET is scheduled to report first-quarter results later this month, which could provide further clarity on commercial traction.

The stock's performance also reflects broader market enthusiasm for anything tied to artificial intelligence. Even as some high-profile names pull back on valuation concerns, smaller players with credible technology roadmaps continue to attract speculative capital. POET's ability to maintain momentum will depend on execution and the ability to convert technical promise into commercial success.

Looking ahead, analysts will monitor several catalysts for POET. Successful customer adoption milestones, progress on manufacturing scale-up and evidence of growing design wins could support further upside. Conversely, any delays in commercialization or funding needs could pressure the shares given the company's current valuation.

As trading continues Thursday, focus remains on whether the gains can be sustained or if profit-taking emerges after the sharp move. Support levels from recent ranges and resistance near recent highs will be key technical markers. Longer-term, POET's success hinges on its ability to establish itself as a meaningful player in the rapidly expanding optical connectivity market for AI systems.

POET Technologies' surge today highlights the intense investor interest in companies positioned at the intersection of photonics and artificial intelligence. While the road ahead includes significant execution challenges, today's move demonstrates the market's willingness to reward perceived breakthroughs in this critical technology area. For now, the company finds itself riding a wave of AI enthusiasm that shows few signs of abating in 2026.