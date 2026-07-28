Google Confirms Pixel Phone Price Hikes Across Lineup as Global RAM Costs Surge Sixfold Amid AI Demand

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google will raise prices across its Pixel smartphone lineup, including upcoming models and some already on the market, as soaring memory costs driven by artificial intelligence demand reshape the economics of consumer devices.

Shakil Barkat, Google's vice president of devices and services, confirmed the moves in an interview, saying the company has absorbed higher component costs for as long as possible but can no longer fully shield buyers. "The economics have fundamentally shifted and we're not immune to that," Barkat said.

He pointed to research from Morgan Stanley showing the cost of 1 gigabyte of RAM has risen from $2.80 last year to $12 in 2026, a roughly sixfold increase. Barkat described the situation as unprecedented, stating there has "never been an increase in memory prices like the world's going through right now." The surge stems largely from memory manufacturers redirecting production capacity toward high-bandwidth memory used in AI data centers, tightening supply for consumer electronics.

Price adjustments will apply to the entire Pixel family and will be rolled out dynamically to reflect supply conditions. This includes the forthcoming Pixel 11 series, expected to be unveiled on Aug. 12, as well as in-market devices such as the Pixel 10a. Specific pricing details have not been disclosed and are expected at the launch event.

Leaked information circulating in industry reports suggests the base Pixel 11 could start around $899, about $100 higher than the Pixel 10's entry price. Some configurations may eliminate the 128-gigabyte storage option in favor of 256 gigabytes as the new baseline. Reports also indicate certain higher-end models could ship with 12 gigabytes of RAM rather than 16 gigabytes, a potential cost-control measure.

Barkat emphasized that Google is not simply passing on higher costs. The company is working to engineer solutions that reduce the memory demands of Android and its app ecosystem so devices can maintain smooth performance with less RAM. "We're aggressively engineering" approaches to deliver a fluid experience even as hardware constraints tighten, he said.

The memory shortage has already prompted price increases from other major consumer technology companies. Apple, Microsoft, Nintendo and others have adjusted pricing on various products in response to the same supply pressures. For Google, which has positioned Pixel devices as competitive alternatives emphasizing software experience and camera performance at relatively accessible price points, the shift marks a notable change in strategy.

Industry analysts note that the AI-driven reallocation of semiconductor capacity has created one of the most significant component cost pressures in years for smartphones, tablets and other consumer devices. High-bandwidth memory required for training and running large AI models commands premium pricing and has drawn production resources away from standard DRAM used in phones and PCs.

Google's Made by Google event on Aug. 12 is expected to provide full details on the Pixel 11 series, including exact pricing, specifications and any software optimizations designed to mitigate the impact of lower RAM configurations. The company has historically used software advantages, including multi-year software support and AI features, to differentiate its phones from competitors that often lead in raw hardware specifications.

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For existing Pixel owners and prospective buyers, the changes mean higher out-of-pocket costs in the near term. Barkat indicated that promotions, trade-in offers and bundled services such as Google One will remain part of the company's approach to keeping devices accessible. Exact timing for adjustments to current models like the Pixel 10a has not been specified.

The broader supply chain disruption illustrates how the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is cascading into everyday consumer products. Memory makers including Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron have prioritized higher-margin AI-related production, leaving less capacity for the more standardized components that power smartphones.

Google's decision to publicly address the issue ahead of its major hardware launch reflects the scale of the cost pressure. By confirming that adjustments are coming and highlighting engineering efforts to reduce software memory requirements, the company is attempting to manage expectations while signaling it is actively working to limit the long-term impact on users.

Smartphone makers have faced rising costs from multiple directions in recent years, including advanced chip fabrication processes and display technology. The current memory situation stands out for its suddenness and magnitude. A sixfold increase in a core component within roughly a year leaves limited room for manufacturers to absorb the difference without adjusting retail prices.

As the industry adapts, some devices may ship with lower RAM configurations than previous generations while relying more heavily on software efficiency and cloud features. Google's focus on optimizing Android for reduced memory footprints could influence how other manufacturers approach the challenge.

The Aug. 12 event will clarify how the price changes translate into specific models and what trade-offs, if any, buyers will encounter in storage, memory and other specifications. Until then, the confirmation from Barkat establishes that the Pixel lineup will not be exempt from the industry-wide effects of the memory market shift.

For consumers considering a new Pixel, the landscape has changed. Devices that previously competed aggressively on value will now carry higher starting prices, even as Google works to preserve the software experience that has been a hallmark of the brand. The coming weeks will reveal the precise extent of those adjustments and whether engineering improvements can meaningfully offset the hardware cost realities now facing the entire sector.