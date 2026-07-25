Samsung's next flagship phone remains roughly six months from launch, but the volume and consistency of recent leaks have given a clearer, if still unofficial, picture of what the Galaxy S27 Ultra may look like when it arrives in early 2027. As of this week, multiple industry outlets tracking Samsung's supply chain have converged on several key details, even as some elements of the design and camera system remain genuinely unresolved.

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A four-model lineup takes shape

Samsung is expected to expand its Galaxy S27 lineup to four devices for the first time, adding a new "Pro" tier between the Plus and Ultra models. Internal codenames obtained by outlets including GSMArena and SamMobile — NM1 through NM4, reportedly short for "next miracle" — point to the Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Pro and S27 Ultra as the four devices in development. That's one more codename than Samsung used during development of the Galaxy S26 series, which shipped as a three-model lineup earlier this year.

Camera hardware: a genuine departure for the base models

The most significant confirmed shift involves camera suppliers on the standard models. Multiple outlets report that the Galaxy S27 and S27+ are being tested with a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor featuring optical image stabilization, a break from Samsung's practice of sourcing primary sensors exclusively from its own ISOCELL division since the Galaxy S22. The ultrawide camera on those two models is expected to remain a 12-megapixel sensor, unchanged for what would be the eighth consecutive generation, according to leak trackers who have followed Samsung's camera hardware cycle closely.

The Ultra's camera count remains a moving target

For the Ultra, the picture is less settled. Early reporting suggested Samsung would replace its familiar four-camera rear array with a horizontal "camera bar" design and drop to three lenses, cutting the long-criticized 3x telephoto sensor in favor of relying on the 200-megapixel main sensor and computational zoom to cover mid-range distances. That account, cited by outlets including Tech Radar and Notebookcheck, describes a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide with autofocus, and a single 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom — a leaner setup than the current Galaxy S26 Ultra.

However, a more recent report from GSMArena, citing new leak details, complicates that narrative. It suggests the Ultra may retain two telephoto lenses after all, differentiating it from the rumored Galaxy S27 Pro, which would share the same main and ultrawide sensors but include only one zoom camera. SamMobile, sourcing the same leak, explicitly cautioned that this two-telephoto claim should be treated with skepticism, noting that most other reporting has pointed to a single telephoto lens. Notebookcheck has separately reported that a tipster it considers reliable says Samsung is still evaluating multiple design concepts internally, and that none of the current candidates include the widely circulated horizontal camera bar look that generated buzz on social media earlier this year.

In short: the three-camera, computational-zoom concept remains the more frequently cited version across leak trackers, but the internal design and final lens count have not been locked down this close to launch, and conflicting reports continue to surface as recently as this week.

Display and design expectations

Leaks point to the Galaxy S27 Ultra retaining a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, consistent with recent Ultra models, with peak brightness expected to reach up to 3,000 nits — matching the current Galaxy S26 Ultra's specification rather than representing a dramatic jump. Design-wise, while renders showing a bold visor-style rear panel circulated widely in recent weeks, leak trackers say those concepts do not reflect Samsung's confirmed direction, and the company appears to be testing several design options while balancing aesthetics, manufacturing cost and thermal performance.

Chipset and memory

On performance, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is widely expected to use a chip described as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, paired with at least 12GB of RAM. Some reporting suggests this chip may involve deeper customization for Samsung's specific camera and AI processing pipeline rather than simply being a clock-speed-tuned version of a standard Qualcomm chip, which has been Samsung's approach in prior generations. Separately, some outlets have suggested Samsung may lean more heavily on its own Exynos 2700 chip, reportedly built on a second-generation 2-nanometer process, in certain markets outside the United States — though chip allocation by region has not been confirmed.

Selfie camera upgrade appears more settled

One detail that has stayed consistent across multiple leak sources is an upgrade to the front-facing camera. Both the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra are expected to receive a new 16-megapixel selfie sensor, a first meaningful change to the Galaxy S series front camera since the Galaxy S23, according to reporting from SamMobile, Android Authority and other outlets tracking the leak cycle. Whether optical stabilization on that front camera extends to the Ultra, or remains limited to the Pro model as some reports suggest, has not been resolved.

What's still unknown

Pricing remains almost entirely unconfirmed, with only scattered regional estimates circulating that should be treated as speculative given how far out the launch remains. Battery capacity leaks have pointed to figures exceeding 5,000 milliamp-hours, though exact numbers have not solidified. And as with the camera lens count, the phone's final design — including whether Samsung ultimately adopts a more dramatic visual departure from the Galaxy S26 Ultra or sticks closer to its current aesthetic — remains unsettled with roughly six months still to go before an expected unveiling.

Samsung has not commented publicly on any of the current reporting, and none of the specifications described above should be treated as final until the company holds its Unpacked event, which industry trackers currently expect in January or February 2027.