Samsung Electronics officially introduced its newest generation of foldable smartphones Wednesday, unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 as part of what the company describes as its most complete foldable lineup to date, aimed at broadening the category's appeal beyond its traditional user base.

The announcement, made in the United Kingdom, introduces three distinct devices built around different use cases: the Z Fold8 Ultra for maximum productivity, the standard Z Fold8 for immersive content discovery, and the Z Flip8 for quick, expressive everyday use. All three phones are available for preorder starting immediately in select markets.

A new tier for Samsung's flagship foldable

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra marks the first time Samsung has applied its "Ultra" branding, long reserved for the top tier of its Galaxy S smartphone line, to a foldable device. Samsung describes the Fold8 Ultra as its slimmest Z Fold design yet, measuring just 4.1 millimeters thick when unfolded and weighing 215 grams, while offering an 8-inch main display intended to function as a mobile workspace for multitasking.

TM Roh, chief executive officer, president and head of Samsung's Device eXperience Division, framed the release around the growing role of artificial intelligence in mobile devices. "As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user," Roh said. "By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people."

What's new on the Fold8 Ultra

The Fold8 Ultra's camera system centers on a 200-megapixel main sensor, now enhanced with high dynamic range capability in its full-resolution mode, alongside a new 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. The device supports 8K video recording through a new APV codec and includes Cine LUT tools for on-device color grading, features Samsung is positioning toward professional content creators.

Power comes from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform paired with a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a new dual-path 45W charging architecture and an expanded graphite cooling structure designed to maintain performance during demanding tasks. The device also introduces Samsung's new Flex Titanium display structure, which combines a titanium-alloy film with a reinforced titanium plate to make the display support thinner while reducing crease visibility and refining the feel of the phone's hinge mechanism.

A new form factor with the standard Fold8

Distinct from the Ultra model, the standard Galaxy Z Fold8 introduces a reworked form factor built around a 10:16 cover screen and a 4:3 main display, dimensions Samsung says are designed to match how people naturally consume content, whether checking messages on the cover screen or settling into games, films or long-form reading on the larger internal display. At 201 grams, Samsung says the Fold8 is the lightest Z Fold device the company has ever released, while still pairing the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with a 4,800mAh battery.

The Fold8's camera setup includes dual 50-megapixel wide and ultra-wide sensors, along with features such as Dual Recording, which lets users capture both sides of a moment simultaneously using the cover screen as a live preview, and My FanCam, which automatically tracks a selected subject and reframes footage for social media formats.

The Flip8's redesigned interface

Rounding out the lineup, the Galaxy Z Flip8 becomes Samsung's slimmest and lightest Flip device yet, weighing 180 grams with a thickness of 6.1 millimeters. The phone centers on a reimagined FlexWindow cover-screen interface built to surface relevant information and shortcuts without requiring users to open the phone, powered by a new "Now Brief" feature that delivers timely insights directly to the cover display.

The Flip8's camera system includes a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with Samsung's ProVisual Engine, along with Flex Mode for hands-free shooting and a Horizontal Lock option added to the device's Super Steady video stabilization feature. The phone runs on Samsung's own Exynos 2600 chip rather than the Snapdragon platform used in the two Fold models.

AI features across the lineup

All three devices ship with Samsung's Galaxy AI software alongside Google's Gemini Intelligence assistant, which Samsung says now supports app automation across more than 40 supported apps and services, covering tasks such as looking up tickets, finding nearby restaurants and making reservations. The company is also bundling a six-month free trial of Google AI Pro, which includes 5 terabytes of cloud storage, with new Galaxy Z series purchases.

Samsung has paired the AI rollout with new privacy and security tools, including an AI Assistant Activity dashboard in its One UI 9 software that gives users a centralized view of automated actions taken on their behalf, along with enhanced privacy alerts designed to flag unnecessary background permission requests before they become a concern.

Pricing, colors and availability

All three phones come in Graphite and Cream color options, with additional exclusive shades available depending on the model: Violet Shadow for the Fold8 Ultra, Lavender for the standard Fold8, and Pink for the Flip8, alongside online-exclusive colorways sold only through Samsung's website. Samsung is also offering new trade-in and device migration tools aimed at easing the switch from iOS, including an updated Smart Switch feature that lets iPhone users transfer data by scanning a QR code, and expanded compatibility between Samsung's Quick Share and Apple's AirDrop for file sharing between the two platforms.

Samsung Care+ protection plans are also available for the new devices, with customers who enroll in a monthly plan through Samsung.com receiving their first three months of coverage at no additional cost.

With preorders open now in select markets, the release sets up a consequential stretch for Samsung's mobile business as it looks to defend its position as the leading foldable smartphone maker ahead of rumored competition from Apple later this year. Whether the restructured three-tier foldable lineup, anchored by the new Ultra branding on the Fold8 Ultra, succeeds in broadening the foldable category's appeal beyond its existing user base is likely to become clearer once the devices reach a wider range of markets and consumers in the weeks ahead.