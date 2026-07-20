Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Confirmed Powered by Snapdragon Wear Elite Chip Ahead of Unpacked Launch on July 22

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 will run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear Elite processor, according to newly leaked promotional images that confirm months of prior reporting about the smartwatch's biggest hardware shift in years, just days ahead of the device's official unveiling.

The leaked marketing materials, shared by longtime leaker Evan Blass through his "Leakmail" newsletter, include an image explicitly labeling the standard Galaxy Watch 9, not the higher-end Watch Ultra 2, as "Powered by Snapdragon Wear Elite." The image marks the clearest visual confirmation yet that Samsung is moving away from its longtime in-house Exynos chip for the flagship version of its smartwatch line, following a series of earlier leaks that had pointed toward the same conclusion.

The end of an Exynos era

The shift represents a significant change for Samsung's wearable strategy. The Galaxy Watch series has relied exclusively on Samsung's own Exynos chipsets for years, a choice that had actually worked in Samsung's favor during an extended period when Qualcomm's competing smartwatch processors lagged behind in performance. With Qualcomm's chip technology having since closed that gap and, according to recent reporting, surpassed Exynos in key performance metrics, the open question heading into this year was whether Samsung would abandon its in-house silicon for its watch lineup entirely. The newly leaked images suggest the answer is yes, at least for the standard Galaxy Watch 9 model.

Qualcomm first announced the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip earlier this year, describing the 3-nanometer processor as offering substantially faster overall performance along with expanded capacity for on-device artificial intelligence tasks. At the time of that announcement, Qualcomm also confirmed that Samsung would be adopting the chip for at least one upcoming device, though the exact model lineup remained unconfirmed until this week's leaked imagery.

What the new chip is expected to deliver

According to multiple reports tracking the Galaxy Watch 9's development, the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip is expected to bring a meaningful jump in both raw performance and power efficiency compared with the outgoing Exynos W1000 processor used in the Galaxy Watch 8. Estimates from industry reports have pointed to as much as a 50% performance boost alongside power efficiency improvements of up to 30%, translating into longer battery life alongside faster processing.

The chip's dedicated neural processing unit is also expected to enable more advanced on-device artificial intelligence features without requiring a constant connection to a paired smartphone, including capabilities such as real-time fitness coaching and instant smart reply suggestions generated directly on the watch itself. Additional connectivity upgrades tied to the new chip are expected to include Bluetooth 6.0 support and ultra-wideband compatibility for more precise device tracking and location-based features.

Samsung's own marketing has already confirmed the shift

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Beyond the leaked images, Samsung itself began teasing the Galaxy Watch 9's new processor directly through its own official channels earlier this month. Three promotional videos posted to Samsung's newsroom described a Snapdragon-based processor replacing the company's Exynos chip, alongside a wrist-raise gesture designed to activate Google's Gemini assistant and expanded health-tracking features Samsung has described as functioning like a personal coach for nutrition, exercise, sleep and stress management.

Those official teasers, combined with the newly leaked promotional renders, leave little doubt about the processor switch heading into Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled to take place in London on July 22. The Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to launch alongside the more rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, as well as Samsung's next generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

What remains unconfirmed

While the chip switch itself now appears effectively confirmed through both leaked marketing materials and Samsung's own teasers, several details about the Galaxy Watch 9 remain unofficial ahead of next week's launch event. Samsung has not yet confirmed pricing for the new smartwatch, though some industry estimates have suggested a starting price similar to the Galaxy Watch 8's prior pricing structure. Exact per-model specifications, including potential differences between the standard Watch 9 and the Ultra 2 in terms of processor configuration, battery capacity and additional hardware features, are also expected to be detailed formally at the Unpacked keynote rather than through leaks.

Reports have also pointed to a refreshed design for the new smartwatch generation, with leaks suggesting a return to a more streamlined aesthetic alongside updated software built on the newest version of Google's Wear OS platform. Additional expected features include expanded durability certifications and support for activities such as trail running and dive detection, according to Samsung's own promotional teasers.

With Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event now just days away, the Galaxy Watch 9's full specifications, pricing and broader software features are expected to become official during the July 22 keynote in London. Given how closely this week's leaked marketing images align with Samsung's own recent teasers, industry observers say there is little remaining uncertainty about the smartwatch's core hardware direction, even as final pricing and additional feature details are still expected to be revealed formally at next week's event.