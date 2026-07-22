Wordle players hunting for Wednesday's solution needed to reach across the Atlantic for the answer, as puzzle number 1,859 leaned on a term far more common in the United Kingdom than in the United States.

The New York Times' daily word game, which asks players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer, has built a loyal international following since it was acquired by the Times in 2022. That global audience showed up in force in Wednesday's puzzle, which favored British vocabulary over its American equivalent and tripped up some players who defaulted to a U.S.-centric guess.

The answer for July 22

The solution to Wordle #1859 is LORRY, the primary British and Commonwealth term for what is more commonly called a "truck" or "semi" in the United States and Canada. The word refers to a large, heavy motor vehicle used to haul goods, cargo or materials by road, and functions as a rough synonym for "hauler" or "rig" in everyday British usage.

Players working through the puzzle had a few structural clues available to them along the way. The word contains only one vowel, and one letter — the "R" — appears twice. It begins with the letter "L" and rhymes with words like "sorry," "quarry" and "story," depending on regional pronunciation.

For American players unfamiliar with the term, that combination of a single vowel and limited common letter patterns made Wednesday's puzzle harder to crack through standard elimination strategies, since fewer high-frequency vowels were available to test early.

A puzzle built around handoffs

Wednesday's word carried a bit of thematic irony for regular players: LORRY, a vehicle built for transporting and delivering goods, arrived on a day when solvers described the puzzle's overall feel as being about smooth handovers and getting from one point to another. Some players said they solved the puzzle quickly once they considered vehicles used in freight and logistics, while others said they burned through several guesses testing aviation and geometry-related words before landing on the right track.

How Wordle works

Wordle presents a new five-letter puzzle every 24 hours, resetting at midnight in each player's local time zone. Players get six attempts to guess the word, with the game providing color-coded feedback after each guess: a green tile confirms a correct letter in the correct position, a yellow tile indicates a correct letter in the wrong position, and a gray tile rules a letter out entirely.

The game's format has remained essentially unchanged since it went viral in late 2021, when creator Josh Wardle built it as a personal project before The New York Times acquired it and folded it into its broader games platform. It now sits alongside other daily Times puzzles including Connections, Strands, Pips, the Mini Crossword and Sudoku, several of which are free to play, while others require a Games subscription.

Strategy tips for future puzzles

Puzzle strategists commonly recommend a handful of approaches for improving solve speed and consistency. A strong opening guess should include commonly used letters such as vowels alongside frequent consonants like R, S, T, N and L, since that combination tends to reveal the most information in a single move. Varying vowel placement across the first two guesses can also help narrow down a word's structure more quickly than repeating the same vowel pattern.

Players are also encouraged to treat incorrect guesses as useful data rather than wasted turns, since gray and yellow tiles still narrow the field of possible answers. Common word endings such as "-ED," "-ER" and "-Y" show up frequently enough in Wordle solutions that keeping them in mind during later guesses can help close out a puzzle before the sixth and final attempt.

For players who get stuck, puzzle columnists often suggest resetting their thinking entirely rather than fixating on a single theory about the word's meaning, since Wordle answers are frequently simpler and more common than the mental detours players take while solving.

Tracking performance over time

The Times' built-in analysis tool, Wordlebot, evaluates each day's puzzle for difficulty and estimates how many guesses the average solver needed to reach the correct answer, giving players a benchmark to measure their own performance against. Difficulty can vary significantly from one day to the next depending on how common a word's structure is and whether its letters overlap with frequently used opening guesses.

Wednesday's British-English answer is part of a broader pattern in which Wordle occasionally reaches beyond strictly American vocabulary, a design choice that reflects the puzzle's international player base. The Times game is played daily by millions of people across multiple countries, and its word selection has, at times, sparked online discussion when a solution leans heavily toward a regional dialect unfamiliar to a portion of its audience.

What's next

A new Wordle puzzle will publish at midnight Thursday, continuing the game's unbroken daily streak since its 2021 debut. Players looking to extend their personal win streaks can find the puzzle on the Times Games website or through the NYT Games mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

For those who came up short on Wednesday's puzzle, Wordle carries no penalty for a missed day beyond a broken streak counter, and a fresh five-letter challenge awaits with the next reset. Players hoping to avoid a repeat stumble with regional vocabulary may want to keep both American and British terms in mind heading into future puzzles, particularly for categories like vehicles, food and everyday objects where naming conventions often diverge between the two dialects.