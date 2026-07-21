Players looking for help with today's NYT Connections puzzle can find hints, category breakdowns and the complete solution below for game #1136, released Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Connections, published daily by The New York Times, challenges players to sort a grid of 16 words into four distinct groups of four, with each group sharing a hidden theme or category. The game presents an added layer of difficulty because individual words can often plausibly fit into more than one potential grouping, meaning players must identify the specific connection the puzzle's creators intended rather than simply the most obvious pairing.

How Connections works

Each puzzle assigns its four groups a color, ranging from yellow, generally considered the most straightforward category, through green and blue, to purple, typically the most challenging and often built around wordplay, shared prefixes or suffixes, or more obscure thematic links. Players select four words they believe belong together and submit their guess, with the game confirming whether the selection is correct. Players are allowed up to four incorrect guesses before the puzzle ends, and the game will alert players when a guess is "one away" from being correct, offering a helpful nudge without fully revealing the intended grouping.

A new puzzle becomes available daily at midnight in each player's local time zone, meaning solvers in different parts of the world are often working through the same puzzle at staggered times relative to one another.

Category hints for today's puzzle

For players seeking guidance before jumping straight to the full answer, several outlets covering today's puzzle offered spoiler-light hints for each of the four categories. The yellow group, generally the easiest of the four, centers on types of women's clothing tops. The green group focuses on categories of software downloads. The blue group is built around core components involved in staging a musical theater production. The purple group, as is often the case, relies on a shared prefix, specifically words that form recognizable compound terms when combined with "tele."

Today's Connections answers

The full solution to Connections puzzle #1136 for July 21, 2026, breaks down as follows:

The yellow group, representing kinds of tops, consists of CROP, HALTER, TANK and TUBE, each of which commonly precedes or pairs with the word "top" to form a recognizable clothing item. Several solvers noted this category as the easiest entry point into today's puzzle, given how directly and consistently each word connects to the shared "top" theme.

The green group, focused on software downloads, includes APP, DRIVER, EXTENSION and PLUGIN, four terms commonly used to describe different types of software components that users install to add or expand functionality on a computer or device.

The blue group, built around elements of a musical, consists of BOOK, LYRICS, MUSIC and ORCHESTRATION, each referring to a core structural component involved in the creation and staging of a musical theater production.

The purple group, the puzzle's trickiest category, is built around the shared prefix "tele," with GRAM, KINESIS, PROMPTER and VISION each combining with that prefix to form familiar compound words: telegram, telekinesis, teleprompter and television.

A tricky purple category, according to solvers

Coverage of today's puzzle noted that the purple category, while conceptually straightforward once identified, proved to be an unusually satisfying "aha" moment for many players, given how the words GRAM, KINESIS, PROMPTER and VISION do not immediately suggest an obvious shared connection on their own. Several solvers highlighted that recognizing the "tele" prefix pattern, and specifically noting that the word "telegram" refers to a now largely obsolete form of communication, added a layer of enjoyable difficulty to an otherwise clean and well-constructed category.

About the Connections franchise

Connections first launched in June 2023 as part of The New York Times' broader stable of daily word and logic games, following the success of Wordle, which the Times had acquired the previous year. Since its debut, Connections has grown into one of the publication's most consistently popular daily offerings, available for free both on desktop browsers and through the New York Times Games mobile app.

The puzzle's format, requiring players to think critically about overlapping category possibilities rather than simply matching obvious word pairs, has helped fuel its popularity among fans of daily brain-teaser games, with many players maintaining ongoing solving streaks and sharing their results, including how many mistakes they made along the way, across social media platforms.

Other daily puzzles from the Times

Players looking for additional daily word games beyond Connections can also find Wordle, the Times' original viral word-guessing game, as well as Strands, a word-search-style puzzle built around a central hidden theme known as the "spangram." Tuesday's editions of both companion puzzles, Wordle #1858 and Strands #870, were also published alongside today's Connections puzzle, giving solvers several additional options as part of their daily puzzle rotation.

With today's Connections puzzle now solved, a new puzzle will become available at midnight local time Wednesday, continuing the game's regular daily schedule. Players hoping to maintain their solving streaks, or simply looking for a quick daily mental challenge, can expect a fresh set of 16 words and four new hidden categories to sort through when tomorrow's puzzle unlocks, regardless of how challenging or straightforward today's "tele"-themed purple group proved to be for individual solvers.