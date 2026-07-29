Samsung Electronics Stock Plunges 13.4% in Worst One-Day Fall in Nearly Two Decades on China Fears

Samsung Electronics shares crashed Tuesday, falling 13.39% to 220,000 won on the Korea Exchange, losing 34,000 won in a single session as fears about intensifying Chinese memory chip competition triggered a historic selloff across South Korea's semiconductor sector.

Shares in memory-chip giant Samsung Electronics closed 13.4% lower, notching their worst one-day fall in almost two decades, as investors questioned lofty valuations amid concerns over AI infrastructure financing and intensifying competition from China.

A Historic Day for South Korean Markets

Tuesday's decline was not confined to Samsung alone, with the broader South Korean market suffering one of its worst sessions in recent memory. The Kospi index plunged nearly 11% on Tuesday on heavy selling of computer chipmaking stocks that have been battered recently by bouts of selloffs triggered by fears that the boom in artificial intelligence may turn out to be a bubble. Trading was temporarily halted at times as the Kospi dropped to its lowest level since April, closing 10.8% lower at 6,023.66.

Samsung's rival SK Hynix fared even worse in Tuesday's rout. Shares of SK Hynix tumbled 14.7%, amplifying the Seoul market decline, with the two chipmakers together accounting for nearly half of the benchmark Kospi index. The index's decline marked its biggest one-day drop since the early days of the U.S.-Iran conflict in March.

CXMT's Blockbuster Debut at the Center of the Selloff

The primary catalyst behind Tuesday's carnage traces back to a dramatic stock market debut in China a day earlier. Chinese memory-chip maker CXMT's strong stock market debut on Monday added to concerns about intensifying competition in the global memory industry, after shares in the company surged as much as 500% from their initial offering price during trading on the Shanghai STAR Market, a rally that valued the company near $515 billion.

Industry analysts pointed directly to the listing as a driver of the broader selloff across the sector. "CXMT is going to be one of the big index weights. As that's going on, people have to dump more of their existing stocks," said Hao Hong, managing partner and chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management in Hong Kong.

A Narrowing Technology Gap

Beyond the immediate market reaction to CXMT's debut, analysts have also pointed to a more fundamental shift in the competitive landscape that has unsettled investors in Korean chip stocks. Analysts at Seoul Economic Daily estimate the high-bandwidth memory technology gap between CXMT and Korean leaders has narrowed to roughly three years, down from earlier estimates that put the gap at more than five years, a shift that threatens the lucrative AI chip supply deals SK Hynix and Samsung have signed with major U.S. hyperscale customers.

Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said the CXMT listing reinforced concerns that the Chinese chipmaker could emerge as a more formidable memory supplier, increasing the risk of oversupply and weaker pricing across the broader global memory market.

A Second Blow From Chinese Lithography Progress

Adding further pressure to Tuesday's selloff was a separate development involving China's broader semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Reports emerged that a state-backed Chinese firm has begun mass-producing homegrown deep ultraviolet lithography machines for domestic chipmakers SMIC, Hua Hong and CXMT, a development that reduces Beijing's reliance on Dutch equipment maker ASML for advanced chipmaking tools and signals progress toward technological self-reliance despite ongoing U.S. export controls.

A Rout That Spread Across the Region

The selling pressure extended well beyond South Korea's borders, hitting chip-related stocks across multiple Asian markets simultaneously. Japanese flash memory-chip maker Kioxia Holdings slumped 18.3%, closing at 44,550 yen, while Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek fell almost 10%. SoftBank Group also declined 4.43%, closing at 5,095 yen, reflecting how broadly the selloff rippled across the region's technology and chip-adjacent stocks.

SK Hynix's US-Listed Shares Fall Below IPO Price

The turmoil also carried over into SK Hynix's recently launched U.S. listing, with the stock's American shares falling below the price at which they debuted just weeks earlier. On Monday, SK Hynix's U.S.-traded shares fell to below the $149 initial public offering price for its Wall Street debut, and the decline deepened further into Tuesday's session, with the company's American depositary shares falling below the $130 psychological level to hit a new record low since listing.

Regulators Signal Possible New Trading Restrictions

The scale of Tuesday's decline prompted South Korean financial regulators to signal they may consider new measures aimed at curbing excessive market volatility going forward. Lee Eog-weon, chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission, said regulatory authorities are studying further tightening of trading rules for single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds, including potential investment caps for individual investors, in an effort to curb excessive market speculation and stabilize sentiment.

A Dramatic Reversal From Earlier Gains This Year

Tuesday's plunge marks a stark reversal for a stock that had posted extraordinary gains earlier in 2026, driven by the same artificial intelligence infrastructure boom that is now fueling investor anxiety. Samsung Electronics experienced a volatile first half of 2026, with shares gaining over 200% driven by AI infrastructure demand and memory price hikes, making Tuesday's historic single-day decline an especially sharp reversal of fortune for shareholders who had ridden that earlier rally.

With South Korea's Kospi having now fallen roughly 30% for the month of July alone, and both Samsung and SK Hynix scheduled to report earnings in the coming days, investors will be watching closely for management commentary on how the companies plan to respond to CXMT's rapidly narrowing technology gap and expanding production capacity. Given the scale of Tuesday's rout and the regulatory scrutiny it has already prompted, the coming sessions are likely to remain highly sensitive to any further developments out of China's semiconductor industry, as well as any signals from Samsung and SK Hynix about the durability of their AI-driven memory chip demand heading into the second half of 2026.