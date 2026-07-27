Shares of Micron Technology rose Monday morning, trading at $928.02, up 0.77%, as the memory chipmaker continued clawing back some of the losses that pushed the stock into bear market territory earlier this month despite an extraordinary run higher for much of 2026.

A volatile stretch for one of the year's biggest AI winners

Micron shares climbed $7.07 to reach $928.02 as of mid-morning trading Monday, according to market data. The move adds to a recovery that began taking shape late last week, when the stock rose more than 12% in a single session to briefly reclaim a $1 trillion market valuation before settling near $969 by Wednesday afternoon. That rebound followed a sharp pullback that had pushed Micron down more than 20% from its all-time closing high, a decline steep enough that market analysts formally classified the stock as having entered a bear market earlier this month.

From single digits to a trillion-dollar valuation

Micron's 2026 has been defined by extremes. The stock's 52-week range spans from a low of $103.38 to an all-time high closing price of $1,213.37, reached June 25, with an intraday peak of $1,255. Micron officially crossed the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold for the first time on May 26, becoming the latest U.S. company to reach that milestone amid surging global demand for its high-bandwidth memory chips, a key component powering artificial intelligence data centers. As of Monday, Micron's market cap stood at roughly $1.04 trillion, ranking it among the world's 15 most valuable publicly traded companies, though that figure had fallen nearly 9.4% over the preceding week amid the stock's broader pullback from its June peak.

Why the stock cooled off after its record run

Despite the company's fundamentally strong performance, Micron's stock faced renewed pressure in July amid a broader pullback across the semiconductor sector, which had significantly outperformed the wider market for much of 2026. Analysts have pointed to a mix of factors behind the cooling, including aggressive profit-taking after the stock's dramatic run-up, valuation concerns following months of rapid gains, and no single definitive catalyst but rather a combination of developments, including concerns tied to Chinese memory chip competitors, weakness in South Korean chip stocks, and uneven reactions to earnings from peers like Intel.

Strong earnings results underpin the longer-term bull case

Even amid the recent volatility, Micron's underlying financial performance has remained robust. The company's most recent quarterly results showed earnings of $25.11 per share, well above analyst estimates of $20.86, a surprise of more than 20%. Quarterly revenue came in at $41.46 billion, also comfortably ahead of the $35.91 billion analysts had projected, while net income for the period reached $28.24 billion, more than double the prior quarter's $13.79 billion. Analysts currently expect revenue to climb further to roughly $50.45 billion in the coming quarter, reflecting continued confidence in demand for Micron's memory products even as the stock itself has experienced sharp short-term swings.

AI capital spending news fuels renewed buying

Much of Micron's recent recovery has been directly tied to continued signals of robust artificial intelligence infrastructure spending from major technology companies. Shares rose in premarket trading last week after Alphabet raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to between $185 billion and $195 billion, a signal interpreted by investors as continued strong demand for the memory chips that power AI data centers. Tesla's own earnings commentary, including CEO Elon Musk's description of 2026 as a major capital spending year for data centers and AI infrastructure, was also cited as a factor supporting renewed buying interest in Micron shares during the same stretch.

Wall Street remains broadly bullish despite the swings

Several major analysts have continued backing Micron even through its recent bear market dip. Bank of America has maintained a bullish stance on the stock, arguing that competition from Chinese AI chip developers poses no meaningful threat to global memory demand and pointing to the company's share buyback program and inclusion on the bank's "US 1" list of top stock picks as reasons for continued confidence. Separately, five-star-rated analyst Timothy Arcuri has suggested Micron could repurchase more than 40% of its outstanding shares by 2028, underscoring expectations that the company will continue generating substantial free cash flow even amid near-term stock price volatility.

Automotive supply deals add another growth avenue

Beyond its core data center and cloud memory business, Micron has continued expanding its footprint in other sectors this year. The company announced earlier this month that it had completed a series of strategic customer agreements with major automotive industry partners, part of an effort to strengthen its supply relationships across the automotive ecosystem, according to a company announcement. That move drew a positive market reaction, with shares rising as much as 8.5% following the announcement, reflecting investor interest in Micron's efforts to diversify demand for its chips beyond the AI data center market that has driven much of its recent growth.

A company built on decades of memory chip leadership

Founded in 1978 in Boise, Idaho, Micron remains the only major American computer memory manufacturer, ranking alongside South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix as one of the industry's "Big Three" producers of dynamic random-access memory, NAND flash memory, and increasingly, high-bandwidth memory used in AI systems. Sanjay Mehrotra has served as the company's president and CEO since 2017, guiding Micron through a period of dramatic transformation as global demand for AI-related memory chips has reshaped the competitive landscape across the semiconductor industry.

With Micron's next scheduled earnings report set for Sept. 29, investors are likely to remain focused in the interim on broader trends shaping the memory chip sector, including continued AI infrastructure spending commitments from major technology companies, competitive dynamics with Chinese and South Korean rivals, and the durability of the current recovery from Micron's July bear market dip. Given the stock's historically high volatility, reflected in a beta coefficient well above the broader market average, further sharp swings in either direction remain a realistic possibility as Micron continues navigating one of the most consequential stretches in the company's history.