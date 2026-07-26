10 Jobs AI Has Replaced the Most in 2026, From Computer Coders to Customer Service and Data Entry Workers

Read more Top 30 AI Companies to Watch Around the World in 2026 as the Global Spending Surpasses $2.5 Trillion Top 30 AI Companies to Watch Around the World in 2026 as the Global Spending Surpasses $2.5 Trillion

Artificial intelligence has become the single most-cited reason U.S. employers give for cutting jobs in 2026, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which tracks corporate layoff announcements nationwide. While the picture varies by industry and role, new research from AI company Anthropic, combined with monthly labor data, has begun to paint a clearer picture of which jobs have been hit hardest so far this year. Here's a look at 10 of the roles most affected.

1. Computer programmers

Anthropic's Economic Index, which analyzes real usage data from millions of Claude conversations, found that computer programmers have the highest "observed exposure" to AI automation of any occupation studied, with AI already covering roughly 74.5% of their typical tasks. Technology companies have led every U.S. sector in job cuts this year, and multiple firms, including Microsoft, have publicly confirmed that a significant share of their code is now being written by AI systems rather than human engineers.

2. Customer service representatives

Customer service ranked second in Anthropic's exposure data, with AI already handling roughly 70.1% of typical tasks in the role, driven largely by companies routing customer inquiries through automated systems and APIs. Industry-wide, research cited by multiple outlets estimates roughly 45% of customer service positions are exposed to chatbot and automated query systems. Not every experiment has succeeded outright — Swedish fintech company Klarna drew attention after replacing roughly 700 customer service agents with AI, only to later rehire human staff after acknowledging quality issues.

3. Data entry keyers

Data entry roles ranked third in Anthropic's occupational exposure rankings, at 67.1%, reflecting how easily repetitive, rules-based data transfer tasks can be automated using existing AI tools. Multiple industry analyses describe data entry as among the most vulnerable job categories overall, given how directly the work maps onto automated processing systems already in wide commercial use.

4. Medical records specialists

Medical records and health information specialists showed the fourth-highest exposure in Anthropic's data, at 66.7%. The finding was notable to researchers in part because it defies assumptions that AI's impact would remain concentrated in lower-wage, less specialized roles; medical records work requires domain-specific knowledge but still involves highly structured, repeatable documentation tasks that AI systems handle efficiently.

5. Financial and investment analysts

Rounding out the top five most-exposed occupations in Anthropic's research, financial and investment analysts showed 57.2% observed exposure to AI task automation. Economists at Anthropic who conducted the analysis noted that this finding was particularly striking, since financial analysis has traditionally been viewed as requiring significant human judgment rather than the kind of routine task execution more commonly associated with automation risk.

6. Human resources generalists

Several major companies have specifically cited HR functions in AI-driven restructuring this year. IBM has said its internal AI-based HR assistant now handles more than 11 million employee interactions annually with minimal human oversight, a shift the company has directly tied to broader HR workforce reductions, including thousands of HR-related job cuts.

7. Junior and entry-level software developers

While experienced software engineers focused on system design and architecture remain in relatively strong demand, entry-level developer roles have been hit disproportionately hard. Research from Stanford's Digital Economy Lab, working with payroll processor ADP, found that employment among workers ages 22 to 25 in AI-exposed occupations has fallen roughly 13% since late 2022, with the decline reaching nearly 20% specifically among young software developers.

8. Content writers and copywriters

Entry-level writing and content roles, including junior copywriters and social media content moderators, have seen measurable declines as generative AI tools take over more routine writing and editing tasks. Analysts note that while senior creative direction roles remain comparatively insulated, junior positions built around producing high volumes of straightforward written content have proven more exposed.

9. Bank tellers and routine office administrative roles

Office and administrative support positions are frequently cited as among the most exposed job categories overall, given how much of the work involves scheduling, filing and other clearly repeatable processes. Bank teller positions specifically are projected to decline by roughly 15% between 2023 and 2033, translating to more than 50,000 positions disappearing over that period, according to industry projections tracking the role's automation risk.

10. Customer service and sales support functions tied to enterprise software

Beyond traditional call-center work, companies have increasingly automated customer-facing sales and support functions embedded within enterprise software platforms. Salesforce, for example, eliminated roughly 4,000 customer service roles this year after its chief executive said publicly that the company needed a leaner workforce as AI tools absorbed more of that work.

What the broader numbers show

Challenger, Gray & Christmas data shows AI-related layoffs have accelerated sharply through 2026. The firm cited AI as the reason for nearly 40% of all announced job cuts in May alone, up from just 7% in January, with total AI-attributed layoffs for the year already surpassing the full-year total recorded in 2025. Andy Challenger, the firm's chief revenue officer, has said the shift reflects a broader restructuring underway across corporate America. "AI is now the leading reason companies give for cutting jobs," Challenger said, describing a pattern in which companies are reallocating budgets toward AI development even when the connection between AI adoption and specific job losses isn't always direct. In a separate comment, Challenger noted that even when individual roles aren't literally replaced by AI systems, "the money for those roles is," reflecting how AI investment is reshaping corporate budgets more broadly.

Not everyone agrees the AI label always tells the full story. Daniel Zhao, chief economist at job site Glassdoor, has cautioned that companies don't always accurately explain their own layoff decisions. "That doesn't necessarily mean that's actually why those layoffs are happening," Zhao said, referring to the gap that can exist between a company's stated rationale for cuts and the underlying financial or strategic pressures actually driving them.

A concentrated but growing disruption

Despite the headline numbers, most economists tracking the trend describe AI's labor market impact so far as concentrated rather than universal, hitting entry-level and routine-task-heavy roles hardest while leaving employment for more experienced workers in the same fields comparatively stable. Whether that pattern holds, or whether AI's reach continues expanding into more senior and specialized roles as the technology matures, remains one of the central open questions shaping how workers and employers plan for the remainder of 2026 and beyond.