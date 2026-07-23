Shares of Dell Technologies surged more than 10% Wednesday morning after rival server maker Super Micro Computer delivered an unexpectedly strong preliminary earnings update, boosting investor confidence across the broader artificial intelligence infrastructure sector.

Dell shares traded at $445.69 as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, up $41.54, or 10.28%, on the day. The rally builds on gains that began in after-hours trading Tuesday, when Dell shares initially climbed roughly 5.4% following Super Micro's announcement, before extending further into Wednesday's regular session.

What sparked the rally

Read more Dell Technologies Shares Climb as AI Server Demand Fuels Continued Momentum in Tech Sector Dell Technologies Shares Climb as AI Server Demand Fuels Continued Momentum in Tech Sector

The move was triggered by a preliminary business update from Super Micro Computer, one of Dell's chief competitors in the AI server market. Super Micro disclosed that its gross margins for the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30, are now estimated in the range of 15% to 17%, a dramatic improvement compared with the company's own prior guidance of roughly 8.2% to 8.4%. Super Micro attributed the sharp margin increase primarily to a more favorable mix of customers and products.

Although the update came from a competitor rather than Dell itself, investors interpreted the news as a positive signal for the entire AI server ecosystem, reflecting healthier pricing dynamics and stronger underlying demand conditions across the sector. That sympathy move helped drive gains not just for Dell but for other companies tied to AI infrastructure buildout as well.

Dell's own AI positioning

The rally comes as Dell has built an increasingly prominent position in the AI infrastructure market over the past year. The company has reported an AI server backlog of $51.3 billion, representing approximately 85.5% of its full-year sales target, and has raised its overall revenue guidance to $60 billion on the strength of AI-related demand.

Dell's partnership with Nvidia has played a central role in that positioning, allowing the company to offer integrated AI infrastructure solutions aimed at enterprises with complex deployment needs. The company has also expanded its AI-related partnerships more broadly, including a collaboration announced earlier this year with OpenAI to bring its Codex coding tool to hybrid and on-premise enterprise environments, an approach aimed at businesses that prefer to run AI tools on their own servers for security and compliance reasons rather than relying solely on public cloud infrastructure.

A volatile year for Dell shares

Wednesday's jump adds to what has already been an extraordinarily volatile year for Dell's stock. Shares are up significantly year-to-date, following a series of sharp swings tied to AI-related news. In late May, Dell shares closed up nearly 33% in a single session, marking the company's best trading day on record, after first-quarter results showed AI server revenue had surged more than sevenfold year-over-year to $16.1 billion. That report prompted Ben Reitzes, head of technology research at Melius, to say he had "never seen anything like" Dell's quarterly results at the time.

The stock has also seen notable single-day drops this year, including a 14% decline reported in mid-July, underscoring how sensitive Dell shares have become to shifting sentiment around AI infrastructure spending and competitive dynamics within the server market.

A politically notable shareholder

Dell's stock moves this year have drawn additional attention due to disclosed stock purchases by President Donald Trump. Government ethics filings reviewed by financial outlets show Trump purchased Dell shares on multiple occasions in 2025 and early 2026, including a purchase of roughly $770,000 worth of shares in February at around $126 per share. Trump has publicly referenced the company on at least two occasions this year, including remarks at a White House Mother's Day event in May, where he thanked Dell's chairman and chief executive Michael Dell and his wife Susan Dell by name. Dell shares rose sharply following that appearance, though the move also coincided with strong underlying AI order data building in the background at the time.

Analyst outlook

Wall Street's consensus price target for Dell currently sits in the range of $483 to $490, implying further upside of roughly 18% to 22% from recent trading levels before Wednesday's jump. Coverage of the stock currently includes a large number of Buy ratings alongside a smaller group of Hold ratings, with no major bank currently maintaining an active Sell rating on the shares. Susquehanna's Mehdi Hosseini holds one of the more bullish targets on Wall Street at $700, while Morgan Stanley's Erik Woodring has taken a more measured stance, upgrading his rating from Underweight earlier this year to Equal Weight, with a price target of $477, reflecting a view that Dell's underlying AI business is real but that the stock is not inexpensive at current valuations.

With Super Micro's full quarterly results still pending confirmation beyond Tuesday's preliminary update, investors will be watching for additional detail on the sustainability of the improved margins that sparked Wednesday's rally. Dell's own next quarterly earnings report will offer a more direct look at whether the company's AI server backlog and revenue guidance continue to translate into the kind of margin improvement now being priced into shares of its competitors.

For now, Wednesday's gain reflects the broader market's continued sensitivity to any signal, positive or negative, about the health of AI infrastructure spending, a dynamic that has made shares of companies like Dell and Super Micro among the more volatile trades on Wall Street throughout 2026.