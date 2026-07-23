Asustek Computer Shares Jump Nearly 3% as AI Server and AI PC Demand Fuels Ongoing Taiwan Tech Rally

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TAIPEI — Shares of Asustek Computer climbed further Wednesday, extending a sharp rally that has pushed the Taiwanese electronics maker's stock up dramatically this year on the strength of surging demand for artificial intelligence servers and AI-enabled personal computers.

Asustek shares, traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under ticker 2357, stood at 757.00 Taiwan dollars as of 1:30 p.m. local time Wednesday, up 21.00 Taiwan dollars, or 2.85%, on the day. The gain builds on a stretch of strong performance for the stock over the past several months, part of a broader rally across Taiwan's technology sector tied to booming global investment in AI infrastructure.

A year of record growth

Asustek's rally has been underpinned by genuinely strong underlying business results. The company reported record first-quarter 2026 brand revenue of roughly 194.05 billion Taiwan dollars, or about $6.19 billion, marking a 44% increase year-over-year, driven by surging AI server demand alongside stable notebook computer shipments. That performance has helped fuel a stock price that has climbed sharply over the trailing 12 months, with shares up around 69% over just the past month alone during one recent stretch of gains, according to market data.

The company's 52-week trading range spans from 490.00 to 964.00 Taiwan dollars, illustrating just how volatile, and ultimately how strong, the stock's performance has been over the past year as investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure spending has intensified.

Betting big on AI servers

Asustek has positioned itself aggressively in the AI server market over the past year, forming partnerships with major chipmakers including Nvidia, Intel and AMD to build out a broad portfolio of AI infrastructure products. At the Computex trade show in Taipei this June, the company unveiled a range of new AI server systems built around Nvidia's latest chip platforms, including servers powered by Nvidia's HGX B300 platform designed for large-scale AI model training and inference, aimed at enterprises, cloud service providers, research institutions and universities running demanding computational workloads.

The company has also showcased liquid-cooled AI infrastructure built around Nvidia's newer Rubin chip platform at Nvidia's GTC conference this year, part of a broader strategy the company has described as delivering end-to-end AI factory capabilities spanning everything from data center infrastructure design to large-scale AI deployment.

Asustek co-CEO S.Y. Hsu has been explicit about the scale of the company's ambitions in this space, saying earlier this year that the company is targeting a 100% growth rate for its AI server business in 2026. Hsu said it was "highly possible" that enterprise and commercial products, which include AI servers, would become the company's highest revenue-generating segment, and said Asustek was aiming to begin mass production of Nvidia's Vera Rubin servers within the year.

Expanding beyond servers into AI PCs and robotics

Asustek's AI strategy has extended well beyond data center hardware. At Computex 2026, the company also unveiled its latest generation of AI-enabled consumer laptops and desktop computers, including new ProArt creator laptops built around Nvidia's RTX Spark platform and featuring AI-powered software tools designed to optimize system performance for demanding creative workflows.

Company chairman Jonney Shih has described Asustek's broader ambitions as extending beyond both servers and PCs into what he has called agentic AI, edge AI and physical AI, with the company treating humanoid robotics as a significant future market opportunity. Shih has said the company's AI server shipments have continued to surge even amid broader industry memory chip shortages that have complicated component sourcing across the electronics sector.

A dividend-paying, analyst-favored stock

Beyond its AI-driven growth story, Asustek has maintained a reputation among investors as a steady dividend payer, with a trailing dividend yield of roughly 6% based on the past 12 months of payouts. The stock currently carries a consensus analyst recommendation of Buy, with average 12-month price targets ranging as high as 1,200 Taiwan dollars, well above current trading levels, reflecting continued analyst optimism about the company's AI-driven growth trajectory.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Taipei, Asustek researches, designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of computing and electronics products globally, including laptops, desktop computers, motherboards, graphics cards, networking equipment, servers and mobile accessories, distributed under the ASUS brand across markets including the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe and Africa.

Part of a broader Taiwan tech rally

Wednesday's gains for Asustek come amid a broader rally across Taiwan's technology sector, which has benefited significantly from global enthusiasm around AI infrastructure spending this year. Semiconductor and hardware companies across the island have seen substantial stock price appreciation as major technology companies worldwide continue to pour capital into AI data center buildouts, a trend that has lifted shares of chipmakers, server manufacturers and component suppliers across the region.

Asustek is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings report on Aug. 12, which will offer investors a more detailed look at whether the company's AI server and AI PC businesses have continued to deliver the kind of growth reflected in its record first-quarter results. Given how closely the stock's recent performance has tracked broader sentiment around AI infrastructure spending, any signals from that report about order backlogs, margins or production capacity, particularly around the company's push into Nvidia's newest Rubin chip platform, are likely to remain a key focus for investors watching whether Asustek's rally can continue in the months ahead.