Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares rose 1.04% Monday, closing at 2,440 New Taiwan dollars, after the world's largest contract chipmaker reported a 67.9% year-over-year surge in June sales, offering a strong preview of the artificial intelligence-driven demand expected to headline the company's second-quarter earnings report later this week.

TSMC reported June revenue of NT$442.68 billion, up 6.2% from the previous month, in figures released Monday that had been delayed from their originally scheduled July 10 publication date due to a typhoon-related holiday. For the first half of 2026 overall, TSMC's total revenue reached NT$2.4 trillion, or roughly $74.99 billion, representing a 35.6% increase compared with the same period in 2025, underscoring the sustained pace of demand for the company's most advanced chip manufacturing capabilities.

Monday's sales figures serve as a preview ahead of TSMC's formal second-quarter earnings release, scheduled for Thursday, July 16, at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Investors and analysts widely regard TSMC's monthly and quarterly results as a bellwether for the broader artificial intelligence industry, given the company's role as the primary manufacturer of advanced chips for major technology companies including Nvidia, Apple, AMD and other leading semiconductor designers and hyperscale cloud providers. Because TSMC physically manufactures the chips its customers design, its revenue figures are widely viewed as a more direct real-time measure of actual AI hardware production than order announcements or forward guidance issued by chip designers themselves.

TSMC's stock has already delivered a remarkable run heading into Thursday's report. According to Zacks Investment Research, TSM shares surged 39.9% during the April-to-June quarter alone, driven by continued execution across several of the company's key strategic initiatives, including the expansion of advanced chip packaging capacity, progress toward high-volume production of its next-generation 2-nanometer manufacturing process, ongoing global manufacturing expansion, and sustained demand for AI chips from leading hyperscale cloud providers and semiconductor designers.

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TSMC's own guidance heading into Thursday's report points to another quarter of substantial growth. During its first-quarter earnings announcement, management guided for second-quarter revenue in the range of $39 billion to $40.2 billion, representing roughly 10% sequential growth at the midpoint and approximately 32% growth compared with the same period a year earlier. The company projected second-quarter gross margin in a range of 65.5% to 67.5%, reflecting high factory utilization rates and ongoing cost-improvement initiatives, though management noted that figure would be partly offset by costs associated with ramping up newer overseas manufacturing facilities. TSMC has consistently described demand for AI-related chips as "extremely robust," attributing continued strength in part to a broader industry shift from generative AI toward more computationally intensive agentic AI applications, a transition the company says is driving increased computing requirements across hyperscale data centers.

TSMC's track record of exceeding Wall Street expectations has remained strong heading into this week's report. According to Zacks, the company has beaten earnings estimates in each of its trailing four quarters, with an average positive earnings surprise of 8.34% over that stretch. In the first quarter of 2026, TSMC's revenue rose approximately 41% year over year to $35.9 billion, according to the Motley Fool, with gross margin reaching 66.2% for the period, figures that management said reflected genuine pricing power built on the company's technological leadership in advanced chip manufacturing.

Looking beyond the immediate quarterly results, analysts have identified several key areas they expect TSMC's second-half 2026 guidance to address, including the company's capital spending plans, demand trends across AI, high-performance computing and 5G applications, progress on expanding advanced packaging capacity, the ramp-up timeline for its new 2-nanometer, or N2, manufacturing process, and the trajectory of gross margins as overseas fabrication facilities continue scaling toward full production. TSMC has already raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance this year, reflecting management's continued confidence in sustained AI-related demand, according to TradingView.

Analysts broadly remain positive on TSMC's outlook heading into Thursday's report, though the stock's dramatic rally over the trailing three months has raised the bar for what would be considered an unambiguous beat. According to Forbes, the average analyst estimate for TSMC's full-year 2026 revenue stands at NT$5.2 trillion, reflecting continued confidence that AI-driven chip demand will remain elevated through the remainder of the year. Analysts have cautioned, however, that any signs the pace of AI infrastructure spending is beginning to moderate, even modestly, could weigh on sentiment given how much of the stock's recent gains have already priced in continued acceleration.

TSMC's position at the center of the global AI supply chain has also drawn attention to broader geopolitical risk factors surrounding the company, given its base of operations in Taiwan. According to Forbes, U.S. intelligence assessments reported in March indicated that China was not believed to be planning an invasion of Taiwan in 2027, though the report cautioned there remains no absolute guarantee regarding the island's long-term security situation, a factor analysts continue to weigh alongside TSMC's underlying business fundamentals when assessing the stock's risk profile.

Some analysts have also flagged emerging competitive pressure facing TSMC's dominant position in advanced chip manufacturing. A Motley Fool analysis published earlier this month noted that a potential new industry rival is seeking to undercut TSMC on pricing, a development investors will likely watch for further commentary on during Thursday's earnings call, even as TSMC's technological lead in the most advanced manufacturing processes has so far allowed it to maintain premium pricing and industry-leading margins relative to competitors.

For long-term investors, TSMC continues to be viewed by many analysts as one of the more direct and financially disciplined ways to gain exposure to the broader artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout, given the company's demonstrated ability to balance current operational execution with substantial capacity investments aimed at future growth. Thursday's earnings report is expected to serve as a key data point for assessing whether that AI-driven demand cycle continues to accelerate as expected, or whether early signs of moderation are beginning to emerge across the broader semiconductor industry heading into the second half of 2026.