NEW YORK — Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., known as SpaceX, fell 5.46 points, or 3.76 percent, to 139.84 on Monday, extending recent weakness in the newly public aerospace and satellite company as investors navigated post-IPO volatility and a limited public float.

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The decline came as the stock, which debuted in June in the largest U.S. initial public offering on record, continued to trade below its early highs. SpaceX raised approximately $75 billion to $86 billion in its IPO, pricing shares at $135 and achieving a massive initial valuation. However, the publicly tradable float remains small relative to the company's overall market capitalization, amplifying price swings.

SpaceX's shares have been highly volatile since listing. They surged in the immediate aftermath of the IPO before pulling back sharply from peaks above $225. Monday's trading reflected ongoing adjustments as early investors and funds respond to the company's debut and subsequent index inclusions.

The company joined the Nasdaq-100 index earlier in July, triggering buying from passive funds tracking the benchmark. While such inclusions typically support prices through mandated purchases, the thin float has led to exaggerated moves in both directions.

Analysts have highlighted the stock's sensitivity to supply dynamics. Lockup expiration schedules allow certain early investors and employees to sell shares over time, potentially adding selling pressure. The limited public availability of shares has contributed to rapid price fluctuations since trading began.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, operates in multiple high-growth areas, including reusable rockets, satellite internet through Starlink and commercial space services. The company has secured major contracts, including deals with xAI and others for satellite and computing infrastructure, providing revenue visibility.

Despite operational momentum, valuation concerns have emerged. The stock trades at high multiples relative to current revenue, reflecting expectations for future expansion in AI-related data services, satellite constellations and launch capabilities. Some observers note that profitability may remain elusive in the near term as the company invests heavily in ambitious projects like Starship development.

The Monday session occurred against a mixed broader market backdrop. Technology shares faced pressure from profit-taking in semiconductors, while energy stocks advanced on oil price gains tied to Middle East developments. SpaceX's movement aligned with volatility seen in other high-profile growth names.

Trading volume remained elevated compared to pre-IPO levels, consistent with interest in the high-profile listing. Options activity also reflected active positioning around potential catalysts, including upcoming launches and contract announcements.

SpaceX's business fundamentals include a growing Starlink subscriber base and a robust launch cadence. The company has achieved multiple record booster reuses with its Falcon 9 rockets, demonstrating cost efficiencies that competitors struggle to match. Starlink has crossed significant customer milestones, contributing the majority of revenue in recent periods.

Longer-term growth drivers include expansion of satellite internet services to new markets, potential deep-space missions and integration with artificial intelligence infrastructure. Partnerships and government contracts provide additional tailwinds, though regulatory and competitive risks persist in the space sector.

Wall Street coverage has been generally positive, with several firms initiating coverage post-IPO. Price targets vary widely, reflecting differing views on execution of ambitious plans and the company's path to sustainable profitability.

The stock's post-IPO journey highlights challenges for newly public companies with concentrated ownership. Musk retains a substantial stake, and early investors hold much of the remainder, limiting immediate liquidity for public shareholders.

Index inclusions, such as the Nasdaq-100 addition, have provided technical support through passive inflows. However, the overall float constraints continue to influence trading dynamics.

Investors monitoring SpaceX will watch for updates on Starship test flights, Starlink deployment milestones and quarterly performance metrics as the company transitions to public reporting requirements. The quiet period following the IPO has limited detailed commentary, but upcoming earnings and operational disclosures could provide further clarity.

The aerospace sector has seen increased interest amid commercial space growth and government partnerships. SpaceX's leadership position in reusable launch technology and satellite communications positions it uniquely, though execution risks and capital intensity remain key considerations.

Monday's decline contributed to a broader pullback from recent peaks. The stock remains above its IPO price in some sessions but has experienced significant swings, underscoring the speculative nature of early trading in high-profile listings.

Broader market participants continue to assess SpaceX's role in emerging industries. Its Starlink service has potential to bridge connectivity gaps globally, while launch capabilities support both commercial and scientific missions.

As trading progresses, the balance between growth optimism and valuation discipline will likely shape investor sentiment. SpaceX's ability to deliver on operational targets and monetize its technologies will be central to sustaining its market valuation.

The session's activity reflects typical post-IPO adjustment phases, where initial enthusiasm meets reality of public market scrutiny. SpaceX's unique position in the space economy ensures ongoing attention from investors worldwide.