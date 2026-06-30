SpaceX Stock Edges Higher Today as Investors Brace for Historic Nasdaq-100 Entry Just 15 Days After IPO

Shares of SpaceX ticked higher Monday morning, continuing a tentative recovery from a sharp post-IPO pullback as investors looked ahead to the company's historically fast inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 index, a milestone set to arrive just weeks after the company's record-setting public debut.

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., trading under the ticker SPCX, were at $155.03 as of 11:14 a.m. EDT, up $1.80, or 1.17%, on the day. The modest gain builds on a stabilization in trading after a turbulent stretch that saw the stock fall nearly 19% over the prior week, sliding from its all-time high of $225.64, reached June 16, down to an all-time low of $147.11 on June 23. The stock's overall market capitalization, which stood at roughly $2.02 trillion as of late last week, had contracted by more than 16% over that same period.

SpaceX went public June 12 in what has been described as a record initial public offering, raising an estimated $75 billion. Shares were priced at $135 ahead of the listing and opened trading at $150, closing the first day at $160.95, a 19.2% gain from the offering price. The stock then continued climbing for several more sessions before peaking on June 16 and reversing sharply in the days that followed, a round trip that has made SpaceX one of the more closely watched, and most volatile, new entries on Wall Street this year.

The next major milestone for the stock is now just over a week away. Nasdaq announced on June 26 that SpaceX will join the Nasdaq-100 index beginning July 7, just 15 days after its public debut, an unusually fast turnaround driven by a rule change Nasdaq implemented in May. Under the previous framework, newly public companies typically waited months or longer before becoming eligible for index inclusion. The revised rules shortened that waiting period to just 15 days from a company's IPO date, provided the company ranks among the top 40 Nasdaq-100 constituents by market capitalization, a threshold SpaceX cleared easily given its enormous valuation. The inclusion is expected to trigger a wave of mechanical buying from index funds and exchange-traded products that track the Nasdaq-100, including the widely held QQQ fund, with some estimates suggesting the forced purchasing could total several billion dollars within the index's first weeks of holding the stock.

That looming demand has factored into recent trading even before the formal inclusion date arrives. Cathie Wood's ARK Invest exchange-traded funds added to their SpaceX position in trades disclosed for the session ending June 26, joining a broader group of institutional investors who have used the stock's pullback from its post-IPO peak as an entry opportunity. At the same time, Quantum Cyber, a smaller defense-technology-focused company, has been reported to be pursuing an equity stake in SpaceX, going so far as to hire bankers to explore the transaction, according to TradingView-sourced reporting.

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Beyond the index dynamics, several business developments have kept SpaceX in the headlines in recent days. Bloomberg reported that SpaceX and Charter Communications have held discussions about a potential mobile phone partnership in the United States, part of SpaceX's broader push to expand Starlink's reach beyond satellite broadband into direct wireless services. That ambition has not gone unnoticed by traditional telecom analysts; TD Cowen has flagged that SpaceX's expansion into wireless could remain a persistent overhang on legacy carrier stocks, even as the firm has also suggested the development could fuel further upside for SpaceX shares themselves if Starlink succeeds in challenging established mobile providers. Separately, SpaceX was among the winning bidders, alongside Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, in a recent Federal Communications Commission spectrum auction, and Reuters has reported that the company is constructing a natural gas pipeline intended to support fuel needs for future Starship rocket launches.

SpaceX's business now spans considerably more than rockets and satellites. According to Morningstar, the company acquired xAI from its founder, Elon Musk, in early 2026, bringing the Grok large language AI model, the Colossus data center and related AI infrastructure under the SpaceX corporate umbrella alongside its existing Space and Connectivity segments. Morningstar analysts have noted that while SpaceX maintains a commanding, decade-long lead over competitors in orbital launch experience and payload volume, the company's valuation implies that investors will need to wait years for earnings to catch up to its current trading multiples.

That valuation tension is reflected clearly in the spread of opinions among the relatively small group of analysts currently covering the stock. Among those tracked by Investing.com, six analysts recommend buying shares while one recommends selling, producing an overall Buy rating with an average 12-month price target of $187.80, a high estimate of $310 and a low estimate of just $62, implying upside of roughly 22.6% from recent trading levels. Argus, meanwhile, initiated coverage with a more cautious Hold rating, suggesting it could take years before SpaceX's valuation multiples settle into levels considered typical for an established aerospace or telecommunications company. SpaceX's first public quarterly earnings report is scheduled for Aug. 6, a date that should meaningfully expand the pool of analysts covering the stock once the underwriting banks' quiet period concludes.

For now, SpaceX shares remain in a period of active price discovery less than three weeks after going public, caught between mechanical demand tied to the upcoming Nasdaq-100 inclusion, continued interest from prominent institutional investors, and lingering questions from more cautious analysts about whether the company's valuation has run ahead of what its current rocket, satellite and AI businesses can support. Monday's modest gain offers little more than a pause in that broader story, with the company's formal entry into the Nasdaq-100 on July 7 likely to serve as the next significant test of investor appetite for one of the most closely watched new listings in recent Wall Street history.