SpaceX Could Acquire Tesla — and Wall Street Is Now Treating It as a Real Possibility

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NEW YORK — Six days after SpaceX completed the largest initial public offering in stock market history, the question consuming Wall Street is no longer whether Elon Musk's two most valuable companies will merge — but when.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell provided the clearest signal yet on June 12, the day the rocket company debuted on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. Speaking to CNBC, Shotwell said a merger with Tesla "might make Elon's life a little easier, actually," and acknowledged that "there's no question that there are synergies between Tesla and SpaceX in our futures — there's definitely a convergence of what we're all trying to accomplish." She stopped short of promising any imminent deal, adding, "Right now I'm focused on keeping the lights on here."

It was the first time a senior SpaceX executive had publicly entertained the idea in concrete terms, and it landed like a starting gun on Wall Street.

Prediction Markets, Analysts Pile In

Betting platform Kalshi now places the odds of a merger occurring before May 1, 2027, at roughly 52 percent. Rival prediction market Polymarket is pricing a 38 percent probability of a deal closing by December 31, 2026, with more than $560,000 wagered on the outcome. Wedbush Securities senior analyst Dan Ives, a long-time Tesla bull, went further — putting the likelihood of a merger at 80 to 90 percent and calling such a combination a "holy grail" move that would allow Musk to consolidate control of the artificial intelligence ecosystem. Wolfe Research analyst Emmanuel Rosner has similarly described the merger thesis as a "core thesis" for many Tesla investors, while flagging significant hurdles including shareholder opposition and regulatory scrutiny.

The bullish case rests on the deep operational entanglement already in place. According to SpaceX's IPO filing, the company spent $697 million on Tesla Megapack energy storage systems in 2024 and 2025 and $131 million on Cybertrucks. Tesla, in turn, made a $2 billion investment in Musk's AI company xAI in January 2026 — a stake that converted into SpaceX equity after SpaceX absorbed xAI in an all-stock deal valued at $1.25 trillion in February. The two companies are also jointly developing "Terafab," a $55 billion chip manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, co-built with Intel, which will produce semiconductors for AI, robotics, and space systems.

The boards are closely aligned, and Musk holds more than 80 percent of SpaceX's voting power while also sitting on Tesla's board. "He would have to recuse himself from the transaction process," one analyst noted, pointing to the 2016 SolarCity acquisition as a precedent. In that deal, Musk removed himself from the board vote and later beat back a shareholder lawsuit accusing him of self-dealing.

A Pattern of Consolidation

Musk has shown little hesitation about folding his portfolio companies into one another. In 2025, xAI absorbed social media platform X in an all-stock deal. Earlier this year, SpaceX then acquired xAI in a transaction that cemented Musk's plan to build what some investors describe as a Berkshire Hathaway of AI-driven technology. Most recently, SpaceX agreed to acquire AI coding startup Cursor for approximately $60 billion.

A Tesla merger would be the largest and most consequential step yet. SpaceX went public at $135 per share with a valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion, vaulting Musk to become the world's first trillionaire. Tesla carries a market capitalization of roughly $1.5 trillion. A combined entity would exceed $3 trillion in valuation, making it one of the largest companies on Earth — though notably one that, at present, generates no net profit at the consolidated level.

SpaceX's amended S-1 filing, updated just before its IPO, contained a new line in its risk factors section that traders seized on: "We may issue a significant amount of equity in connection with future transactions." The language is a standard dilution warning — but observers noted it would be unnecessary for minor acquisitions. The implication, many analysts said, was Tesla.

The Strategic Logic

The merger case centers on complementary capabilities that are increasingly converging in practice. SpaceX's most ambitious long-term project is the construction of solar-powered orbital data centers — a capital-intensive moonshot that would require exactly the kind of large-scale solar panels and battery storage systems Tesla manufactures. Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot program, meanwhile, could supply the labor needed to assemble and maintain space infrastructure, solving one of the central engineering and cost challenges of orbital construction.

On the AI side, SpaceX allocated more than 75 percent of its $10.1 billion capital expenditure in the first quarter of 2026 toward AI infrastructure. Tesla is simultaneously spending heavily on its robotaxi platform and Optimus manufacturing. Combining the two entities would concentrate that AI investment under a single corporate structure — and, as Ives has argued, give Musk firmer control over an emerging AI platform that currently straddles two separately traded companies.

The Investment Question

Whether that logic translates into a buying opportunity for retail investors is a harder question. Tesla's stock, currently trading at around $395, carries a market valuation that most analysts no longer tie primarily to its electric vehicle business, which has struggled with margin compression and intensifying competition from Chinese automakers and rivals such as BYD. Tesla's robotaxi rollout in Austin, Texas, has faced technology hurdles, while Waymo has aggressively expanded into new U.S. cities with a competing approach.

"Without the potential of an acquisition, I view Tesla as a highly speculative stock," wrote Motley Fool analyst Geoffrey Seiler on Wednesday. "Its core EV business has struggled, and its prospects there no longer justify its high valuation."

Yet the merger possibility injects a floor under the stock that is difficult to ignore. A SpaceX acquisition of Tesla at a premium would generate an enormous windfall for Musk, who holds approximately 20 percent of Tesla's shares. And Rosner cautioned that even if a deal materializes, a timeline extending well beyond 2027 remains likely given the regulatory and shareholder complexities involved.

For now, Wall Street is watching, wagering, and waiting — and for the first time, the executive running SpaceX's day-to-day operations has said out loud that putting it all together might just make things easier.

Tesla (TSLA) shares were trading at approximately $395.78 as of June 18, 2026. SpaceX (SPCX) shares were at $191.82, down roughly 5 percent on the day.